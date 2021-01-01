« previous next »
Author Topic: Pro Cycling 2023  (Read 1492412 times)

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
  • La la la la la
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30560 on: Yesterday at 04:10:27 pm »
The only thing stopping Pogacar winning this whole race is for UAE to have burned out half their squad to set that up today. Vingegaard was sensible not trying to go with him full gas because Visma are a bit of a shambles tactically at the moment and he shouldn't have been left isolated, so hanging back a bit to time trial it in with Evenepoel, Roglic etc was smart thinking and saves a bit of the legs. Pogacar had to be at absolutely full pelt to sustain that gap and there is no way UAE can sustain that effort, every day, for the next 17 stages without questions being asked IMO.
Offline De La Goal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30561 on: Yesterday at 04:10:44 pm »
Well.

That descent did have something of an impact. But indeed, not all cards were played.

Phew.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30562 on: Yesterday at 04:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 04:10:27 pm
The only thing stopping Pogacar winning this whole race is for UAE to have burned out half their squad to set that up today. Vingegaard was sensible not trying to go with him full gas because Visma are a bit of a shambles tactically at the moment and he shouldn't have been left isolated, so hanging back a bit to time trial it in with Evenepoel, Roglic etc was smart thinking and saves a bit of the legs. Pogacar had to be at absolutely full pelt to sustain that gap and there is no way UAE can sustain that effort, every day, for the next 17 stages without questions being asked IMO.

Can Pogacar sustain his level over 3 weeks after riding the giro is the big question Id of thought. If he can its hard to see an undercooked Jonas managing to compete. But youd of thought thered be some drop off from Pogacar.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
  • La la la la la
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30563 on: Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 04:10:44 pm
Well.

That descent did have something of an impact. But indeed, not all cards were played.

Phew.

Yeah it did have the feel of 'well let him go blasting off for all we care' from the other main contenders. There are many more tests to come.

Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:12:52 pm
Can Pogacar sustain his level over 3 weeks after riding the giro is the big question Id of thought. If he can its hard to see an undercooked Jonas managing to compete. But youd of thought thered be some drop off from Pogacar.

My thoughts precisely. Plus he's had covid in between. I'm actually astonished at Jonas being right up there and actually looking decent. He knows it's not won in the first week but it can certainly be lost
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30564 on: Yesterday at 04:22:48 pm »
Yeah Vingegaards level is actually insane given his injuries just a few months ago.
Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30565 on: Yesterday at 05:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 04:10:27 pm
The only thing stopping Pogacar winning this whole race is for UAE to have burned out half their squad to set that up today. Vingegaard was sensible not trying to go with him full gas because Visma are a bit of a shambles tactically at the moment and he shouldn't have been left isolated, so hanging back a bit to time trial it in with Evenepoel, Roglic etc was smart thinking and saves a bit of the legs. Pogacar had to be at absolutely full pelt to sustain that gap and there is no way UAE can sustain that effort, every day, for the next 17 stages without questions being asked IMO.

They don't have another mountain until Stage 11, in 8 days.  Next 2 days are flat stages, so only sprint teams would care.  Then a ITT means all the UAE bods can rest.  Then another sprint stage.  So next 4 days are days where they can all take it easy and recover.    Then Stage 9 is a "hilly" one, but nothing long or hard - could easily be another sprinter stage.  Then Monday is a rest day, Tuesday is another flat day (again, no need to work), a mountaint stage which is an easier mountain day (1 Cat 1, 1 Cat 2, not HCs); then 2 more flat days.  Stage 14, next Saturday, is the next properly hard Mountain day that he'll need his team to be super strong; they can all rest up until that point.
Offline De La Goal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30566 on: Yesterday at 05:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm
Yeah it did have the feel of 'well let him go blasting off for all we care' from the other main contenders. There are many more tests to come.

I don't think the other contenders had much choice in the matter. And that actually looked pretty cautious from Pogi - he could have blasted off at 3km or 5km to the summit, but chose (ahead of the stage, by the sounds of it) to put in a leg-tester 1km from the top just to see where everyone was. Nothing lost - and a chunk of time gained.

If Remco can continue to limit his losses like this, it will be interesting to see what he can do in the ITTs. And for a man not feeling at his best, Rogla did OK. He's still in the game, for now. Vingo also - though he clearly didn't fancy pushing it on the descent.

