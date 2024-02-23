Tomorrow is the first Monument of the season, Milan-San Remo-La Primavera.



Pogacar, MVDP, Ganna, Pedersen. These are the favourites. There's not been a sprint finish in nearly ten years and I doubt there'll be one tomorrow.



So how does Pogacar drop the other three, he can't win a sprint, not even he is that good. There's a climb around the 38-39 km to go,Capo Berta. No one will expect an attack this far out. Pogacar could set his train onto this climb and really attack. Other than that, MVDP in his first outing of the year on the road, can anyone stop him doing again what he did last year.