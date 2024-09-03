Really enjoyed the Elite Mens' Final today.
That was the most dominant ride since the Worlds at Sallanches. That day saw another of cycling's greats ride the whole peloton off his wheel to finish over one minute ahead of what remained of the race, 15 riders finished that day, on what is generally thought of as one the hardest Worlds parcours.
To do what Pogacar did earlier is why I think he's not a generational talent but a rider that belong in the same breath as Merckx, Hinault, Coppi...what we're witnessing right now is a rider that's not been seen in the peloton since Hinault retired. This season from Pogacar is the greatest I've witnessed, and I saw Merckx at the end of his career in Paris. One of just three men to have a triple Crown.
To put it into perspective. This season he has 23 wins, only behind Petacchi on 25. And Petacchi was a sprinter. Pogacar will ride both Giro dell'Emilia and Lombardy to end his season.
Then there's,
Grand Tour, GC.
Monument Classic.
World Championships, M E RR.
1927 - Binda.
1971 - Merckx.
1980 - Hinault.
2022 - Evenepoel.
2024 - Pogacar.
And next year at Rwanda is another Worlds parcours that suits him.