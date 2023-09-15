« previous next »
This narrative of good Jonas and bad Roglic is bollocks.

I don't care about the politics and power struggle going on at Jumbo, nor do I care which of the two above win. I do care about the mendacious  nature of the narrative.

Vinegaard should never have been at the race and once it was decided that he'd be here it should have been made clear as to his role in the team. The fact that he is the golden boy at this team is clear. . Hes younger and can win more editions of the TDF, so its understandable that hes viewed as their number one rider.

But to suggest he rode away to cement the overall to the teams benefit is wrong.Niermann in the team car who gave Vingegaard the go-ahead on Tuesday for his surprise attack made a huge mistake. Vingegaard made a huge mistake as well. If as we're being told that his attack was for the collective, not the individual, why did he not further this"altruism" when Roglic attacked, and stay with the race leader. As for the back up to Kuss theory, I'm pretty sure Roglic was that.

You now have a situation that didn't need to be. An interesting off-season for all on this team, methinks.
Sounds like we're in agreement, at least.
Quote from: De La Goal on September 15, 2023, 07:41:31 pm
Sounds like we're in agreement, at least.
We're. As are the majority of the cycling world.

For Roglic this must be difficult. a win here and he has a perfect season, unbeaten in any of the races he's entered. He would have also equaled the record of Heras, not a mean feat. Another point to allowing Kuss, and not allowing Roglic the opportunity to take the win, is that Vinegaard won't have his leadership questioned by Kuss winning, that's not the case if Roglic wins here. Talking with friends at the practice yesterday and it was noted how much the team have benefited Vinegaard since the TTT. From bringing multiple leaders, waiting for Vinegaard at TTT, providing more opportunities to take time for Vinegaard and in the end preventing Roglic to attack Kuss. So the main factor, on why Roglic will likely finish third on this GT is Vinegaard and his and the teams "altruism"..

I don't see a scenario where Roglic and Vinegaard ride a race together, any race, never mind the TDF. And this is all the fault of the management and their awful decisions. This aside, Vinegaard had already said he want's the same team he had at the prior TDF for 24.


As I've said, I don't mind who wins the race, what I do care about is how the team rules have been applied to both premier riders, initiated by management to the benefit of one over the other.






 Jumbo Visma have bent over to benefit Jonas by *checks notes* preventing him from winning a race he's clearly been the strongest in?

Quote from: De La Goal on September 15, 2023, 02:09:30 pm
We've clearly each got our favourites within Jumbo  :D

The way I saw it, when Roglic pulled away from Kuss, Vingegaard should have stuck with the leader. Roglic could claim the stage win and take a minimal amount of time back which would not affect his teammates' GC placings (unlike Vingegaard's attacks, which very much did), along with bragging rights for the day.

By going with Roglic rather than staying with Kuss, Vingegaard could very easily have taken red. He knew that - and did it anyway.

I think it's fine that Roglic wanted to win. It was clearly one of his - and his team's - objectives for the season. He's been honest about it; others, less so. As many others have said, the team management has handled it very badly.

Thing is, Jonas attacked groups of riders, he never attacked only his teammates. Jonas is obviously in a difficult position when Roglic doesn't slow down and maybe he should have waited. I suspect Jonas has been in, 'I'm happy for Kuss to win the Vuelta but if it's not him then i want it to be me' territory and so he wasn't going to let Roglic take time on him. That said, it's bizarre to give the rider who rode Kuss off the wheel a free ride and criticise the guy that just followed.

All through this race, up until the Angliru, Roglic hasn't been able to get separation from other GC rivals. Jonas has been able to. In the process he's softened up other GC rivals (see the Tourmalet stage in particular) and solidified Jumbo's hold over the top 3. On the day before Angliru when he attacked the minute he got was bizarre, no one would have thought that possible on a climb like that. But importantly he only had a minute or so on Ayuso at that point, taking time on everyone else to make sure they had a backup winner if Ayuso had a stormer on angliru and dropped everyone was a good idea. In hindsight it looked like an attempt to take red because of the time gaps but I don't think that's fair. And then of course on Angliru, when he could have taken red if he'd wanted, he wasn't the aggressor.

I genuinely don't really have a horse in this fight, other than recognising Jonas to be a much superior GT rider to Roglic, and everyone else in the world, so it's not really about favourites for me. Rather it feels to me like several in here are playing favourites and don't much like Jonas - as seen by the weird comments about him being robotic or not romantic or whatever. He's just turned down the chance to win the Vuelta - whilst clearly being the best rider in the race, so that his key domestique can win it. Romantic enough for me.
Well, it's all done now. As mentioned earlier on this thread, at least Jumbo kept it interesting with the internecine shenanigans. I wonder who sent down the word to knock it off?

