After an interesting finale on a difficult stage 5, another difficult day on stage 6. The route from Remiremont to Morteau features 159 kilometers and quite a lot of climbs. 2200 meters of climbing and four ascents in the second half of the day. All of them are not overly hard and allow for plenty riders to try their luck. It's rolling terrain, where tactics can be quite important. The general classification can be played for on a day like this, but outsiders and even some sprinters may also thrive - as well as breakaway opportunists.
Personally I think tomorrow will be all about Vollering's attempt to wrest back time the she lost today.
Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Kristen Faulkner.
Lucinda Brand, Puck Pieterse.
Blanka Kata Vas, Demi Vollering, Juliette Labous, Évita Muzic, Kimberly Le Court, Marianne Vos, Mavi García, Cédrine Karboul, Thalita de Jong.