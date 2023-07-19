« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2023

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 19, 2023, 09:57:19 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on July 19, 2023, 09:09:29 pm
Yesterday's ITT outcome now looks a bit more reasonable, if we assume Pogi really was feeling "off" yesterday, as he said.

Apparently, Vingo's performance was close to the prediction made by EF's analysts (says Alberto Bettiol), but Pogi was well short of what they expected.

Yeah this is where I'm at. I think there are genuine questions about the top end cyclists in terms of being clean, there has to be given how much better they are and given the history. But that needs to include ALL the current titans of the sport, not just Jonas because he happened to crush everyone in one TT. In reality him and Pog have been crushing everyone for the whole race.

That said, looking genuinely human in terms of losing levels during a race, as Pog clearly has, doesn't half reassure you about him.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 06:42:04 am
So, here's what I said.....
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 16, 2023, 08:09:31 pm
I don't know how you control or police it but these incidents with idiot fans have to fucking stop. Absolutely fucking ridiculous :no

Professional athletes being injured and pulled out of the biggest race of the year so some dickhead can try and get a selfie or get on the TV for a split second.

They should be fired out of a cannon from the top of a cat 1 climb!
And from there, we make the leap to....
Quote from: Baby Huey on July 19, 2023, 03:02:48 am
To do as you ask the organisers would have to barrier the whole route, its not doable, logistically or financially. As to the law and recompense, thats on the police and the team involved. Were in a moment were every tit wants their condensed 15 minutes of fame, the accidents that occur because of this will continue as people are stupid. You go the game? You know what really bugs at the ground, and bear in mind Ive not been since I became my mums carer in 2010, c*nts taking selfies, filming the game, while the games on, were supposed to have an educated fan base, yet.
You have taken my comments and run to the the most extreme solution you can imagine. I offered no solution and I certainly don't advocate for putting financially and logistically impossible barriers along the entire route, every stage. Just because you can't envisage a workable solution, doesn't mean there isn't one. I also don't expect a perfect solution, just a better one, seems crazy to me that anyone would value the safety of the riders so little, that their enjoyment of the sport should trump the athletes being able to ride without the threat of a fan taking them out the race.

There is surely some middle ground, and honestly, it's not up to you or I to find the solution, it's up yo the governing bodies and the race organisers. It may be that they're not arsed, so it's up to fans, teams and riders to put pressure on them for change.

As an aside, yes I find c*nts living through their phones whilst they're at a live event absolutely grim as fuck. That they place more value on the validation of internet strangers over the actual experience and prefer internet clout and notoriety over being actually present. I see it at sports events and sadly in the rave scene where it's killed off a lot of good vibes and spontaneity. I'm glad we didn't have a camera in everyone's pocket back in the day, it no doubt led to wilder times and less inhibitions, and there is also something almost romantic about having only memories to rely on and not some 4k video to belie the world as we saw it.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 01:02:17 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 20, 2023, 06:42:04 am
So, here's what I said.....And from there, we make the leap to....You have taken my comments and run to the the most extreme solution you can imagine. I offered no solution and I certainly don't advocate for putting financially and logistically impossible barriers along the entire route, every stage. Just because you can't envisage a workable solution, doesn't mean there isn't one. I also don't expect a perfect solution, just a better one, seems crazy to me that anyone would value the safety of the riders so little, that their enjoyment of the sport should trump the athletes being able to ride without the threat of a fan taking them out the race.

There is surely some middle ground, and honestly, it's not up to you or I to find the solution, it's up yo the governing bodies and the race organisers. It may be that they're not arsed, so it's up to fans, teams and riders to put pressure on them for change.

As an aside, yes I find c*nts living through their phones whilst they're at a live event absolutely grim as fuck. That they place more value on the validation of internet strangers over the actual experience and prefer internet clout and notoriety over being actually present. I see it at sports events and sadly in the rave scene where it's killed off a lot of good vibes and spontaneity. I'm glad we didn't have a camera in everyone's pocket back in the day, it no doubt led to wilder times and less inhibitions, and there is also something almost romantic about having only memories to rely on and not some 4k video to belie the world as we saw it.
Its not an original thought from me, its been mooted in the past, T. Its a terrible idea. It would stop the fan-rider incidents, whilst killing the unique atmosphere that makes cycling races so unique.

