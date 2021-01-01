« previous next »
After watching the two Juniors race. This parcours benefits strong riders wanting to pull and keep pulling. It benefits those that are up the road early as there isn't much saving to do while in the peloton. The little hills are even harder in the peloton as they always have a much bigger change of pace than in the lead group. Organizing a chase is almost impossible on a course like this. You just have to be in the front as soon as possible.It's very much like a CX course on a criterium circuit. There are 40 corners of 90 degrees, add in all of the punchy climbs on the circuit and it's made for a punchy rider with great bike handling.


That said, it's possible that there's too much talent in the Belgian team to let this happen. They have three leader options. It's definitely going to be an exciting race when it hits Glasgow. The Netherlands have two riders to play in here, one of whom the course is made for. The Danes will think, correctly, that Pedersen can win again.

There are 40 corners of 90 degrees, add in all of the punchy climbs on the circuit and it's made for MVDP.
Caught up with the downhill. The rain during the mens affected it a bit, but still good racing.
They showed some of the D-H during the juniours, looked dangerous. ;D Fantastic bike handling on show.
Today is the day. Choose your fighter
I'm currently in a very different time zone, but will stay up late for this.

Pogacar FTW. No Mohoric or Roglic, thus no leadership complications in Slovenia's full team of 8. On the down side, everyone knows they only have one card to play. But what a card. Everyone's looking at the true puncheurs, but Pogi is a proper classics rider who could win from a breakaway or a sprint.

Belgium will revert to type and do something stupid. If Pogacar doesn't make it, I wouldn't be surprised to see a Pedersen/van der Poel sprint finish. Which Pedersen would win.  :P

Shame Pidcock isn't in it. Or Girmay. Would have been fun to see what they could do.
Well...


Really annoying this interruption to the road race.  Am guessing it's "just stop oil" - why protest bikes?
Protestor has cemented their hands to the road.
Pro-cycling is not very green. All the travel and plastics used in the sport. Carbon fibre bikes too. The five day Tour of Luxembourg was determined to be 91.1 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MT CO2e), which is equivalent to driving about 226,000 miles in a passenger car, or nine trips around the world.
Pro-cycling is not very green. All the travel and plastics used in the sport. Carbon fibre bikes too. The five day Tour of Luxembourg was determined to be 91.1 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MT CO2e), which is equivalent to driving about 226,000 miles in a passenger car, or nine trips around the world.

Fair enough  :D
I'm taking advantage, I'm off to the shops. On foot. ;D
Fucking idiots
Without protest you don't get change.Protests like this happening for years at races.
Bike is my primary form of transport. And I love watching pro road cycling. But the associated pollution drives me bananas. There's really no excuse for it these days. Reducing the environmental impact would be very simple.
Enjoying this race. Crazy circuit.
Pro-cycling is not very green. All the travel and plastics used in the sport. Carbon fibre bikes too. The five day Tour of Luxembourg was determined to be 91.1 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MT CO2e), which is equivalent to driving about 226,000 miles in a passenger car, or nine trips around the world.

The news reports seem to indicate it was more specifically about the new oil and gas stuff Sunak announced along with Ineos being a chemical company rather than it being a general thing about pro cycling not being green.
