« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pro Cycling 2023  (Read 1328503 times)

Online De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30200 on: Yesterday at 04:36:33 pm »
They couldn't see the pictures or hear the radio...  ::)
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30201 on: Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm »
Nice again from Uijtdebroekes.




Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30202 on: Yesterday at 04:40:36 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 04:36:33 pm
They couldn't see the pictures or hear the radio...  ::)
I've just heard Kelly saying the same as I did. The DS should make the call and make the other two wait and nurse Kuss to the line.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,244
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30203 on: Yesterday at 04:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 04:28:43 pm
The ds in the car should have told both of them wait. Both riders and team management come out of this looking bad.

Tbf Vinegaard tried to pace Kusk.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30204 on: Yesterday at 04:48:04 pm »
Those two interviews with Vinegaard and Roglic make them look like bad people, not bad cyclists, bad people. So disingenuous from both.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30205 on: Yesterday at 04:52:34 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 04:47:52 pm
Tbf Vinegaard tried to pace Kusk.
Not when it mattered. Both of them have benefitted from the work that Kuss has done in their own GT wins. Is it too much to ask that they repay that. This race is over for the GC ,J-V have won this and if Kuss blows up and cannot be helped on the two remaining stages then I've no issue with him being left on the road. Today though was weak from the two riders and the team management.

Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30206 on: Yesterday at 04:53:16 pm »
Turn on Wallonie now, if you've not. The finish line is coming up.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,551
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30207 on: Yesterday at 05:02:50 pm »
Havent been able to take my eyes off Eurosport. Scathing review of the day from Kelly, lloyd and Blythe. Sean is right, UAE should bid for kuss
Logged
YNWA

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30208 on: Yesterday at 05:06:56 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 05:02:50 pm
Havent been able to take my eyes off Eurosport. Scathing review of the day from Kelly, lloyd and Blythe. Sean is right, UAE should bid for kuss
I don't normally listen to the post show. Today has been really interesting. I'm listening to the DS for J-V, Grischa Niermann and he said he neither heard Kuss or saw the moment on the tv when Kuss was dropped, because of bad coverage. That's nonsense. We all saw the exact moment on-screen. This is a PR disaster for this team.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,551
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30209 on: Yesterday at 05:09:49 pm »
The roglic interview was wild. I wanted to stop but I just ended up keeing going somehow fuck me
Logged
YNWA

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30210 on: Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm »
Logged

Online De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30211 on: Yesterday at 06:48:42 pm »
We don't get the post-stage show where we live. Is there a way to find it online, without a GCN subscription?
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30212 on: Yesterday at 06:56:04 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 06:48:42 pm
We don't get the post-stage show where we live. Is there a way to find it online, without a GCN subscription?
Here is some of it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kWCFQyZssB4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kWCFQyZssB4</a>
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30213 on: Yesterday at 07:06:19 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S9M8u90YnjY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S9M8u90YnjY</a>
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,176
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30214 on: Yesterday at 07:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 04:52:34 pm
Not when it mattered. Both of them have benefitted from the work that Kuss has done in their own GT wins. Is it too much to ask that they repay that. This race is over for the GC ,J-V have won this and if Kuss blows up and cannot be helped on the two remaining stages then I've no issue with him being left on the road. Today though was weak from the two riders and the team management.

I agree. Looked bad to me, just leaving him out there, have some bloody decorum. The guy has worked his arse off for you. And if it's team orders, because they want to put time into rivals on other teams, then they're far too worried about losing. You're already top 3, it's in the bag, nobody is really close to you and you've got all the strongest riders. Even if someone had taken time out of you, you'd still have the chance to get it back. Back yourselves.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,084
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30215 on: Yesterday at 07:49:11 pm »
One of the things that makes cycling for me is amongst the ultra competitiveness those little human moments of solidarity and nods to those who give everything and dont get the rewards. JV  have  not only shit all over Kuss but in doing shown their total lack of class
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30216 on: Yesterday at 08:44:28 pm »
I shouldnt be surprised how selfish and self preserving people can be at times. But even I thought Roglic and Vingegaard would be more willing to help out the guy whos been the chief lieutenant in a lot of their own success over the past couple of years and let him have his moment in the sun.
Logged

Online De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30217 on: Yesterday at 09:45:38 pm »
Ta for the video links, Huey.

Agree with most of what all of you are saying. The issue is that once Kuss got through the ITT without a big time loss, he was properly in play as a GC contender. Of course the original strategy was to use that against Remco. But now he's gone and the rest of the supposed GC contenders have shown they're nothing of the sort, Jumbo should revert to the convention: you don't attack your teammate if they're leading the race.

To be fair to Roglič, he's shown restraint, even when he must have been seething with Vingegaard. Even today's attack was more a turning of the screw rather than an explosive escape. But he was being as disingenuous as the DS in his post-stage interview, which was disappointing.