What lots forget about the TDF and the other two GTs to a lesser degree, is that theres a cultural and social element to this race. Theres thousands of fans that arent part of the self policing that we see at lesser races. These people are more like to cause incidents than fans at.Quatre Jours or Tro Bro Leon, as these fans there are year round, all race fans, who know the unwritten rules around spectating. In just over a week Klasikoa will be raced. The fans here are the most knowledgeable and fanatic in there support for the race and the riders. On the Jazikbel youll see fans on either side of the climb cheering on the riders through the narrowest of roads, therell not be any interference from these Basques as they know the score.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 01:11:42 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on July 20, 2023, 01:02:17 pm
Its not an original thought from me, its been mooted in the past, T. Its a terrible idea. It would stop the fan-rider incidents, whilst killing the unique atmosphere that makes cycling races so unique.
The part I do not understand; you are arguing against a position I have not taken? I have not advocated for fencing all along the race, yet that is the thing you are railing against.

I will state my position again; these incidents with idiot fans causing crashes have to stop.

No mention of a proposed solution nor of fencing 200km long ::)
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 01:28:18 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 20, 2023, 01:11:42 pm
The part I do not understand; you are arguing against a position I have not taken? I have not advocated for fencing all along the race, yet that is the thing you are railing against.

I will state my position again; these incidents with idiot fans causing crashes have to stop.

No mention of a proposed solution nor of fencing 200km long ::)
You asked for a solutionIf Im honest I look at these incidents it as part of the sport

My point not yours was that segregation of the two groups is the only way. Its never going to happen and thats why at these races youll get riders getting knocked off. And in the past riders crashing into spectators.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 01:33:06 pm
Never mind fans and riders.

Does Pogacar now go to the Vuelta? Roglic and Evenepoel are already down to ride there,Pogacars inclusion would make an interesting race even better.

Ive seen that Kuss will go as Roglics mountain dom. Three GTs and the chance of the hat trick for Kuss, theres not a better climbing dom in the sport.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 01:34:33 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on July 20, 2023, 01:28:18 pm
You asked for a solution
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 20, 2023, 06:42:04 am
it's not up to you or I to find the solution
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 01:36:43 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 20, 2023, 01:34:33 pm

Is it not good to chat about things? Look for resolutions to issues. If were being honest once this race is over most in here wont care either way.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 01:46:57 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on July 20, 2023, 01:36:43 pm
Is it not good to chat about things? Look for resolutions to issues. If were being honest once this race is over most in here wont care either way.
Absolutely buddy, we are literally on a site dedicated to chatting bollocks with (mostly) complete strangers, mostly about football and mostly about LFC...but if my bold opening line is "I think garlic mayonnaise is a bit underrated"

and your response is to scream "I'm a baked potato", repeatedly in my face

I'm not sure where is leaves us or the conversation to be honest
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 02:21:38 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on July 20, 2023, 01:33:06 pm
Never mind fans and riders.

Does Pogacar now go to the Vuelta? Roglic and Evenepoel are already down to ride there,Pogacars inclusion would make an interesting race even better.

Ive seen that Kuss will go as Roglics mountain dom. Three GTs and the chance of the hat trick for Kuss, theres not a better climbing dom in the sport.

I think Pogi would be better served by a proper break and some proper training. Then re-group for the Worlds and Lombardia.

The Vuelta might not offer redemption - especially with Roglic and Remco participating - but another demoralising three weeks, if Pogi's not quite up to it.

And for what it's worth, I'm pretty keen on both garlic mayo (perhaps with calamari) and baked potatoes (salt, lots of butter).

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 03:13:09 pm
Just on fan incidents. What you'd lose by a 'solution' would outweigh what you'd gain for me. Some of the magic of pro cycling is watching them climb through parting crowds. Nothing like it. Mitigation is important, but fail safe solutions? Nah.

