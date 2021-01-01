GC looks dead and dusted to be honest.....and with another pan flat TT to come can't see how anyone can overcome Pog barring illness or injury. Not like he is too shabby in the mountains either



The race to the overall is over, as you say, pretty much. But there's a group of good young riders for whom a podium at a GT would look great to them. Look at the progression of Martinez, three good GC wins at stage races since 2020, Can Uijtdebroeks pay back the faith shown him? And everyone's favourite, Tiberi, is thereabouts, and has shown himself to be a decent rider in the mountains. O'Connor has shown his promise with good stage wins, and placements in stage races, in 21 at the TDF, 4th on the overall. Plapp, a good TT rider and decent in the mountains.There's still a lot of interesting racing to come.