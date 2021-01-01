« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2023

Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30560 on: Today at 04:10:27 pm
The only thing stopping Pogacar winning this whole race is for UAE to have burned out half their squad to set that up today. Vingegaard was sensible not trying to go with him full gas because Visma are a bit of a shambles tactically at the moment and he shouldn't have been left isolated, so hanging back a bit to time trial it in with Evenepoel, Roglic etc was smart thinking and saves a bit of the legs. Pogacar had to be at absolutely full pelt to sustain that gap and there is no way UAE can sustain that effort, every day, for the next 17 stages without questions being asked IMO.
De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30561 on: Today at 04:10:44 pm
Well.

That descent did have something of an impact. But indeed, not all cards were played.

Phew.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30562 on: Today at 04:12:52 pm
The only thing stopping Pogacar winning this whole race is for UAE to have burned out half their squad to set that up today. Vingegaard was sensible not trying to go with him full gas because Visma are a bit of a shambles tactically at the moment and he shouldn't have been left isolated, so hanging back a bit to time trial it in with Evenepoel, Roglic etc was smart thinking and saves a bit of the legs. Pogacar had to be at absolutely full pelt to sustain that gap and there is no way UAE can sustain that effort, every day, for the next 17 stages without questions being asked IMO.

Can Pogacar sustain his level over 3 weeks after riding the giro is the big question Id of thought. If he can its hard to see an undercooked Jonas managing to compete. But youd of thought thered be some drop off from Pogacar.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30563 on: Today at 04:12:55 pm
Well.

That descent did have something of an impact. But indeed, not all cards were played.

Phew.

Yeah it did have the feel of 'well let him go blasting off for all we care' from the other main contenders. There are many more tests to come.

Can Pogacar sustain his level over 3 weeks after riding the giro is the big question Id of thought. If he can its hard to see an undercooked Jonas managing to compete. But youd of thought thered be some drop off from Pogacar.

My thoughts precisely. Plus he's had covid in between. I'm actually astonished at Jonas being right up there and actually looking decent. He knows it's not won in the first week but it can certainly be lost