Is Remco definitely going to the Vuelta then? He better, would be crazy to miss it.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 03:20:41 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 20, 2023, 01:46:57 pm
Absolutely buddy, we are literally on a site dedicated to chatting bollocks with (mostly) complete strangers, mostly about football and mostly about LFC...but if my bold opening line is "I think garlic mayonnaise is a bit underrated"

and your response is to scream "I'm a baked potato", repeatedly in my face

I'm not sure where is leaves us or the conversation to be honest
Plenty of strange people on here, Im sitting with one right herelooks a lot like me.

In regard to our chat, nothing changes, and I think thats good.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 03:24:58 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on July 20, 2023, 02:21:38 pm
I think Pogi would be better served by a proper break and some proper training. Then re-group for the Worlds and Lombardia.

The Vuelta might not offer redemption - especially with Roglic and Remco participating - but another demoralising three weeks, if Pogi's not quite up to it.

And for what it's worth, I'm pretty keen on both garlic mayo (perhaps with calamari) and baked potatoes (salt, lots of butter).
He has ridden the trittico di autunno in the past. I think UAE might want something more important than a win at Lombardy for their money. I had a quick, cursory glance at the route for the Vuelta, it looks hard. Well have to wait and see.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 03:27:24 pm
Quote from: Knight on July 20, 2023, 03:13:09 pm
Just on fan incidents. What you'd lose by a 'solution' would outweigh what you'd gain for me. Some of the magic of pro cycling is watching them climb through parting crowds. Nothing like it. Mitigation is important, but fail safe solutions? Nah.

Is Remco definitely going to the Vuelta then? He better, would be crazy to miss it.
Up till today hes still going. Hes another whose team will want a better return for their money. Also Evenepoels  on tract is very pbr structural. The more he wins the more he gets paid above his basic, which I think is £2 million.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29854 on: July 20, 2023, 03:31:15 pm »
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 03:32:27 pm
Yup, his team say he's doing it. Will be interesting to see the re-match with Roglic. Should be a ding-dong.

Agree with you, Knight, on the fans front. Also with Huey about the "self-policing" issue. A lot of the Tour fans are the equivalent of day-trippers at Anfield. But then, that's also what makes it such a great spectacle. People who wouldn't go out for a smaller race line the roads for the big one. So without the day-trippers, we wouldn't have the atmosphere, the amazing pix, etc.

And this isn't a new issue. I still remember a fan bringing down Guerini en route to the top of L'Alpe D'Huez in 1999, when the crowds were noticeably less bonkers than they are now. The incident is at about 4'50" in this video.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4dBvJkqv0DM?t=284" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4dBvJkqv0DM?t=284</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 03:49:08 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on July 20, 2023, 03:32:27 pm
Yup, his team say he's doing it. Will be interesting to see the re-match with Roglic. Should be a ding-dong.

Agree with you, Knight, on the fans front. Also with Huey about the "self-policing" issue. A lot of the Tour fans are the equivalent of day-trippers at Anfield. But then, that's also what makes it such a great spectacle. People who wouldn't go out for a smaller race line the roads for the big one. So without the day-trippers, we wouldn't have the atmosphere, the amazing pix, etc.

And this isn't a new issue. I still remember a fan bringing down Guerini en route to the top of L'Alpe D'Huez in 1999, when the crowds were noticeably less bonkers than they are now. The incident is at about 4'50" in this video.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4dBvJkqv0DM?t=284" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4dBvJkqv0DM?t=284</a>
That was the dope with the camera. Guerini was fortunate had that gap to the chasers. You cant control stupidity, its that simple. Can you imagine trying to control the 4 day party that goes on up on Dutch Corner?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 07:25:13 pm
How I feel about the result of today's stage.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 08:26:16 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on July 20, 2023, 07:25:13 pm
How I feel about the result of today's stage.



I could't stop laughing at the end of that race.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 09:42:15 pm
What a pleasant surprise. It turns out that Jonas is one of us. It wasn't mentioned before on Tv2 Sport (Danish TdF broadcaster).

https://sport.tv2.dk/cykling/2023-07-19-vingegaard-overrasket-med-fodboldtroeje.


Google Translate
Quote
Jonas Vingegaard received a present after he had reached the finish line.

As most people know, it is in cycling that Jonas Vingegaard has become a world star in recent years.

But it is not the only sport in which the Dane follows.

Jonas Vingegaard also follows football, which is why he was a happy man when he was suddenly handed a red football shirt after he had finished in Wednesday's 17th leg.