Kuss seemed relieved that it was all over. Caught on camera saying "never again". Hmmm... I'll never ride with this bunch of balloons again?  ???
Quote from: De La Goal on September 16, 2023, 04:50:35 pm
Well, it's all done now. As mentioned earlier on this thread, at least Jumbo kept it interesting with the internecine shenanigans. I wonder who sent down the word to knock it off?

Kuss seemed relieved that it was all over. Caught on camera saying "never again". Hmmm... I'll never ride with this bunch of balloons again?  ???
;D

There's C-X from the USA on at 19.30 UK. Live on GCN.

Poels was super strong today. Good winner. Remco not being good enough today shows his inconsistency.
Enjoyed that final stage. And it was lovely to hear Kuss delivering his victory speech in more-than-passable Spanish. OK, he lives in Andorra, his wife is from Spain, but lingustic chapeau nonetheless.

Personal reflections...

- Evenepoel went up in my estimation. I thought he'd quit after his crack on the Tourmalet stage. But the way he set about the rest of the race was a credit to him and the Vuelta.

- My prediction that the biggest threat to Roglic would be if Evenepoel cracked when one of his teammates was up the road... Well, that came to pass - just not in the way I expected.

- Another Mystic Meg moment - Roglic did indeed want to win, regardless of whether a team-mate was in red.

- We needed Roglic and Vingegaard on different teams to see who would win (as let's face it, either of them could have had Kuss on toast in an unmoderated scrap). Roglic looked the strongest before Evenepoel's crack. And I don't think he would have lost time to Vingegaard had they been on opposing teams - Vingegaard wasn't at anything like the level he had been at Le Tour. And yes, I still want to see Roglic settle his unfinished business with La Grande Boucle.

- Jumbo Visma really need a better PR adviser.

- What on earth is going on with Ineos? If your best strategy is sending out Ganna on sprint stages, there's something terribly wrong.

- Notwithstanding everything else, it was great to see Kuss win. Though that Jumbo 1-2-3 was a bit ouchy.

Seriously considering heading to Lombardia to close out the season. This year's spring classics redux, by the looks of it.

As if they didn't have enough problems keeping the GC riders happy!

Why are Quick Step in trouble? I thought the Soudal sponsorship was a long-term investment for them to be a GC team with Remco leading the way. But this and the Ineos merger rumours indicate they're struggling.
This merger will truly ruin the sport i think. I did laugh at the leaked jumbo memo saying "it will allow us to compete with the big budget teams like ineos and uae"
Yeah, no kidding.

To be fair, Ineos and UAE seem to pay their star riders considerably more than anyone at Jumbo or Quick Step. I haven't seen a list for this season, but this was last season's list, according to Calcio e Finanza (gotta laugh at those Froome and Sagan figures):


    Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates): 6.0 million
    Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation): 5.5 million
    Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies): 5.5 million
    Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers): 3.5 million
    Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers): 2.8 million
    Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers): 2.5 million
    Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl): 2.3 million
    Alejandro Valverde (Movistar): 2.2 million
    Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers): 2.2 million
    Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma): 2.2 million
    Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan): 2.1 million
    Primo Roglič (Jumbo-Visma): 2.0 million
    Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix): 2.0 million
    Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers): 2.0 million
    Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ): 2.0 million
    Romain Bardet (Team DSM): 2.0 million
    Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech): 2.0 million
    Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers): 1.9 million
    Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic): 1.9 million
    Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates): 1.8 million
Quote from: De La Goal on September 25, 2023, 03:53:05 pm
As if they didn't have enough problems keeping the GC riders happy!

Why are Quick Step in trouble? I thought the Soudal sponsorship was a long-term investment for them to be a GC team with Remco leading the way. But this and the Ineos merger rumours indicate they're struggling.
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 25, 2023, 08:14:08 pm
This merger will truly ruin the sport i think. I did laugh at the leaked jumbo memo saying "it will allow us to compete with the big budget teams like ineos and uae"
There'll be more drama than a Jackie Collins novel if this happens. ;D
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 04:09:30 pm
This bastard deserves a real bullet and his team should be fucked off as well.

During his suspension  :no
He had a great second half to his season at Bahrain. A good young talent to look out for next season.
It's that time of the year; Italian Autumn Classics.

Coppa Agostoni this Thursday, GCN @14.00 UK time.
Ah, I still think there's nothing more thrilling than the Manx Missile on a hot trajectory.

I've met him a few times, nothing meaningful, just the usual brief encounters ahead of races. He's happy to engage, but seems an intense fellow. So that Netflix doco didn't really come as a surprise - but it was well done. It seemed like it would make a big difference if his family lived with him while he was training in Europe.
Quote from: De La Goal on September 26, 2023, 06:34:33 pm
Ah, I still think there's nothing more thrilling than the Manx Missile on a hot trajectory.

I've met him a few times, nothing meaningful, just the usual brief encounters ahead of races. He's happy to engage, but seems an intense fellow. So that Netflix doco didn't really come as a surprise - but it was well done. It seemed like it would make a big difference if his family lived with him while he was training in Europe.
I think the last docu I watched about cycling was A Sunday In Hell.

