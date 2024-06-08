« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2023

San Diego Red

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
June 8, 2024, 04:27:30 pm
Roglic looked good again today.....great work done by Vlasov and nobody is going to beat Roglic in an uphill sprint from 300m out
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
June 8, 2024, 05:56:03 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on June  8, 2024, 04:27:30 pm
Obviously no-one had the legs to attack him, but you really can't take roglic to the line, he will win the sprint.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
June 9, 2024, 01:46:43 pm
Roglic did not look good today! What a final climb though.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
June 9, 2024, 01:49:47 pm
That was fun. Roglic lucky lucky boy
De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
June 9, 2024, 11:17:58 pm
He's claiming the crashes from earlier in the race caught up with him - but also that he was getting constant updates on the time gaps and judged his efforts accordingly. If he was really doing that (the effort-judmoging), he was cutting it pretty fine - would have been just a gap of 4 seconds had Jorgenson beaten Rodriguez for the stage.

Before today, I would have fancied Rogla to push Pogi all the way in Le Tour. Now I'm not so sure. It also seemed that Remco was riding within himself, so may be more of a threat in Le Tour than his Dauphine position suggests.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
June 10, 2024, 06:40:40 am
Quote from: De La Goal on June  9, 2024, 11:17:58 pm
Remco always said this was part of his building form post injury so that gives some hope. I really want a genuine battle for yellow between 3 or 4 at Le tour.

Lantern rouge saying neither Remco or Roglic can compete with top level Pogacar on the basis of last week.
De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 08:34:11 am
Just over a week to go before Le Grand Depart from Firenze. Who do we fancy for stage 1?

The profile looks spiky. And the length is almost classic-esque. So will this be one for van der Poel, Pedersen, Mohoric, maybe even Alaphilippe? Or will Pogi launch an attack on the final climb and solo into the yellow jersey? Should be a good stage for Roglic too.

Shame that Cav won't be able to bid for number 35. But with the Florentine start, at least he'll feel at home. 



Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 09:10:25 am
Long and hard and on the first day. What a brute. Shame the final climb is easier than a few others and the long descent and flat before the end. Id still expect UAE to go nuclear, presumably Pogi will never be stronger in the race than the beginning and Jonas (assuming he makes it) never weaker.
De La Goal

Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm
Vingo is in. And agreed, a good strategy would be to hit him early and hard. Remco will also fancy the look of that profile and have his own motivation for making it a hard race.

As for the final climb - yeah, perhaps it would be better to go on the third to last. Now is there anyone in the field who's recently won from a long solo escape in such a fashion?  ;)

San Diego Red

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 05:28:49 pm
Vingo is going to be dreading that first stage with no racing in his legs. Not the usual opening stage for a Grand Tour. Jumbo gonna have to work hard to keep him safe. Unless he is super human and somehow is in race shape....