Someone surprised Vingegaard with a Liverpool FC shirt with "Jonas" on the back and the number 23. This is shown by a video on Twitter from Jumbo-Visma.

- That's really sweet of you, said the Dane immediately.

On Wednesday evening, Jonas Vingegaard was a guest on the TV 2 program 'AftenTour', and here he explained that it was no coincidence that it was a Liverpool shirt that he got stuck in the hand.

- I'm a fan of Liverpool. A few years ago, Trine (Vingegaard's wife, ed.) and I went to see Liverpool play.
Also see
Vingegaard steals headlines abroad

That Jonas Vingegaard has an affiliation with Liverpool, he revealed himself in an article on Jumbo-Visma's website . Here he also explained that he also likes to watch badminton.

These days, however, it's not about football or badminton. Jonas Vingegaard is fighting instead of winning the Tour de France for the second year in a row.

And it looks good, to say the least.


From Jumbo Visma website
Quote
What other sports do you like?
Im actually a big fan of badminton. Always have been. Its a nice sport. Especially for playing it yourself, not to watch it on TV. Thats really something I enjoy. Maybe I will start doing this later after my cycling career. I even think that if I wasnt a professional cyclist I would already be playing this now. I also watch football. I am a huge Liverpool fan. I love to see them play. Last year I went to the UK with Trine to see them play at Anfield. It was a magical and beautiful experience; I loved the atmosphere.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 09:58:49 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on July 20, 2023, 01:28:18 pm
You asked for a solutionIf Im honest I look at these incidents it as part of the sport

My point not yours was that segregation of the two groups is the only way. Its never going to happen and thats why at these races youll get riders getting knocked off. And in the past riders crashing into spectators.

I feel like in watching the Grand Tours that the Giro and Vuelta have more "police" or whatever they are on the climbs than the tour. The Spanish ones seem fairly aggressive having watched Froome and Contador on the Vuelta....they patrol and have their baton in hand. Not saying they should be clubbing the fans....but if some nut job is going to interfere he/she may deserve it. on the Tour there seems to be way less presence on the climbs.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 20, 2023, 11:05:24 pm
Gutted I didnt watch todays stage live. It looked great on the highlights, bizarre how such a small gap was maintained. Glad the Alpecin bullies didnt prosper after Philipsens behaviour.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 21, 2023, 06:58:13 am
Quote from: Millie on July 20, 2023, 08:26:16 pm
I could't stop laughing at the end of that race.

It was excellent. Almost had me out of my chair. Alpecin have been a right shower (ho ho) all race and it was wonderful to see the break thwart them. Would have been good to see Lotto get a win, after their efforts to make the break succeed, but Asgreen was a worthy victor.

The Yates show on stage 1 and Victor Lafay raining on Wout van Aert's parade on stage 2 were also most tattyfilarious.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 21, 2023, 11:51:31 pm
Highlight of the tour so far for me, biased as I am, has been watching Uno-X really show up in their first GT. Just too bad that stage win has eluded them so far :)
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 12:57:46 pm
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 01:02:26 pm
Quote from: ArcticRed on July 21, 2023, 11:51:31 pm
Highlight of the tour so far for me, biased as I am, has been watching Uno-X really show up in their first GT. Just too bad that stage win has eluded them so far :)

Matej mohorics interview after winning yesterdays stage has been the highlight of the tour so far for me.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 02:28:16 pm
Mohoric's interview was probably the most articulate post-race interview I have ever heard. And one of the most revelatory from a professional sportsperson, certainly one speaking immediately after their event.

I have met him, briefly - and he seemed like a nice fella, happily posing for photos with the children, etc. But I was a little put off by his remarks and omerta gesture after Bahrain were targeted for doping raids in 2021. Both rather disingenuous given the history of some people involved with the team and connections with the Operation Aderlass blood doping affair).

