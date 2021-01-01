My usual line on this (and it's on this thread somewhere) is that Sky/Ineos were completely open about their much-lampooned "marginal gains" approach, right down to the vertical stripe motif on their jerseys, which represented the line they would not cross in pursuit of victory. By implication, that meant doing everything right up to that line.



When they discovered that the public was queasy about their strategic deployment of TUEs, they got themselves stuck in a rhetorical vortex from which they never emerged, tainting not just Wiggins, but by implication Froome and Thomas to boot. They should have just been frank about it: "we chose the most effective treatment for our rider, it was a marginal gain, it didn't go over the line - it was approved by the UCI". And also not used jiffy bags.



It could partially explain why Ineos have fallen away since - not just the departure of Brailsford, recruitment mistakes and outrageous bad luck (Bernal). OTOH, it seems likely that (Jumbo) Visma have, at the very least, been continuing to pursue a pharmaceutically-orientated marginal gains strategy that goes right up to the line. Ketones, anyone?



But the performances can't just be explained by who has the best programme (in the Armstrong sense). There's a reason Ineos tried so hard to recruit Evenepoel. Pogacar has always been a real outlier, even in junior days in Slovenia (which admittedly didn't last long). Pidcock is a phenomenon, as well as something of an enigma. Van der Poel likewise (though less enigmatic).



Vingo... I'm not so convinced. He comes across as a bit of a shithouse - not uncommon among team leaders - but I wouldn't want to accuse him of doping without compelling evidence.



But most of us followed the sport during the EPO days - and the performances now, excellent though they are, are nothing like as outrageous as that era. An attack with just 900m to the top of the Galibier doesn't really scream "juiced" like the Armstrong/Pantani shenanigans.