I can't see that it's tenable for Roglič and Vingegaard to remain on the same team. Kuss may also be considering his options - he could probably command a leader's salary from another team after this.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30218 on: Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm »
Do any of you recall the 1996 Paris-Roubaix winner? The trio leading the race all came from the same team, Mapei. I remember correctly it was four, but Ballerini punctured

As the trio in the break were about 10/15 km from the velodrome the managing director of Mapei, Giorgio Squinzi, called Patrick Lefevere, the teams ds, from the company headquarters in Milan. Whereupon Squinzi instructed Lefevere that Museeuw was to win the race. I remember watching the arguments going on as they got nearer to the finish, Andrea Tafi was not onboard, at all. In the end the two Italians, Bortolami being the other accepted the decision and Museeuw became the winner.

A few years,1999, after the same team had three more riders away and this time Tafi was allowed to take the win. The other two riders that day were Wilfred Peeters and Tom Steels.

Does anyone know the names of the heads of Visma or Jumbo.
Logged

Online De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30219 on: Today at 06:30:19 am »
I knew that Mapei "did a Gewiss" at Roubaix, but didn't watch it at the time.

Visma's boss was born in Texas, funnily enough. Her name is Merete Hverven. Maybe she'd like an American to win.

A quick Wiki reveals that as of this year, Ton van Veen is the new CEO of Jumbo (and the man behind Jumbo pulling out of its sports sponsorships). He replaced Frits van Eerd, who "stepped down as CEO in October 2022 after being investigated for money laundering".

Sports-washing, anyone?
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30220 on: Today at 01:20:16 pm »
So what happens today?  ;D

The underlying story to what's going on here is apparently not being mentioned from what I have read, which isn't much.

The fight between Roglic and Vinegaard is, I think, about the leadership at next years TDF. For myself and probably everyone else in here it's a no-brainer, the current owner of the Mailot Jaune is a given to lead in 24. Roglic though wants his shot, and has been public about a leadership role next year. And like Sky in 12 there's internal strife over this situation. Unlike the situation at Sky there's a third rider stuck in the middle of this power struggle.

This is a situation made primarily by the decision of the management at J-V. They should never have brought Vinegaard to this race as is obvious to all, unless the roles were made obvious to all before the race started.
And in the middle;Kuss. And unlike 2012, Kuss won't threaten to leave the race unless Foome/Roglic-Vinegaard are reeled back to work for him.
Logged

Online De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30221 on: Today at 02:08:46 pm »
It was extremely daft and provocative for Jumbo to bring Vingegaard to the Vuelta - at least without an understanding that he was riding as support/plan B to Roglic. It was bad enough for Roglic facing "demotion" from Le Tour in favour of Vingegaard.

I think he's right to be cheesed off with the team. Frankly, even when he was clearly their top rider, Jumbo would often send an understrength team, stop the team car for a "natural break" just when he needed a bike change, or fudge the leadership issue with riders like Kruijswijk.

Sod 'em. Get Lidl-Trek to pay the buy out and ride against Vingegaard in next year's Tour.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30222 on: Today at 04:05:48 pm »
Poole descending like a kid on a bike ride in the North Yorks Moors. 8)
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30223 on: Today at 04:11:52 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 02:08:46 pm
It was extremely daft and provocative for Jumbo to bring Vingegaard to the Vuelta - at least without an understanding that he was riding as support/plan B to Roglic. It was bad enough for Roglic facing "demotion" from Le Tour in favour of Vingegaard.

I think he's right to be cheesed off with the team. Frankly, even when he was clearly their top rider, Jumbo would often send an understrength team, stop the team car for a "natural break" just when he needed a bike change, or fudge the leadership issue with riders like Kruijswijk.

Sod 'em. Get Lidl-Trek to pay the buy out and ride against Vingegaard in next year's Tour.
He should give some thought to moving. Vinegaard is the future for J-V, rightly so, and with Kuss also coming to the end of this contract,24, J-V should look at what their future looks like. Roglic has one more big contract, he's 33 now, and it's beneficial to both rider and team to allow him to leave his contract early.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,244
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30224 on: Today at 04:41:46 pm »
At least JV is the doing what he promised to do by helping out Sepp. Sepp needs to win! We all want him to win. What a fairy tale it would be.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30225 on: Today at 04:50:37 pm »
Meh, I was rooting for Soler...  ;)
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30226 on: Today at 04:54:51 pm »
Heres a take, Kuss has actually stopped a civil war between Roglic and Jonas and solved a problem for JV top brass.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30227 on: Today at 04:55:40 pm »
Cannot believe they never attacked Kuss here...

That must have been an interesting team meeting yesterday evening.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,244
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30228 on: Today at 04:55:45 pm »
17 secs overall now  :wave
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30229 on: Today at 04:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:54:51 pm
Heres a take, Kuss has actually stopped a civil war between Roglic and Jonas and solved a problem for JV top brass.
We'll see when the team for the 24 TDF is announced.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30230 on: Today at 05:04:44 pm »
Great ride to fourth on the stage for Poole.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30231 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm »
Good ride and win here.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f2cR-TY8oQk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f2cR-TY8oQk</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756]   Go Up
« previous next »
 