The post was aimed more at the cycling media than Cavendish.That said, from what little I've been told, he can at times be more than a bit of a diva when things don't go his way.

I also spoke to a friend who is out in the Middle East and the talk he's heard about new recruits to the Bahrain team has been about Roglic.
Roglic to Bahrain would make sense. They're pretty much a Slovenian team - and they've been after him for years.

A Sunday in Hell is magnificent.
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 26, 2023, 04:13:41 pm
It's that time of the year; Italian Autumn Classics.

Coppa Agostoni this Thursday, GCN @14.00 UK time.
Don't forget. ;D
Yeah, well I think that would be better for him than either Bahrain or Lidl-Trek, bearing in mind that Ineos have always been a GC team. It would give Rodriguez and (possibly) Pidcock time to develop with less pressure, to boot. This almost certainly means that it won't happen, mind.

Interesting lines from the piece you linked:

"Bahrain Victorious , Jayco-AlUla and Movistar are also seriously in the market for Roglic. Roglic's management already spoke with Movistar during the Vuelta a Espana. Lidl-Trek has previously volunteered for the Slovenian. According to insiders, Roglic will make a decision before Sunday, October 1, about his future for the next two years."

If that's true, it sounds like Roglic is definitely on the move. I had previously mentioned Movistar as a possibility. More logical than Jayco, for sure. Roglic's ranking points would come in handy for at least a couple of those teams, to boot.

I couldn't watch the Agostoni. Any good?
Quote from: De La Goal on September 28, 2023, 05:58:22 pm
Yeah, well I think that would be better for him than either Bahrain or Lidl-Trek, bearing in mind that Ineos have always been a GC team. It would give Rodriguez and (possibly) Pidcock time to develop with less pressure, to boot. This almost certainly means that it won't happen, mind.

Interesting lines from the piece you linked:

"Bahrain Victorious , Jayco-AlUla and Movistar are also seriously in the market for Roglic. Roglic's management already spoke with Movistar during the Vuelta a Espana. Lidl-Trek has previously volunteered for the Slovenian. According to insiders, Roglic will make a decision before Sunday, October 1, about his future for the next two years."

If that's true, it sounds like Roglic is definitely on the move. I had previously mentioned Movistar as a possibility. More logical than Jayco, for sure. Roglic's ranking points would come in handy for at least a couple of those teams, to boot.

I couldn't watch the Agostoni. Any good?
He's going for sure. I think Ineos have the best GT set up of the teams mentioned.Thomas, Bernal, Arensmann, Pidcock, Rodriguez, Kwiatkowski, Ganna, and Roglic. This is a good line-up to take to any GT. Also do Movistar and Jayco have the money to buy him out?

Agostoni was decent. There was a break up the road with Formolo, LaFay, Barguil, Harper. Hirschi bridged across and that was it. Two UAE riders in the group and when Formolo, not Hirschi, attacked on a slight incline, the other three had no answer. In the last km Hirschi attacked and it was Formolo, Hirschi one , two.

Onto Emilia on Saturday. This will be a great race. It's full of good riders and some great leaders. Arensmann is back on the bike for this race too.

Would love to offer some insight from the Slovenian media. But they're as baffled as the rest of us.
He's definitely off then. Signing off on a good note. One down, two to go...
Strong rumours hes going to bora. Daniel friebe on twitter reckons so
Trying to work out what a proper Bora GC team put to Roglic's service would look like. Would Hindley be up for super-domestiquing? Or does he go Giro/Vuelta? Vlasov has never looked a proper GC contender. I guess Kamna, Buchmann, Jungels and Higuita could all do a job in the mountains... This is basing it on this year's squad, mind. I don't know who's coming/going.

It's far from the weakest squad around, but still think Ineos would be a better fit.
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm
Strong rumours hes going to bora. Daniel friebe on twitter reckons so
Decent set up there. It would be good for Uijtdebroeks to have a mentor like Roglic to learn from.


Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 05:24:02 pm
Trying to work out what a proper Bora GC team put to Roglic's service would look like. Would Hindley be up for super-domestiquing? Or does he go Giro/Vuelta? Vlasov has never looked a proper GC contender. I guess Kamna, Buchmann, Jungels and Higuita could all do a job in the mountains... This is basing it on this year's squad, mind. I don't know who's coming/going.

It's far from the weakest squad around, but still think Ineos would be a better fit.
I think Bahrain have also got a decent set up.

Poels, Bilbao, Haig, Caruso, Buitrago, Tiberi, fellow Slovenians Mohoric and Grovekar are there. Landa is gone and these need a new leader.

Fixed. ;D
You mean bahrain?
The prospect of roglic at bora, jonas at jumbo, remco at ineos and pog at UAE for the 2024 tour is fucking wild
