UAE were rubbish in their first couple of years. The game changer was the arrival of Pogi on the 2019 Vuelta. Everything has come from that one rider.
Ineos similarly got lucky with Froome, then looked like they'd repeated the trick with Bernal. But injuries have scuppered that.
If you think about grand tour racing, especially the Tour, there have generally been one or two dominant riders at any given time - and if they're successful, so is their team. There's been the odd journeyman - Wiggins, Evans, Sastre - otherwise a dominant rider. Roughly: Hinault, LeMond, Indurain, Armstrong, Contador, Froome, Pogačar over the past 40 years. All of 'em on different teams, the exceptions being the Hinault/LeMond overlap on La Vie Claire and Contador's one year on Discovery.
BTW, Pogi's pulled out of the Olympics, at leat partly in high dudgeon due to the non-selection of his partner, Urka igart, who is Slovenia's top-ranked female rider and currently the double national champ (road race and ITT). Fair dos.