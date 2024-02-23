« previous next »
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
February 23, 2024, 03:46:46 pm
The season begins this weekend at OHN and KBK for the men and OHN and Omloop van het Hageland for the women.

I can't see past Visma for the opener. If they don't win, it'll take a screw up of EQS proportions in the 2015 edition of this race race.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
February 23, 2024, 10:21:55 pm
Its the season proper now. Hard to look past jumbo visma
redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
February 27, 2024, 07:52:02 am
Had to swerve this thread until after I'd cauggt up with the weekend's races. Both OHN races were good, very entertaining. The women's even more so, I thought, good tactics. Sunday's races were decided quite early and a bit less interesting.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
February 27, 2024, 09:15:23 am
Right it's almost March, I'm back in. Absolutely love classics season.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
February 27, 2024, 11:50:55 am
I missed both days racing as I took the bright And Early to London on Saturday to stay with mates before the game.(you'll have to be a certain age to remember that train service.) ;D

Both men's races played out as expected, Jumbo just have more options than other teams at this time of the year, see them at last years early races.

The women's OHN was a pleasant surprise. The best rider the women's peloton has ever seen winning was a surprise. She has a few second places already this season and to hold off Lotte Kopecky was a great effort.

The following day at Craywinckelhof Omloop van het Hageland was another pleasant surprise. The winning rider rode a great race.

Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
February 27, 2024, 11:52:22 am
Le Samyn today. Course looks wet-good. Cobbles, hills and water always make for a good days racing.

Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
February 27, 2024, 11:06:06 pm
Caught up with the two races of Le Samyn, not bad. Women's was the pick of the two.

Onto Trofeo Laigueglia tomorrow. The race is always decided on the laps of the finishing circuit, four of them. UAE have a decent team for this race. EF Education -Easy Post too. Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team come here with last years winner, Nans Peters.Should be a good race.

With Lenny Martinez winning for Groupama - FDJ. ;D It would be nice, the kid has a lot of promise.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
February 28, 2024, 04:36:28 pm
great stuff from Darren Rafferty today in that Italian race.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
February 29, 2024, 12:13:14 am
Quote from: Baby Huey on February 27, 2024, 11:06:06 pm
Caught up with the two races of Le Samyn, not bad. Women's was the pick of the two.

Onto Trofeo Laigueglia tomorrow. The race is always decided on the laps of the finishing circuit, four of them. UAE have a decent team for this race. EF Education -Easy Post too. Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team come here with last years winner, Nans Peters.Should be a good race.

With Lenny Martinez winning for Groupama - FDJ. ;D It would be nice, the kid has a lot of promise.
Just watched the last 30 km. Martinez once again impressing me with his climbing, his descending on a slippy descent, his intelligence, in knowing where the attack must come. Most of all, his holding off firstly of Christen, and then the rest of the chasing pack over a 6 km itt, something which is not his forte was massively impressive.

As I said above, the lad has promise, a lot of promise.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
March 1, 2024, 08:29:59 pm
Strade Bianche-Women's.
Strade Bianche-Men's.
Salverda Ster Van Zolle.
Les Tour Des 100 Communes.
Grand Prix Criquielion.

All live to stream tomorrow.

Paris-Nice. Sunday.

Tirreno-Adriatico. Monday.

The most exciting weekend in the early calendar, no one post.


The Women's race is a difficult call with Vollering backed by a strong SD Worx-Protime team that includes Kopecky, and then there's rivals such as  Niewiadoma,  Labous, and Persico. And the cherry on top, the greatest cyclist of all in the peloton,Vos. As I say, a difficult call.


The Men's race is easier, this is how I rate the riders in terms of winning.

5 Star-Pogacar
4 Star- Pidcock, Valter.
3 Star. Kuss, L. Martinez, Wellens.
2 Star Gregoire, Healy, D. Martinez, Van Gils.
1 Star. Madouas, Mohoric, Powless, Tronchon, Van Eetvelt.


With a nod to keep an eye on Neilson Powless. 




SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
March 3, 2024, 11:19:54 am
81km solo pogacar. 😂😂😂
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
March 5, 2024, 08:23:59 pm
I watched the women's Strade on the way to the game-it played out as expected.

I watched the men's on the train back-wow!! Pogacar is easily the best all round rider we've seen in generations, he's that good. To say, I'll do this, and then do just that is phenomenal. Imagine Clemens walking out at Fenway and saying, I'm throwing a no-hitter...Bird walking on court at Boston Garden  and telling team mates, a triple double from me tonight...that's what Pogacar was able to do on Saturday.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
March 8, 2024, 04:59:37 pm
Decent racing at both P-N and T-A today.

Both Morkov and Cavendish finished outside the time limit at T-A.I have to say I'm surprised by that, it wasn't a difficult stage.

Both races set up nicely for the weekend stages.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 09:36:21 pm
Tomorrow is the first Monument of the season, Milan-San Remo-La Primavera.

Pogacar, MVDP, Ganna, Pedersen. These are the favourites. There's not been a sprint finish in nearly ten years and I doubt there'll be one tomorrow.

So how does Pogacar drop the other three, he can't win a sprint, not even he is that good. There's a climb around the 38-39 km to go,Capo Berta. No one will expect an attack this far out. Pogacar could set his train onto this climb and really attack. Other than that, MVDP in his first outing of the year on the road, can anyone stop him doing again what he did last year.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 09:36:27 am
Quote from: Baby Huey on March  5, 2024, 08:23:59 pm
I watched the women's Strade on the way to the game-it played out as expected.

I watched the men's on the train back-wow!! Pogacar is easily the best all round rider we've seen in generations, he's that good. To say, I'll do this, and then do just that is phenomenal. Imagine Clemens walking out at Fenway and saying, I'm throwing a no-hitter...Bird walking on court at Boston Garden  and telling team mates, a triple double from me tonight...that's what Pogacar was able to do on Saturday.

I didn't post about this but it didn't go unnoticed...Pogacar just brilliant for that. Really exciting rider and lots of fun too, just an incredible talent. Today should be good, will try and follow on Twitter as I'm out of the house.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 03:40:38 pm
Pog comes third in the sprint, lol. But brilliant from Philipsen to stay at the front up the Poggio and so close from Pidock! What. A. Race.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 08:31:17 pm
Not a good race.MSR is too easy when the pace isn't hard enough.

UAE need to ask questions,firstly of Ulissi and Hirschi, they went missing early. Also, why not take a rouleur like Pollit? The race was not hard enough for Pogacar to win today. And yet if not for the closing down of him by MVDP he might have won.

Still, a good race from MVDP in assisting his team mate to the win. I wondered why he never attacked Pogacar off the Poggio, he knew his team mate was there just behind. Another upside, nice to see Bling being competitive at MSR.

Onto Binda, tomorrow and the on Monday Catalunya-this should be a great race, lots of good riders there for the overall.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 08:41:09 pm
I dunno. Its MSR. Its all down to the Poggio. And then it all happened. Including an almost win for Pidcock. And a sprinter won it when theyve been asking if a sprinter could ever win. If you wanted more you were expecting it to be a different race to MSR.
