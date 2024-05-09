« previous next »
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30440 on: May 9, 2024, 07:49:04 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May  9, 2024, 04:15:46 pm
Bit odd pogacar didnt attack there for the stage win. Was within reach youd have thought
Probably. Thing is, the GC battle starts tomorrow with that ITT and then there's the MTF on Saturday.

Another reason might be he doesn't want to be too greedy.  A Patron of the peloton who hoovers up too many wins can find himself with out friends on those occasions when he needs some assistance and there's no team mates to help him pull.
Online Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30441 on: May 9, 2024, 10:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May  9, 2024, 07:49:04 pm
Probably. Thing is, the GC battle starts tomorrow with that ITT and then there's the MTF on Saturday.

Another reason might be he doesn't want to be too greedy.  A Patron of the peloton who hoovers up too many wins can find himself with out friends on those occasions when he needs some assistance and there's no team mates to help him pull.

Yeah good points. Doesnt normally stop him winning everything mind :)
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30442 on: May 9, 2024, 10:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May  9, 2024, 10:03:04 pm
Yeah good points. Doesnt normally stop him winning everything mind :)
He does seem to have a lot of friends in the bunch though, so maybe it is something he considers
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30443 on: May 9, 2024, 10:39:24 pm »
He's affable. The reason fans warm to him and not to Vinegaard is just that. His media presence, his joking about, it makes people warm to him. Last season journalists referred to his partner, Urska Zigart as Pogačars girlfriend in a race report from the Women's Tour De Suisse

So for a while afterwards Pogacar referred to himself as the boyfriend of Urska. Things like that are what makes him box office.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30444 on: May 9, 2024, 10:50:45 pm »
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30445 on: May 10, 2024, 04:19:47 pm »
Enough time in hand to sit up and celebrate, in an ITT. 8)

Great ride from Martinez. The GC shakeup has happened.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30446 on: May 10, 2024, 04:26:26 pm »




Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30447 on: May 10, 2024, 04:32:08 pm »
Could be a difficult stage tomorrow for Thomas. Lots of good riders not too far behind him.
Offline San Diego Red

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30448 on: May 10, 2024, 06:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 10, 2024, 04:19:47 pm
Enough time in hand to sit up and celebrate, in an ITT. 8)

Great ride from Martinez. The GC shakeup has happened.
GC looks dead and dusted to be honest.....and with another pan flat TT to come can't see how anyone can overcome Pog barring illness or injury. Not like he is too shabby in the mountains either :)
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30449 on: May 10, 2024, 07:31:52 pm »
Quote from: San Diego Red on May 10, 2024, 06:15:13 pm
GC looks dead and dusted to be honest.....and with another pan flat TT to come can't see how anyone can overcome Pog barring illness or injury. Not like he is too shabby in the mountains either :)
The race to the overall is over, as you say, pretty much. But there's a group of good young riders for whom a podium at a GT would look great to them. Look at the progression of Martinez, three good GC wins at stage races since 2020, Can Uijtdebroeks pay back the faith shown him? And everyone's favourite, Tiberi, is thereabouts, and has shown himself to be a decent rider in the mountains. O'Connor has shown his promise with good stage wins, and placements in stage races, in 21 at the TDF, 4th on the overall. Plapp, a good TT rider and decent in the mountains.

There's still a lot of interesting racing to come.
Offline San Diego Red

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30450 on: May 10, 2024, 08:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 10, 2024, 07:31:52 pm
The race to the overall is over, as you say, pretty much. But there's a group of good young riders for whom a podium at a GT would look great to them. Look at the progression of Martinez, three good GC wins at stage races since 2020, Can Uijtdebroeks pay back the faith shown him? And everyone's favourite, Tiberi, is thereabouts, and has shown himself to be a decent rider in the mountains. O'Connor has shown his promise with good stage wins, and placements in stage races, in 21 at the TDF, 4th on the overall. Plapp, a good TT rider and decent in the mountains.

There's still a lot of interesting racing to come.
Yeah the podium places look interesting and the white jersey competition is very close......and it being a 3 week grand tour anything could yet happen. Crashes are always a looming threat. Hope the Stelvio doesn't get cancelled although not looking good at the minute due to the avalanche threat.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30451 on: May 10, 2024, 09:18:24 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/88LLYuBIqi4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/88LLYuBIqi4</a>
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30452 on: May 10, 2024, 10:25:51 pm »
Is every professional cyclist now contractually obliged to use the phrase "full gas" in every single interview they do? It's become some kind of linguistic disease amongst them.
Online Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30453 on: May 10, 2024, 10:49:09 pm »
Its very boring when a rider is so dominant. On the other hand its also boring when riders refuse to attack or be aggressive (see the Giro last year).
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30454 on: May 11, 2024, 06:25:32 pm »
Like a cat with a mouse, playing with them. Two rest days for the GC, and then another MTF on Tuesday.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30455 on: May 11, 2024, 07:47:57 pm »
Sven's lad. 8)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/volRyIycc_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/volRyIycc_c</a>
Online Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30456 on: May 12, 2024, 06:18:28 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 11, 2024, 06:25:32 pm
Like a cat with a mouse, playing with them. Two rest days for the GC, and then another MTF on Tuesday.

