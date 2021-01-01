Ta for the video links, Huey.



Agree with most of what all of you are saying. The issue is that once Kuss got through the ITT without a big time loss, he was properly in play as a GC contender. Of course the original strategy was to use that against Remco. But now he's gone and the rest of the supposed GC contenders have shown they're nothing of the sort, Jumbo should revert to the convention: you don't attack your teammate if they're leading the race.



To be fair to Roglič, he's shown restraint, even when he must have been seething with Vingegaard. Even today's attack was more a turning of the screw rather than an explosive escape. But he was being as disingenuous as the DS in his post-stage interview, which was disappointing.



I can't see that it's tenable for Roglič and Vingegaard to remain on the same team. Kuss may also be considering his options - he could probably command a leader's salary from another team after this.