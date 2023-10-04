It'll be fun to have them all there but Roglic can't compete against Pog and Jonas at their top level. It took a worldie of (a very hard) TT to beat Geraint Thomas at the Giro. Before then the 2 of them were basically par, G perhaps a little better. Roglic had his shot at the Tour and lost it due to a shocker of a final TT.



I think it's clear I think highly of Roglic, so I'm inclined to see his prospects in a positive light. But really - I don't agree that he could not compete against Pogi and Vingo at their best.For the Giro, that looked like a cleverly-managed race, where he always fancied himself in a fairly extreme ITT on what was more or less home soil, thus kept Thomas within a couple of dozen seconds then went for the kill. Spared all the maglia rosa duties and accumulated fatigue that went with it. Smart racing.He also looked to be biding his time with Remco in both Giro and Vuelta before Remco's untimely demise in both those races. He's a more experienced and savvy GT racer these days.Roglic's win in Emilia the other day (out-punching Pogi, Yates and the rest) illustrates his facility for the unmatchable late acceleration that wins stages and bonus seconds.And he's a really under-rated TT-er. Look at the people who finished behind him at the Olympics - real specialists like Kung, Dennis, Ganna, van Aert, Eveneopoel... the 2020 Planche des Belles Filles fiasco lives long in the memory - but ultimately, it was an outlier. As was Pogi's performance that day, to be frank.So I think it's going to be a ding-dong battle next year. But he's got to stay on his bike...