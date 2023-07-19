I don't know how you control or police it but these incidents with idiot fans have to fucking stop. Absolutely fucking ridiculous



Professional athletes being injured and pulled out of the biggest race of the year so some dickhead can try and get a selfie or get on the TV for a split second.



They should be fired out of a cannon from the top of a cat 1 climb!



To do as you ask the organisers would have to barrier the whole route, its not doable, logistically or financially. As to the law and recompense, thats on the police and the team involved. Were in a moment were every tit wants their condensed 15 minutes of fame, the accidents that occur because of this will continue as people are stupid. You go the game? You know what really bugs at the ground, and bear in mind Ive not been since I became my mums carer in 2010, c*nts taking selfies, filming the game, while the games on, were supposed to have an educated fan base, yet.



So, here's what I said.....And from there, we make the leap to....You have taken my comments and run to the the most extreme solution you can imagine. I offered no solution and I certainly don't advocate for putting financially and logistically impossible barriers along the entire route, every stage. Just because you can't envisage a workable solution, doesn't mean there isn't one. I also don't expect a perfect solution, just a better one, seems crazy to me that anyone would value the safety of the riders so little, that their enjoyment of the sport should trump the athletes being able to ride without the threat of a fan taking them out the race.There is surely some middle ground, and honestly, it's not up to you or I to find the solution, it's up yo the governing bodies and the race organisers. It may be that they're not arsed, so it's up to fans, teams and riders to put pressure on them for change.As an aside, yes I find c*nts living through their phones whilst they're at a live event absolutely grim as fuck. That they place more value on the validation of internet strangers over the actual experience and prefer internet clout and notoriety over being actually present. I see it at sports events and sadly in the rave scene where it's killed off a lot of good vibes and spontaneity. I'm glad we didn't have a camera in everyone's pocket back in the day, it no doubt led to wilder times and less inhibitions, and there is also something almost romantic about having only memories to rely on and not some 4k video to belie the world as we saw it.