Yeah the way he eased onto every riders wheel who attempted to attack was so easy wasnt it. Well see how Thomas does as the race goes on but assuming age is catching up with him this is a super weak GC field so its not surprising Pogacar is so far ahead. Who aside from Pogacar and Thomas has even podiumed a GT? Bardet, anyone else?
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30457 on: May 12, 2024, 07:10:09 am »
Quote from: Knight on May 12, 2024, 06:18:28 am
Yeah the way he eased onto every riders wheel who attempted to attack was so easy wasnt it. Well see how Thomas does as the race goes on but assuming age is catching up with him this is a super weak GC field so its not surprising Pogacar is so far ahead. Who aside from Pogacar and Thomas has even podiumed a GT? Bardet, anyone else?
Off the top of my head, Quintana has, the overall  at this race in 14. Chaves, a second in 16, again at the Giro. Neither are doing so here. Sorry about the short reply, I'm out the door for a few hours of self- harm=cycling.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30458 on: May 12, 2024, 12:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May 12, 2024, 06:18:28 am
Yeah the way he eased onto every riders wheel who attempted to attack was so easy wasnt it. Well see how Thomas does as the race goes on but assuming age is catching up with him this is a super weak GC field so its not surprising Pogacar is so far ahead. Who aside from Pogacar and Thomas has even podiumed a GT? Bardet, anyone else?
Quintana won the giro did he not? hasn't showed any form in years though. Caruso also podiumed the year bernal won
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30459 on: May 12, 2024, 04:08:29 pm »
What a sensational finish.
Offline Millie

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30460 on: May 12, 2024, 05:08:26 pm »
Yep, sure was.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30461 on: May 12, 2024, 05:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Millie on May 12, 2024, 05:08:26 pm
Yep, sure was.
I was planning on getting back from my ride with around 35 km left in the stage. As you're aware, the weather's been really nice in Liverpool. Got to "make cycling, whilst the sun shines". ;D
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30462 on: May 12, 2024, 06:06:47 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B-qKVgHtIj8?" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B-qKVgHtIj8?</a>
Online Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30463 on: Yesterday at 06:23:05 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 12, 2024, 07:10:09 am
Off the top of my head, Quintana has, the overall  at this race in 14. Chaves, a second in 16, again at the Giro. Neither are doing so here. Sorry about the short reply, I'm out the door for a few hours of self- harm=cycling.

thanks, didnt know Quintana was even at his race. Or Chaves!
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30464 on: Today at 11:15:20 am »
my velogames team been absolutely nuked in week one. Kooij abandoned now too
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30465 on: Today at 02:21:02 pm »
Quote from: San Diego Red on May 10, 2024, 08:03:53 pm
Yeah the podium places look interesting and the white jersey competition is very close......and it being a 3 week grand tour anything could yet happen. Crashes are always a looming threat. Hope the Stelvio doesn't get cancelled although not looking good at the minute due to the avalanche threat.

The recent snowfalls on the Stelvio Pass, followed by the rise of the temperatures, are increasing the risk of avalanches. The Giro dItalia organization, in order to safeguard the safety of the Carovana Rosa, has therefore decided to change the route of the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia, Livigno-Santa Cristina Val Gardena/St. Christina in Gröden (Monte Pana). The lenght of the stage will be 206 km.

The Cima Coppi, which was previously the Stelvio, now becomes the Giogo di Santa Maria/Umbrail pass at 2489 m. Barring a short descent that leads from Santa Cristina to the bridge (2 km, the foot of the closing climb), the last 3 km point uphill. The average gradient is around 12%, with peaks reaching 16% in the first part with tight hairpins.




Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30466 on: Today at 02:26:12 pm »
Doesnt do much to the stage really. Such a crap place to put the stelvio. Looks like break will take it today
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30467 on: Today at 02:34:51 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:26:12 pm
Doesnt do much to the stage really. Such a crap place to put the stelvio. Looks like break will take it today
Yes, a break stage today. I doubt we'll see any real GC battles until the weekend.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30468 on: Today at 03:10:46 pm »
Surely Bahrain, Decathalon and Visma should be starting to worry about this gap. Bardet is moving up through the top ten. Virtual third place.
Offline De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30469 on: Today at 06:22:48 pm »
It's been fun to watch the Giro - but only really to see a master at the height of his powers.

Pogi keeps saying he's only thinking of the Giro - and not considering the Tour. Fair enough - and very professional. But given the GC cushion he has, why not just see out the next 10 days of racing in the "game management" style?

Think about it: Vingo is unlikely to be at his best, coming back from injury. Ditto Evenepoel. Ineos don't have a convincing proposition (Rodriguez still to prove himself a true GC contender). That leaves Roglic - who is considerably older and something of an unknown quantity due to limited racing, new team and (deliberate?) underperformance in the races he's entered so far this year.

The double is well and truly on, isn't it?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30470 on: Today at 07:46:59 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 06:22:48 pm
It's been fun to watch the Giro - but only really to see a master at the height of his powers.

Pogi keeps saying he's only thinking of the Giro - and not considering the Tour. Fair enough - and very professional. But given the GC cushion he has, why not just see out the next 10 days of racing in the "game management" style?

Think about it: Vingo is unlikely to be at his best, coming back from injury. Ditto Evenepoel. Ineos don't have a convincing proposition (Rodriguez still to prove himself a true GC contender). That leaves Roglic - who is considerably older and something of an unknown quantity due to limited racing, new team and (deliberate?) underperformance in the races he's entered so far this year.

The double is well and truly on, isn't it?
If the double is on, he has to go for the treble. Only because I dont think it will
Ever be done again
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30471 on: Today at 07:53:14 pm »
One moment's  inattention. A sans jour. And that could be the end of any talk of emulating the greats from yesteryear. And, there'd loads of racing between this Giro and the TDF.
