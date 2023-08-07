« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 745 746 747 748 749 [750]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pro Cycling 2023  (Read 1307439 times)

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29960 on: August 7, 2023, 11:02:44 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  7, 2023, 10:26:32 am
Shame the MTB marathon yesterday wasn't televised, by all accounts it was a really tough, hard course with some great racing.
Nothing on the UCI channel on Youtube?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,776
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29961 on: August 7, 2023, 11:04:56 am »
BBC have got a lot of it on iPlayer for 30 days, the way they're doing it makes it hard to work out wtf anything is, though.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29962 on: August 7, 2023, 11:07:18 am »
Quote from: Claire. on August  7, 2023, 11:04:56 am
BBC have got a lot of it on iPlayer for 30 days, the way they're doing it makes it hard to work out wtf anything is, though.
I gave up on the iPlayer for that reason, plus the comms are awful. ;D I'll have a look on there after I search the UCI channel. Thanks, Claire. :wave
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29963 on: August 7, 2023, 11:23:31 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  7, 2023, 10:26:32 am
Shame the MTB marathon yesterday wasn't televised, by all accounts it was a really tough, hard course with some great racing.
There's a two part preview YT. I'll post that and when/if I find something from the race itself. Found another preview.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e54qchrW6aQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e54qchrW6aQ</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/676Ktjeemw4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/676Ktjeemw4</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rMYgB-lgxWs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rMYgB-lgxWs</a>
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29964 on: August 7, 2023, 11:29:53 am »
That's just fuckin dangerous. Me. ;D


Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,807
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29965 on: August 7, 2023, 11:52:01 am »
Thanks! In work now, will have a look later.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,776
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29966 on: August 7, 2023, 12:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on August  7, 2023, 11:07:18 am
I gave up on the iPlayer for that reason, plus the comms are awful. ;D I'll have a look on there after I search the UCI channel. Thanks, Claire. :wave

The comms are fine for us casuals ;D I'm mostly only watching the track stuff, though I did like the road race yesterday.

As much as I'd like Carlin to be in the final, Lavreysen and Paul will be a great watch. And I fucking love these tandem races.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,497
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29967 on: August 7, 2023, 01:11:17 pm »
Just back from Glasgow. First Live experience of track racing and its class. The road race yesterday was amazing too, Pro cycling is so surreal as the riders just casually are riding around the city, Kwiatokowski jumped a fence beside me after he finished to speak to some mates on the pavement. Went down to the BMX courtesy of Devastatin Dave on here and saw a couple of runs though it got cancelled cos of the rain. I just see they have delayed the BMX final an hour too cos of rain, I don't know why they didn't hold that in an indoor venue as the amount of rain it was taking to get cancelled was minimal.

All in all a class event, the europeans love a party and stuck in amongst the Danes and Norwegians (few wearing Liverpool tops, cue the evertonian jokes) the guys beside us taped an amplifier to a lamppost.
Logged
YNWA

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,807
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29968 on: August 7, 2023, 03:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on August  7, 2023, 12:30:22 pm
The comms are fine for us casuals ;D I'm mostly only watching the track stuff, though I did like the road race yesterday.

As much as I'd like Carlin to be in the final, Lavreysen and Paul will be a great watch. And I fucking love these tandem races.

The tandom races were surprisingly good! First ones I watched, I was thinking it's shit, whoever gets the inside lane just wins, but turned out that wasn't true and they were actually real races ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,807
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29969 on: August 7, 2023, 03:11:09 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on August  7, 2023, 01:11:17 pm
Just back from Glasgow. First Live experience of track racing and its class. The road race yesterday was amazing too, Pro cycling is so surreal as the riders just casually are riding around the city, Kwiatokowski jumped a fence beside me after he finished to speak to some mates on the pavement. Went down to the BMX courtesy of Devastatin Dave on here and saw a couple of runs though it got cancelled cos of the rain. I just see they have delayed the BMX final an hour too cos of rain, I don't know why they didn't hold that in an indoor venue as the amount of rain it was taking to get cancelled was minimal.

All in all a class event, the europeans love a party and stuck in amongst the Danes and Norwegians (few wearing Liverpool tops, cue the evertonian jokes) the guys beside us taped an amplifier to a lamppost.

That's ace, I've got slight fomo because I never really thought about going up until it was too late.

Watched live track racing in Manchester a few years ago, was really good. As a spectator, its a great evening, because there aren't many breaks between the races and there's always something on. Imagine as a rider, its the opposite, a lot of wating around for a few minutes at 110% on the track.

Think BMX outdoors is difficult, the ramps get slippy and then its too dangerous to do anything.
« Last Edit: August 7, 2023, 03:16:30 pm by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29970 on: Yesterday at 08:56:00 am »
The Eagle Of Toledo has passed away.

Federico Martin Bahamontes, nicknamed "the Eagle of Toledo", who became the first Spaniard to win the TDF . He also won 11 Grand Tour stages between 1954-1965. He won a total of 9 mountain classifications and was the first cyclist to complete a "career triple" by winning the mountain classification in all three Grand Tours. The original attack,attack,attack rider.

For those that don't know of this gentleman and his exploits.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oVgsdr-NtrU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oVgsdr-NtrU</a>





Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29971 on: Yesterday at 09:10:52 am »
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29972 on: Yesterday at 03:11:41 pm »
The Mixed Relay TT is live on the iPlayer.

Swiss to win gold.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29973 on: Yesterday at 04:01:29 pm »
I love time trials.

That was a great race. All the way to the last few seconds to decide the winners.
Logged

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29974 on: Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm »
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29975 on: Today at 02:04:37 am »
I met Bahamontes once, when I was too much of an ignoramus to realise what a star of the sport he was. Just as well - I would have been quaking in my cleats, had I known.

The ice cream story is one of the best - and most disputed - in Le Tour lore. Nervous descender? Waiting for a repair? Taking the mick? Or just fancied a 99?
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29976 on: Today at 03:18:55 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 02:04:37 am
I met Bahamontes once, when I was too much of an ignoramus to realise what a star of the sport he was. Just as well - I would have been quaking in my cleats, had I known.

The ice cream story is one of the best - and most disputed - in Le Tour lore. Nervous descender? Waiting for a repair? Taking the mick? Or just fancied a 99?
Meeting such a legend must have been really cool. I'm envious. Apocryphal or not, it makes for good reading.

Today at The Worlds (which I think has been a great Worlds, great format) it's the turn of the u-23 men against the clock. Men's Under 23 Individual Time Trial-14.25 UK time.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 745 746 747 748 749 [750]   Go Up
« previous next »
 