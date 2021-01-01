After watching the two Juniors race. This parcours benefits strong riders wanting to pull and keep pulling. It benefits those that are up the road early as there isn't much saving to do while in the peloton. The little hills are even harder in the peloton as they always have a much bigger change of pace than in the lead group. Organizing a chase is almost impossible on a course like this. You just have to be in the front as soon as possible.It's very much like a CX course on a criterium circuit. There are 40 corners of 90 degrees, add in all of the punchy climbs on the circuit and it's made for a punchy rider with great bike handling.





That said, it's possible that there's too much talent in the Belgian team to let this happen. They have three leader options. It's definitely going to be an exciting race when it hits Glasgow. The Netherlands have two riders to play in here, one of whom the course is made for. The Danes will think, correctly, that Pedersen can win again.