So for now, it's still the funky four plus one more (Rodriguez).
Offline 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30567 on: Yesterday at 06:46:10 pm »
Very impressive from the big hitters today.

As impressive as a rider Pogacar is, I cant bring myself to like him whilst wearing a UAE shirt in a team full of stars. Its very Man City esque.
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,021
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30568 on: Yesterday at 07:12:39 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 06:46:10 pm
Very impressive from the big hitters today.

As impressive as a rider Pogacar is, I cant bring myself to like him whilst wearing a UAE shirt in a team full of stars. Its very Man City esque.

Pojacar, his aerodynamic bra, unique musculature and definitely no doping at all, even though UAE cheat in every sport they taint.
Offline 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30569 on: Yesterday at 07:18:14 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:12:39 pm
Pojacar, his aerodynamic bra, unique musculature and definitely no doping at all, even though UAE cheat in every sport they taint.


We know sport washing regimes will do anything possible to win. Doping is probably fair game in their book.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
  • La la la la la
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30570 on: Yesterday at 08:06:53 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 06:46:10 pm
Very impressive from the big hitters today.

As impressive as a rider Pogacar is, I cant bring myself to like him whilst wearing a UAE shirt in a team full of stars. Its very Man City esque.

This is my take on it. I'm old enough to have vivid recollections of the US Postal Service team, and the same could be levelled at the 2010's Team Sky. I do think spending caps are needed.
Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,032
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30571 on: Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:12:39 pm
Pojacar, his aerodynamic bra, unique musculature and definitely no doping at all, even though UAE cheat in every sport they taint.
Whats unique about his muscular build?
Offline De La Goal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30572 on: Yesterday at 08:39:07 pm »
This too will pass. Big sponsors like Red Bull, Lidl and Decathlon are infusing other teams with plenty-o-cash. And in the case of Decathlon, some seriously impressive kit - they're second only to UAE in terms of wins this year.

Ineos have loads of dirty money - and they've lost the touch. And don't forget, it was only last year that Visma won all three GTs.

As for the drugular issues - I've learned to enjoy the sport and let anti-doping (attempt to) do its job. Despite the presence of Gianetti at UAE, I'd be less surprised by Visma doing some serious doping.
Offline De La Goal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30573 on: Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
Whats unique about his muscular build?

It's sarcasm/cynicism. Common among long-time followers of pro cycling!  :D
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
  • La la la la la
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30574 on: Yesterday at 08:42:18 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
Whats unique about his muscular build?

Apparently he isn't affected by lactose acid in the muscles. Whether this is a natural phenomenon or not, who can say?

Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm
It's sarcasm/cynicism. Common among long-time followers of pro cycling!  :D

What, sarcasm in pro cycling? Never!  ;D
Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30575 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:05:13 pm
Then Stage 9 is a "hilly" one, but nothing long or hard - could easily be another sprinter stage.

Stage 9 also has the 14 gravel sections theyll be riding over so should be anything but a sprinters day. Pogacar won Strade Bianche this year so I wouldve thought hell really target that stage to put Jonas who shouldnt be as comfortable in those conditions under a lot of pressure.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,704
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30576 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 pm »
Gah, annoyingly caught the result while on BBC Sport late afternoon. Just watched the highlights now but never quite the same when you know who wins. Looks pretty ominous already.
Offline De La Goal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30577 on: Today at 07:08:22 am »
I don't think the opposition are quite as resigned to their fate as they were at the Giro, when it was clear they were fighting for the lower steps on the podium from the off.

Roglic looks like he's managing some sort of issue - and we know about Vingo's problems. Both are still well in contention and could ride themselves back into top form. Remco has been impressing me the most (apart from Pogi) - he's riding cleverly so far and we know what he can do in time trials.

Stage 9 - Pidcock (last year's Strade Bianche winner) and Mohoric (reigning gravel world champ) will also want a say there. Among others. Though that's not likely to affect the GC.
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,021
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30578 on: Today at 09:51:10 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
Whats unique about his muscular build?

