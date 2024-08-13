« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2023

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
August 13, 2024, 05:15:03 pm
Over in France Aular (Caja Rural) powered to victory in opening stage of Tour du Limousin, ahead of my pick for the stage, Zingle.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
August 13, 2024, 06:28:30 pm
Stage 4 will be the race's own Ardennes classic. This will be a very special one, the start of the stage is in the Valkenburg area where Amstel Gold Race takes place. Here four of the race's most famous climbs will be ridden right from the start. Then, after crossing the border to Belgium, the riders tackle the final ascents of Liège-Bastogne-Liège. La Redoute, Forges and Roche-aux-Faucons will provide terrain to create differences on the road before the mountains.



Demi Vollering, Grace Brown
Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Kristen Faulkner, Cecillie Uttrup Ludwig
Blanka Kata Vas, Juliette Labous, Gaia Realini, Shirin van Anrooij, Marianne Vos, Fem van Empel, Mavi García, Silvia Persico, Christina Schweinberger, Puck Pieterse.

Vollering.





Courtesy of https://cyclinguptodate.com/cycling/preview-tour-de-france-femmes-2024-stage-4-mini-lige-bastogne-lige-a-big-challenge-for-demi-vollering
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
August 13, 2024, 06:31:16 pm
Stage 3. A very difficult day starting and finishing in locations that the average European will struggle to pronounce. But for the overall classification riders, they have no option but to know exactly what they are facing because this could be the most dangerous day of the entire race. Over 3100 meters of climbing in 155 kilometers with lots of climbing right from the start.



Thibau Nys, Diego Ulissi
Wilco Kelderman, Jonas Vingegaard, Tim Wellens
Lukas Nerurkar, Jan Christen, Felix Grossschartner, Matej Mohoric, Romain Grégoire, Jakob Fuglsang, Mikkel Honore.

Nys.





As above. https://cyclinguptodate.com/cycling/preview-tour-de-pologne-2024-stage-3-jonas-vingegaard-to-try-and-defend-race-lead-in-roller-coaster-stage
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 03:11:08 pm
What the Puck. First win on the WWT.








Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 03:47:03 pm
Another Nys win for Thibau.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 04:56:22 pm
Another first time winner, this time at Limousin, Alex Baudin, in a torrent of rain.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 05:50:38 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 03:11:08 pm
What the Puck. First win on the WWT.









How was stage 4 in the womens TDF? I didn't manage to catch it coz of work stuff. but based on the profile it looked it should be a great stage
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 06:40:03 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on Yesterday at 05:50:38 pm
How was stage 4 in the womens TDF? I didn't manage to catch it coz of work stuff. but based on the profile it looked it should be a great stage
It was good. On the Cote de la Roche a selection was made and four riders went away, Pieterse, her team mate, Roijakkers,  Vollering and Niewiadoma.

Over the top and Roijakkers was dropped as the pace was too much. From there on it was through and off for the three riders. At about 1 k to go Kasia attacked, correctly I thought, unable to drop the other two she was a perfect lead out for Puck and Demi. Puck jumped at the perfect moment and just, just held on to take her opening win on the road.

It was another good stage on what has been a good GT to this point.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 07:06:06 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on Yesterday at 05:50:38 pm
How was stage 4 in the womens TDF? I didn't manage to catch it coz of work stuff. but based on the profile it looked it should be a great stage

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCNQNeZpptk&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCNQNeZpptk&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 07:47:42 pm
Stage 5 will be another hilly day. This one not as hard. The finale in Amneville should see quite an open race until then. The riders find a few hilltops in the run-up to the finish, and inside the final kilometer itself there is a 600-meter ramp at 5% which should put some sprinters under difficulties.


Lorena Wiebes, Puck Pieterse
Blanka Kata Vas, Elisa Balsamo, Marianne Vos
Charlotte Kool, Demi Vollering, Georgi Pfeiffer, Shirin van Anrooij, Kimberley Le Court, Kristen Faulkner, Emma Norsgaard, Thalita de Jong, SIlvia Persico.





https://cyclinguptodate.com/cycling/preview-tour-de-france-femmes-2024-stage-5-puck-pieterse-and-lorena-wiebes-favourites-for-explosive-finale
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 07:49:24 pm
The final half of the day is mostly flat and honestly with very little to mention. The riders head east with a bunch sprint expected in Prudnik. It's not a technical bunch sprint at all, but a regular one. There's no downhill or uphill, only very slight bends in the final kilometers but one where the leadouts will wait until as late as possible to move to the front.


Tim Merlier, Mads Pedersen
Jordi Meeus, Olav Kooij, Phil Bauhaus
Pascal Ackermann, Caleb Ewan, Sam Bennett, Gerben Thijssen, Casper van Uden, Stanislaw Aniolkowski, Alberto Dainese.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
San Diego Red - Today at 04:19:36 am
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 07:06:06 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCNQNeZpptk&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCNQNeZpptk&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia</a>

cheers mate! watching it now after work. been a long day. But a couple beers and some cycling is just the ticket
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 03:03:53 pm
Another stage and another win for a CX star. Been a good week for the world of CX, on the road. ;D

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 05:03:43 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1tYWwsSoL3A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1tYWwsSoL3A</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 05:13:44 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 03:03:53 pm
Another stage and another win for a CX star. Been a good week for the world of CX, on the road. ;D
She she didn't want a repeat from the Olympics finish. 8)

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 05:30:34 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H1oAK1tRX4M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H1oAK1tRX4M</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 05:42:54 pm
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 06:55:44 pm
After an interesting finale on a difficult stage 5, another difficult day on stage 6. The route from Remiremont to Morteau features 159 kilometers and quite a lot of climbs. 2200 meters of climbing and four ascents in the second half of the day. All of them are not overly hard and allow for plenty riders to try their luck. It's rolling terrain, where tactics can be quite important. The general classification can be played for on a day like this, but outsiders and even some sprinters may also thrive - as well as breakaway opportunists.

Personally I think tomorrow will be all about Vollering's attempt to wrest back time the she lost today.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Kristen Faulkner.
Lucinda Brand, Puck Pieterse.
Blanka Kata Vas, Demi Vollering, Juliette Labous, Évita Muzic, Kimberly Le Court, Marianne Vos, Mavi García, Cédrine Karboul, Thalita de Jong.





Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 06:56:47 pm
Stage 5. A very simple day for the peloton in Poland. A day for the sprinters, starting and finishing in Katowice where there is very little that can prevent the expected outcome. There is only a small loop in the route before ultimately returning to the city through the same roads. What follows is a technical finale.

It's not a particular final kilometer that is difficult, but instead the whole final 9 kilometers. Right at this entrance to the city there are several corners that will stretch out the peloton quite a bit and there will be a fight for positioning to this spot.

From 5 to 2 kilometers to go there are several corners as well where the same will happen and tension will be constant. Speeds will also be very high after an easy and flat day. The final corner is placed with 700 meters to go, a sharp left-hander into the big avenue finale.

Tim Merlier, Olav Kooij.
Mads Pedersen, Sam Bennett, Jordi Meeus.
Stanislaw Aniolkowski, Gerben Thijssen, Phil Bauhaus, Casper van Uden, Alberto Dianese, Jensen Plowright, Caleb Ewan.





https://cyclinguptodate.com/cycling/preview-tour-de-pologne-2024-stage-5-sprinter-rematch-with-olav-kooij-tim-merlier-mads-pedersen-and-sam-bennett
