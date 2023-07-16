« previous next »
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29840 on: Yesterday at 09:57:19 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 09:09:29 pm
Yesterday's ITT outcome now looks a bit more reasonable, if we assume Pogi really was feeling "off" yesterday, as he said.

Apparently, Vingo's performance was close to the prediction made by EF's analysts (says Alberto Bettiol), but Pogi was well short of what they expected.

Yeah this is where I'm at. I think there are genuine questions about the top end cyclists in terms of being clean, there has to be given how much better they are and given the history. But that needs to include ALL the current titans of the sport, not just Jonas because he happened to crush everyone in one TT. In reality him and Pog have been crushing everyone for the whole race.

That said, looking genuinely human in terms of losing levels during a race, as Pog clearly has, doesn't half reassure you about him.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29841 on: Today at 06:42:04 am »
So, here's what I said.....
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 16, 2023, 08:09:31 pm
I don't know how you control or police it but these incidents with idiot fans have to fucking stop. Absolutely fucking ridiculous :no

Professional athletes being injured and pulled out of the biggest race of the year so some dickhead can try and get a selfie or get on the TV for a split second.

They should be fired out of a cannon from the top of a cat 1 climb!
And from there, we make the leap to....
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 03:02:48 am
To do as you ask the organisers would have to barrier the whole route, its not doable, logistically or financially. As to the law and recompense, thats on the police and the team involved. Were in a moment were every tit wants their condensed 15 minutes of fame, the accidents that occur because of this will continue as people are stupid. You go the game? You know what really bugs at the ground, and bear in mind Ive not been since I became my mums carer in 2010, c*nts taking selfies, filming the game, while the games on, were supposed to have an educated fan base, yet.
You have taken my comments and run to the the most extreme solution you can imagine. I offered no solution and I certainly don't advocate for putting financially and logistically impossible barriers along the entire route, every stage. Just because you can't envisage a workable solution, doesn't mean there isn't one. I also don't expect a perfect solution, just a better one, seems crazy to me that anyone would value the safety of the riders so little, that their enjoyment of the sport should trump the athletes being able to ride without the threat of a fan taking them out the race.

There is surely some middle ground, and honestly, it's not up to you or I to find the solution, it's up yo the governing bodies and the race organisers. It may be that they're not arsed, so it's up to fans, teams and riders to put pressure on them for change.

As an aside, yes I find c*nts living through their phones whilst they're at a live event absolutely grim as fuck. That they place more value on the validation of internet strangers over the actual experience and prefer internet clout and notoriety over being actually present. I see it at sports events and sadly in the rave scene where it's killed off a lot of good vibes and spontaneity. I'm glad we didn't have a camera in everyone's pocket back in the day, it no doubt led to wilder times and less inhibitions, and there is also something almost romantic about having only memories to rely on and not some 4k video to belie the world as we saw it.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29842 on: Today at 01:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 06:42:04 am
So, here's what I said.....And from there, we make the leap to....You have taken my comments and run to the the most extreme solution you can imagine. I offered no solution and I certainly don't advocate for putting financially and logistically impossible barriers along the entire route, every stage. Just because you can't envisage a workable solution, doesn't mean there isn't one. I also don't expect a perfect solution, just a better one, seems crazy to me that anyone would value the safety of the riders so little, that their enjoyment of the sport should trump the athletes being able to ride without the threat of a fan taking them out the race.

There is surely some middle ground, and honestly, it's not up to you or I to find the solution, it's up yo the governing bodies and the race organisers. It may be that they're not arsed, so it's up to fans, teams and riders to put pressure on them for change.

As an aside, yes I find c*nts living through their phones whilst they're at a live event absolutely grim as fuck. That they place more value on the validation of internet strangers over the actual experience and prefer internet clout and notoriety over being actually present. I see it at sports events and sadly in the rave scene where it's killed off a lot of good vibes and spontaneity. I'm glad we didn't have a camera in everyone's pocket back in the day, it no doubt led to wilder times and less inhibitions, and there is also something almost romantic about having only memories to rely on and not some 4k video to belie the world as we saw it.
Its not an original thought from me, its been mooted in the past, T. Its a terrible idea. It would stop the fan-rider incidents, whilst killing the unique atmosphere that makes cycling races so unique.

What lots forget about the TDF and the other two GTs to a lesser degree, is that theres a cultural and social element to this race. Theres thousands of fans that arent part of the self policing that we see at lesser races. These people are more like to cause incidents than fans at.Quatre Jours or Tro Bro Leon, as these fans there are year round, all race fans, who know the unwritten rules around spectating. In just over a week Klasikoa will be raced. The fans here are the most knowledgeable and fanatic in there support for the race and the riders. On the Jazikbel youll see fans on either side of the climb cheering on the riders through the narrowest of roads, therell not be any interference from these Basques as they know the score.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29843 on: Today at 01:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 01:02:17 pm
Its not an original thought from me, its been mooted in the past, T. Its a terrible idea. It would stop the fan-rider incidents, whilst killing the unique atmosphere that makes cycling races so unique.
The part I do not understand; you are arguing against a position I have not taken? I have not advocated for fencing all along the race, yet that is the thing you are railing against.

I will state my position again; these incidents with idiot fans causing crashes have to stop.

No mention of a proposed solution nor of fencing 200km long ::)
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29844 on: Today at 01:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 01:11:42 pm
The part I do not understand; you are arguing against a position I have not taken? I have not advocated for fencing all along the race, yet that is the thing you are railing against.

I will state my position again; these incidents with idiot fans causing crashes have to stop.

No mention of a proposed solution nor of fencing 200km long ::)
You asked for a solutionIf Im honest I look at these incidents it as part of the sport

My point not yours was that segregation of the two groups is the only way. Its never going to happen and thats why at these races youll get riders getting knocked off. And in the past riders crashing into spectators.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29845 on: Today at 01:33:06 pm »
Never mind fans and riders.

Does Pogacar now go to the Vuelta? Roglic and Evenepoel are already down to ride there,Pogacars inclusion would make an interesting race even better.

Ive seen that Kuss will go as Roglics mountain dom. Three GTs and the chance of the hat trick for Kuss, theres not a better climbing dom in the sport.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29846 on: Today at 01:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 01:28:18 pm
You asked for a solution
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 06:42:04 am
it's not up to you or I to find the solution
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29847 on: Today at 01:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 01:34:33 pm

Is it not good to chat about things? Look for resolutions to issues. If were being honest once this race is over most in here wont care either way.
