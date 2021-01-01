The only thing stopping Pogacar winning this whole race is for UAE to have burned out half their squad to set that up today. Vingegaard was sensible not trying to go with him full gas because Visma are a bit of a shambles tactically at the moment and he shouldn't have been left isolated, so hanging back a bit to time trial it in with Evenepoel, Roglic etc was smart thinking and saves a bit of the legs. Pogacar had to be at absolutely full pelt to sustain that gap and there is no way UAE can sustain that effort, every day, for the next 17 stages without questions being asked IMO.