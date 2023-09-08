I thought the decision to allow Vinegaard to attack stunk. The ds in the car could have had the team ride up to their red zone and then allowed the attack to come in the final metres, still win and you dedicate the win to whomever.



We all know of the dynamics in teams with more than one team leader, Coppi-Bartali, Hinault-Lemond, just recently Wiggins and Froome.



The difference though, all of the "lesser" riders in each of the above doubles knew they would win a GT in the future, Kuss, he's not winning, or even being in this position again. The team could easily do the magnanimous thing here and ride for Kuss, that they've chosen not to tells us two things-Vinegaard is first, not amongst equals, just first in the minds of the team management. The other thing, Roglic is extraneous to the make up of the first team at J-V.



And I know it's a case of "no gifts", but after all the work Kuss has laid down in just this season alone it would be the classy thing to do.