Stage 5. A very simple day for the peloton in Poland. A day for the sprinters, starting and finishing in Katowice where there is very little that can prevent the expected outcome. There is only a small loop in the route before ultimately returning to the city through the same roads. What follows is a technical finale.It's not a particular final kilometer that is difficult, but instead the whole final 9 kilometers. Right at this entrance to the city there are several corners that will stretch out the peloton quite a bit and there will be a fight for positioning to this spot.From 5 to 2 kilometers to go there are several corners as well where the same will happen and tension will be constant. Speeds will also be very high after an easy and flat day. The final corner is placed with 700 meters to go, a sharp left-hander into the big avenue finale.Tim Merlier, Olav Kooij.Mads Pedersen, Sam Bennett, Jordi Meeus.Stanislaw Aniolkowski, Gerben Thijssen, Phil Bauhaus, Casper van Uden, Alberto Dianese, Jensen Plowright, Caleb Ewan.