His masseur and team doctor said he has a unique musuculature and doesn't produce lactic acid the same as any other human.
Which means he doesn't need the same recovery as the others.
Combine that with an aerobra (pro cyclists are renowned for their moobs of course) and he becomes the unstoppable machine he is.

Definitely not PEDs. No, definitely not.
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,021
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30579 on: Today at 09:53:10 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm
It's sarcasm/cynicism. Common among long-time followers of pro cycling!  :D

For good reason, non?
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30580 on: Today at 10:19:31 am »
Im absolutely convinced the peloton is less dirty than it was in Armstrongs era. That doesnt mean no one is cheating, we know people are because some are caught. But its definitely not like Armstrongs era. It was completely pervasive back then, I just dont see it being like that now.
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,021
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30581 on: Today at 10:57:02 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:19:31 am
Im absolutely convinced the peloton is less dirty than it was in Armstrongs era. That doesnt mean no one is cheating, we know people are because some are caught. But its definitely not like Armstrongs era. It was completely pervasive back then, I just dont see it being like that now.

I think its like EPO myself.
We've had mild cheating with stuff like the TUEs for steroids (as done by Team SKY and the rest)
But since COVID and all the absence of testing during that period, something new is on the scene the authorities haven't caught up with.
Or even worse, as in the case of US Postal, certain teams (i.e. UAE) carry enough financial/national clout to avoid sanctions/positive tests.
Offline De La Goal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30582 on: Today at 11:41:19 am »
My usual line on this (and it's on this thread somewhere) is that Sky/Ineos were completely open about their much-lampooned "marginal gains" approach, right down to the vertical stripe motif on their jerseys, which represented the line they would not cross in pursuit of victory. By implication, that meant doing everything right up to that line.

When they discovered that the public was queasy about their strategic deployment of TUEs, they got themselves stuck in a rhetorical vortex from which they never emerged, tainting not just Wiggins, but by implication Froome and Thomas to boot. They should have just been frank about it: "we chose the most effective treatment for our rider, it was a marginal gain, it didn't go over the line - it was approved by the UCI". And also not used jiffy bags. 

It could partially explain why Ineos have fallen away since - not just the departure of Brailsford, recruitment mistakes and outrageous bad luck (Bernal). OTOH, it seems likely that (Jumbo) Visma have, at the very least, been continuing to pursue a pharmaceutically-orientated marginal gains strategy that goes right up to the line. Ketones, anyone?

But the performances can't just be explained by who has the best programme (in the Armstrong sense). There's a reason Ineos tried so hard to recruit Evenepoel. Pogacar has always been a real outlier, even in junior days in Slovenia (which admittedly didn't last long). Pidcock is a phenomenon, as well as something of an enigma. Van der Poel likewise (though less enigmatic).

Vingo... I'm not so convinced. He comes across as a bit of a shithouse - not uncommon among team leaders - but I wouldn't want to accuse him of doping without compelling evidence.

But most of us followed the sport during the EPO days - and the performances now, excellent though they are, are nothing like as outrageous as that era. An attack with just 900m to the top of the Galibier doesn't really scream "juiced" like the Armstrong/Pantani shenanigans.
Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,032
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30583 on: Today at 03:48:25 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:51:10 am
His masseur and team doctor said he has a unique musuculature and doesn't produce lactic acid the same as any other human.
Which means he doesn't need the same recovery as the others.
Combine that with an aerobra (pro cyclists are renowned for their moobs of course) and he becomes the unstoppable machine he is.

Definitely not PEDs. No, definitely not.
Wasnt Armstrong supposed to also not produce lactic acid like others? If so has it ever been cleared up whether it was true, or if it was just used as a distraction from what he was actually doing?
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
  • La la la la la
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30584 on: Today at 04:40:02 pm »
CAAAAAAAAAAVVVVVVVVVVV!!!!!!!!! Unreal, absolutely unreal.
Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,185
  • IFWT
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30585 on: Today at 04:40:17 pm »
Get the fuck in, yes, yes, yes  :D 8)
Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30586 on: Today at 04:43:18 pm »
Haha that was unexpected  ;D
Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,185
  • IFWT
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30587 on: Today at 04:45:49 pm »
I'm in bits
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,704
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30588 on: Today at 04:46:19 pm »
Flaming Sky News alerts! But awesome, well done Cav!
