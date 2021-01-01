« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2023

Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 04:15:46 pm
Bit odd pogacar didnt attack there for the stage win. Was within reach youd have thought
Probably. Thing is, the GC battle starts tomorrow with that ITT and then there's the MTF on Saturday.

Another reason might be he doesn't want to be too greedy.  A Patron of the peloton who hoovers up too many wins can find himself with out friends on those occasions when he needs some assistance and there's no team mates to help him pull.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 10:03:04 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm
Probably. Thing is, the GC battle starts tomorrow with that ITT and then there's the MTF on Saturday.

Another reason might be he doesn't want to be too greedy.  A Patron of the peloton who hoovers up too many wins can find himself with out friends on those occasions when he needs some assistance and there's no team mates to help him pull.

Yeah good points. Doesnt normally stop him winning everything mind :)
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:03:04 pm
Yeah good points. Doesnt normally stop him winning everything mind :)
He does seem to have a lot of friends in the bunch though, so maybe it is something he considers
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm
He's affable. The reason fans warm to him and not to Vinegaard is just that. His media presence, his joking about, it makes people warm to him. Last season journalists referred to his partner, Urska Zigart as Pogačars girlfriend in a race report from the Women's Tour De Suisse

So for a while afterwards Pogacar referred to himself as the boyfriend of Urska. Things like that are what makes him box office.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 10:50:45 pm
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 04:19:47 pm
Enough time in hand to sit up and celebrate, in an ITT. 8)

Great ride from Martinez. The GC shakeup has happened.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 04:26:26 pm




Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 04:32:08 pm
Could be a difficult stage tomorrow for Thomas. Lots of good riders not too far behind him.
San Diego Red

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 06:15:13 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 04:19:47 pm
Enough time in hand to sit up and celebrate, in an ITT. 8)

Great ride from Martinez. The GC shakeup has happened.
GC looks dead and dusted to be honest.....and with another pan flat TT to come can't see how anyone can overcome Pog barring illness or injury. Not like he is too shabby in the mountains either :)
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 07:31:52 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on Today at 06:15:13 pm
GC looks dead and dusted to be honest.....and with another pan flat TT to come can't see how anyone can overcome Pog barring illness or injury. Not like he is too shabby in the mountains either :)
The race to the overall is over, as you say, pretty much. But there's a group of good young riders for whom a podium at a GT would look great to them. Look at the progression of Martinez, three good GC wins at stage races since 2020, Can Uijtdebroeks pay back the faith shown him? And everyone's favourite, Tiberi, is thereabouts, and has shown himself to be a decent rider in the mountains. O'Connor has shown his promise with good stage wins, and placements in stage races, in 21 at the TDF, 4th on the overall. Plapp, a good TT rider and decent in the mountains.

There's still a lot of interesting racing to come.
San Diego Red

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 08:03:53 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 07:31:52 pm
The race to the overall is over, as you say, pretty much. But there's a group of good young riders for whom a podium at a GT would look great to them. Look at the progression of Martinez, three good GC wins at stage races since 2020, Can Uijtdebroeks pay back the faith shown him? And everyone's favourite, Tiberi, is thereabouts, and has shown himself to be a decent rider in the mountains. O'Connor has shown his promise with good stage wins, and placements in stage races, in 21 at the TDF, 4th on the overall. Plapp, a good TT rider and decent in the mountains.

There's still a lot of interesting racing to come.
Yeah the podium places look interesting and the white jersey competition is very close......and it being a 3 week grand tour anything could yet happen. Crashes are always a looming threat. Hope the Stelvio doesn't get cancelled although not looking good at the minute due to the avalanche threat.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 09:18:24 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/88LLYuBIqi4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/88LLYuBIqi4</a>
