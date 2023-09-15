We've clearly each got our favourites within Jumbo



The way I saw it, when Roglic pulled away from Kuss, Vingegaard should have stuck with the leader. Roglic could claim the stage win and take a minimal amount of time back which would not affect his teammates' GC placings (unlike Vingegaard's attacks, which very much did), along with bragging rights for the day.



By going with Roglic rather than staying with Kuss, Vingegaard could very easily have taken red. He knew that - and did it anyway.



I think it's fine that Roglic wanted to win. It was clearly one of his - and his team's - objectives for the season. He's been honest about it; others, less so. As many others have said, the team management has handled it very badly.



Thing is, Jonas attacked groups of riders, he never attacked only his teammates. Jonas is obviously in a difficult position when Roglic doesn't slow down and maybe he should have waited. I suspect Jonas has been in, 'I'm happy for Kuss to win the Vuelta but if it's not him then i want it to be me' territory and so he wasn't going to let Roglic take time on him. That said, it's bizarre to give the rider who rode Kuss off the wheel a free ride and criticise the guy that just followed.All through this race, up until the Angliru, Roglic hasn't been able to get separation from other GC rivals. Jonas has been able to. In the process he's softened up other GC rivals (see the Tourmalet stage in particular) and solidified Jumbo's hold over the top 3. On the day before Angliru when he attacked the minute he got was bizarre, no one would have thought that possible on a climb like that. But importantly he only had a minute or so on Ayuso at that point, taking time on everyone else to make sure they had a backup winner if Ayuso had a stormer on angliru and dropped everyone was a good idea. In hindsight it looked like an attempt to take red because of the time gaps but I don't think that's fair. And then of course on Angliru, when he could have taken red if he'd wanted, he wasn't the aggressor.I genuinely don't really have a horse in this fight, other than recognising Jonas to be a much superior GT rider to Roglic, and everyone else in the world, so it's not really about favourites for me. Rather it feels to me like several in here are playing favourites and don't much like Jonas - as seen by the weird comments about him being robotic or not romantic or whatever. He's just turned down the chance to win the Vuelta - whilst clearly being the best rider in the race, so that his key domestique can win it. Romantic enough for me.