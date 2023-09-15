Yeah, well I think that would be better for him than either Bahrain or Lidl-Trek, bearing in mind that Ineos have always been a GC team. It would give Rodriguez and (possibly) Pidcock time to develop with less pressure, to boot. This almost certainly means that it won't happen, mind.
Interesting lines from the piece you linked:
"Bahrain Victorious , Jayco-AlUla and Movistar are also seriously in the market for Roglic. Roglic's management already spoke with Movistar during the Vuelta a Espana. Lidl-Trek has previously volunteered for the Slovenian. According to insiders, Roglic will make a decision before Sunday, October 1, about his future for the next two years."
If that's true, it sounds like Roglic is definitely on the move. I had previously mentioned Movistar as a possibility. More logical than Jayco, for sure. Roglic's ranking points would come in handy for at least a couple of those teams, to boot.
I couldn't watch the Agostoni. Any good?