Dont watch much cycling anymore, still watch highlights and Im still out on my bike in my sixties. Ive never been jingoistic in who I follow, never got on the Sky train and have always had huge doubts about the marginal gains programme that took riders with average palmares and turned them into world beating super grand tour winners but that is beside the point and I have no problem with others who disagree.

Through out that period one of my cycling heroes has always been Cav, I know he had a period at Sky, it was hard😂, but Ive followed him since he first came over to Liverpool as a junior because he was taken under the wing of someone who I knew and I have family in the Isle of Man. Loved everything about him, have watched with joy at his triumphs and felt the pain of his lows, was on the train when a mate shared the news of today. Always hoped but was realistic and thought his chances had gone with his broken collarbone.

Never let me down in anyway, apart from taking that knighthood 😉. Great day Im so happy, apologies for bothering the regulars in the thread but Im so happy



More of this sort of bothering, please.On the HTC/Highroad tip - that was perhaps the last really great sprint train, after Zabel's T-Mobile (which became HTC anyway) and Cippolini's Saeco "red train".It only broke up because of money. Highroad's boss, Bob Stapleton, was stiffing Cav on his remuneration - and Cav decided to walk. Without his star sprinter, Stapleton couldn't find a sponsor to replace HTC - and that was the end of that.I always thought Cav would have been better off forcing Stapleton into a different kind of deal - like co-ownership of the team - in return for staying and bringing in sponsors. He was never likely to find another team that served him so well, as illustrated by his sole season at Sky, then subsequent misadventures at Quickstep (twice), Dimension Data and Bahrain.This version of Astana is probably the first time since 2011 that he's enjoyed anything like that level of backing. Imagine what he could have done from 2012-2023 if HTC had continued in his service.But hey, he hasn't done too badly...