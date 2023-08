On the off chance that there's more than just me watching the races taking place just now.



Burgos starts today. A race that's used as preparation for those going to the Vuelta. Not Mas though. He's decided to stay away and continue to train with his team. Other than Kuss and Vinegaard, most of the other contenders for the GC at the Vuelta will race Burgos.



There's also racing at the Tour du Limousin, the Tour of Denmark, the Tour Of Leuven and the the Volta.