Do any of you recall the 1996 Paris-Roubaix winner? The trio leading the race all came from the same team, Mapei. I remember correctly it was four, but Ballerini punctured
As the trio in the break were about 10/15 km from the velodrome the managing director of Mapei, Giorgio Squinzi, called Patrick Lefevere, the teams ds, from the company headquarters in Milan. Whereupon Squinzi instructed Lefevere that Museeuw was to win the race. I remember watching the arguments going on as they got nearer to the finish, Andrea Tafi was not onboard, at all. In the end the two Italians, Bortolami being the other accepted the decision and Museeuw became the winner.
A few years,1999, after the same team had three more riders away and this time Tafi was allowed to take the win. The other two riders that day were Wilfred Peeters and Tom Steels.
Does anyone know the names of the heads of Visma or Jumbo.