His remarks yesterday reinforce the original impression of him being a thoroughly decent guy. He'd be a great race analyst after he stops competing.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 02:30:31 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 12:57:46 pm
Are we all pinot fans today?
If not, let me convince you
https://twitter.com/outofcycling/status/1682685214131101696?s=46&t=RYtl0Il2l5K_ejkHKyVHiA

https://twitter.com/fflose/status/1682493365500145664?s=46&t=RYtl0Il2l5K_ejkHKyVHiA

https://twitter.com/fflose/status/1682493365500145664?s=46&t=RYtl0Il2l5K_ejkHKyVHiA

Seems like a decent human being - but rides like a berk a lot of the time. If he'd honed his technique and learned some tactical nous, he could have been more than a tragic hero.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm
If Jonas wanted to win today he went about it in a really stupid way. Maybe he could have dropped Pog on the final climb and TTd to victory. Instead he thinks he has a chance in the sprint. Hes awesome but a little more panache would be nice at points. Especially galling given that they did nothing on the final climb after destroying the chance of Pinot having a fairytale ending.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 10:18:11 pm
The result was a foregone conclusion, given that final selection. Nobody from that group was going to out-sprint Pogačar.

Pidcock might have given him a run for his money. But you've got to be in it to win it - and he wasn't. A bit of a damp squib of a Tour for him.

Tomorrow could be fun, with so few sprinters left. I saw Vinokourov win with a solo breakaway on the Champs Elysees in 2005. Apparently that's the only time (1989 Lemond vs Fignon notwithstanding) that the sprinters have been denied on the final stage. There'll be plenty of teams motivated to try to make that happen again.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 12:16:36 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm
If Jonas wanted to win today he went about it in a really stupid way. Maybe he could have dropped Pog on the final climb and TTd to victory. Instead he thinks he has a chance in the sprint. Hes awesome but a little more panache would be nice at points. Especially galling given that they did nothing on the final climb after destroying the chance of Pinot having a fairytale ending.
Even with seven minutes in the bank, I get the feeling he wants Pogacar in his sights at all times. Its crazy how much he checks behind to look where he is.

His best chance at the stage win was to break much earlier. However, if he goes earlier and blows up he loses the stage and Pogacar could take some time from him. If he stays right next to Pogacar the worst that happens is he just loses the stage.

Why he even cared about the insurmountable time gap at this point is strange, but I think hes just that type of rider. Quite robotic in his decision making. I have to say its part of the reason I much prefer Pogacar. Just seems to have far more personality and panache, whether hes having a good day or a bad one.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 10:56:50 am
Not see this news anywhere else, but.

Jonas Vingegaard has confirmed Spanish media that he will ride La Vuelta. Jumbo Visma will have two leaders with Primoz Roglic.

From Laura Meseguer.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 11:19:48 am
Fight! Fight! Fight!

Roglic really needs to move to Ineos.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 12:45:01 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 11:19:48 am
Fight! Fight! Fight!

Roglic really needs to move to Ineos.
Mas, Carapaz, hopefully, maybe Rodriguez. The best route Ive seen in a long time in the Vuelta, and a great line up, has the makings of a decent race.

Roglic -Ineos. More likely to be Evenenpoel-Ineos. Younger and brings the Belgian fan base onboard too. Ineos need a GT-GC rider that will be the teams future and Evenepoel ticks all the right boxes.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 02:21:25 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 10:56:50 am
Not see this news anywhere else, but.

Jonas Vingegaard has confirmed Spanish media that he will ride La Vuelta. Jumbo Visma will have two leaders with Primoz Roglic.

From Laura Meseguer.
Here you go.


https://www.marca.com/ciclismo/tour-francia/2023/07/23/64bcea5922601d59398b4582.html
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 02:27:06 pm
Jonas and roglic should both ride for Kuss. that man is a warrior
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 05:51:16 pm
Christ JV are boring, between Jonas being totally paranoid yesterday and now today van hoydonk not riding with Pog. They need to lighten up
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 06:06:05 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:51:16 pm
Christ JV are boring, between Jonas being totally paranoid yesterday and now today van hoydonk not riding with Pog. They need to lighten up
Pogacar is so much more fun to watch. As I said above, Vingegaard is robotic by comparison.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 06:11:55 pm
Would love the break or an attacker to make it here. Most chaotic paris stage I have seen in years
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 06:20:15 pm
Why is anyone helping alpecin? If this gets to a sprint and they have a couple of riders to leadout then Phillipsen wins easy
