Yeah the podium places look interesting and the white jersey competition is very close......and it being a 3 week grand tour anything could yet happen. Crashes are always a looming threat. Hope the Stelvio doesn't get cancelled although not looking good at the minute due to the avalanche threat.
The recent snowfalls on the Stelvio Pass, followed by the rise of the temperatures, are increasing the risk of avalanches. The Giro dItalia organization, in order to safeguard the safety of the Carovana Rosa, has therefore decided to change the route of the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia, Livigno-Santa Cristina Val Gardena/St. Christina in Gröden (Monte Pana). The lenght of the stage will be 206 km.
The Cima Coppi, which was previously the Stelvio, now becomes the Giogo di Santa Maria/Umbrail pass at 2489 m. Barring a short descent that leads from Santa Cristina to the bridge (2 km, the foot of the closing climb), the last 3 km point uphill. The average gradient is around 12%, with peaks reaching 16% in the first part with tight hairpins.