As we've seen there's a bug in the peloton, and he's already been unwell. An off, ala LBL, and it's done. It's presumptive to talk of a double when there's the Giro to finish and the lead up races to the TDF.



As to a triple, there's a reason it's never been done. And I'd think any team thinking of attempting such a feat doesn't have the well being of that ride to the fore.



He had one shocker in Le tour last year but that was after non ideal preparation. typically he’s pretty good at sustaining it over 3 weeks. It’ll take crashes or illness from here. Which are still very doable obviously. It’ll be interesting to see what level Evenpoel is at these days - I know we’re sceptics of his in here, for good reason, but if he can sustain a level for 3 weeks (and we’ve rarely seen this in his case) I reckon he can compete with a Pogacar whose already got the giro in his legs. Roglic will be really good I suspect if he can stay upright. Vingegaard’s injuries are surely too serious to be back in time (I can see him riding Le tour but not winning it) - he’ll probably win the vuelta though.