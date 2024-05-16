Armstrong might not have been right at the top level of classics riders - but he was well on his way pre-cancer. Have a gander at his 1996 palmares - his last before illness. He was just 24 then.



And sure, he was already doping (like most of the pros), but the "program" I have in mind is the one for the Tour - and everything that implied. If nothing else, cancer seems to have triggered a realisation that he could win a dozen monuments, but that wouldn't impress the US audience as much as a single yellow jersey.



NB: I am absolutely *not* a Lance fan - more than anything, I despise the way he went well beyond the "patron" role and became an outright bully of the likes of Bassons and Simeone.