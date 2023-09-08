« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2023

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 8, 2023, 08:31:45 pm
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 9, 2023, 07:27:05 pm
So - WTAF? Lazarus Evenepoel, I mean.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 9, 2023, 11:47:17 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on September  9, 2023, 07:27:05 pm
So - WTAF? Lazarus Evenepoel, I mean.
just seemed back to normal today and is no longer a threat to JV so they let him go
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 10, 2023, 06:53:06 am
So weird to be so off it one day (dropping on the first climb when the pace isn't too crazy) and then back to his normal level the next day. I guess once it became clear he was done on GC on Friday he took it super easy so it became a bit of a recovery day for him. But the time gaps today don't mean much, Jumbo Visma never allow Remco that time if he started the day 10 minutes back instead of 25+
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 10, 2023, 12:16:24 pm
A sans jour, then a jour plus.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 10, 2023, 12:19:39 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on September  8, 2023, 08:31:45 pm
I see what you did there...
That was the race/day that people started to question the use of EPO in the peloton. The day their team doctor made that statement Luckily for J-V they have yesterdays ride to take the limelight away from how they're doing what they're.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 10, 2023, 01:05:30 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 10, 2023, 12:16:24 pm
A sans jour, then a jour plus.





They almost went there on Eurosport, then backed off. But I'm sure everyone who remembers that was thinking of it as the closest comparison.

Jumbo... I mean, they do have two proper multiple GT winners in there, so that's a serious mitigating factor, but the optics aren't great.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 10, 2023, 01:43:37 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September  9, 2023, 11:47:17 pm
just seemed back to normal today and is no longer a threat to JV so they let him go

The "back to normal" bit is the weird part. After an epic crack like Friday, a long day up the road on one of the hardest mountain days seemed highly unlikely. Limping to the rest day would have been more the expectation, then resetting for stage wins in the final week.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 10, 2023, 02:13:23 pm
this stage is in bits already, The "peloton" looks like 20 riders
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 10, 2023, 03:37:23 pm
Geraint thomas Crash Ctrl c Vtrl V
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 10, 2023, 04:10:00 pm
You have to love Rio Costa. Absolutely shameless. ;D
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 10, 2023, 04:19:51 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 10, 2023, 04:10:00 pm
You have to love Rio Costa. Absolutely shameless. ;D
Yep. absolute no shame. He fucking loves it
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 04:29:51 pm
That was cuntish by Vinegaard. All they had to do was ride tmpo to the line and Kuss remains the leader overall with the gap he had this morning.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 04:34:27 pm
Am not having that nonsense either. They could have still won and dedicated the stage to his team mate. Just cut the legs away from Kuss with that ride, imo.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 05:19:31 pm
I dont like JV at the best of times but if one of them has to win this then surely it has to be kuss. The whole cycling world is behind him. Scumbag move from
Jonas. He rode hard there to take as much time as possible
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 06:08:48 pm
I thought the decision to allow Vinegaard to attack stunk. The ds in the car could have had the team ride up to their red zone and then allowed the attack to come in the final metres, still win and you dedicate the win to whomever.

We all know of the dynamics in teams with more than one team leader, Coppi-Bartali, Hinault-Lemond, just recently Wiggins and Froome.
 
The difference though, all of the "lesser" riders in each of the above doubles knew they would win a GT in the future, Kuss, he's not winning, or even being in this position again. The team could easily do the magnanimous thing here and ride for Kuss, that they've chosen not to tells us two things-Vinegaard is first, not amongst equals, just first in the minds of the team management. The other thing, Roglic is extraneous to the make up of the first team at J-V.

And I know it's a case of "no gifts", but after all the work Kuss has laid down in just this season alone it would be the classy thing to do.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 07:18:56 pm
Also attacking like he did, he knows roglic and kuss wont pull to take the time back. Lets be real its a three horse race the rest of the GC are miles behind these lads. The best three are in jumbo. When did roglic or jonas ever get a free shot where they attack and the next two best men dont even respond to it. Kuss should fuck them off. The chat is that the team were riding for roglic today so jonas attacked against protocol. I see his wife is liking anti jonas and jv posts online 😂
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 10:41:34 pm
Lanterne Rouges take seems more reasonable to me.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 07:34:40 am
I wondered what everyone would make of that. Vingegaard making a bid for the "cannibal" nickname?

Unless there's been some proper buy-in - and I really don't know how the team would be able to sell it - both Kuss and especially Roglic are going to be exceedingly browned off. Hopefully they double-team Vingegaard on the Angliru today. That would be entertaining.
