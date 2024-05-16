That team in full:
91 Rodriguez Carlos
92 Castroviejo Jonathan
93 De Plus Laurens
94 Fraile Omar
95 Kwiatkowski Michal
96 Tarling Joshua
97 Turner Ben
Rodriguez was 5th on GC in Le Tour last year, winning a stage. He would have won the white jersey but for Pogacar, right? Some have been talking him up as the big Ineos GC hope, but he's not really shown he's at that level - yet. Having said that, this season he's won Romandie (ahead of Vlasov, Ayuso, Mas, Carapaz, G-Hart and Bernal, among others) and was second to Ayuso in the Basque Tour.
All the talk has been that Bernal, Pidcock and Thomas will ride Le Tour. The latter, definitely not for GC - Pidcock, you'd have thought not either.
Compare and contrast to the Bora line-up for the Dauphine:
31 Roglic Primoz
32 Denz Nico
33 Haller Marco
34 Hindley Jai
35 Jungels Bob
36 Sobrero Matteo
37 Vlasov Aleksandr
Looks a bit tasty that, doesn't it?