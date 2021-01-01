« previous next »
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29800 on: Yesterday at 08:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 08:37:12 pm
Has he ever won a TT grand stage before? I'm sure that was blurted out somewhere but couldn't confirm ::)
I think he could have won last year but eased up to let WVA win
Offline De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29801 on: Yesterday at 08:51:48 pm »
No, he hasn't won a GT ITT before.

I feel bad about not feeling able to celebrate a great ride. But taking the best part of 3 minutes out of van Aert - who was clearly hungry for a stage win - is really difficult to wrap one's head around. Pogačar is perhaps being kind when he says he didn't feel great on the second part of the course. As if he's offering a figleaf to his opponent.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29802 on: Yesterday at 08:53:22 pm »
So the first time he ever wins a grand tour TT stage, he does so by this margin.....over a Tour winner who had also managed to absolutely crush the rest of the field already ;D ;D ;D

Offline Ziltoid

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29803 on: Yesterday at 08:53:30 pm »
 Wish Dave5516 was with us on here. I'm still cynical.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29804 on: Yesterday at 09:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 08:53:30 pm
Wish Dave5516 was with us on here. I'm still cynical.
I posted about him in the, Which inactive poster..., thread. Were you ever in touch with him IRL?
Offline Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29805 on: Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 08:19:38 pm
Exactly Pogs performance wouldve been reminiscent of Planche Des Belles Filles in 2020 and certainly raised some eyebrows and Jonas just blew him and the entire field out of the water.

I saw this on another page which really puts it into perspective. 5% better at the elite level is incomprehensible and is the equivalent of winning the 100m sprint at the Olympics by .5 of a second.

Nah - I reckon you see 5% in TTs not uncommonly. Within the pro peloton there is huge variance between what riders are capable of. And within a Grand Tour form waxes and wanes. Happy to be proved wrong about that mind.

And what do people think he did? Doped himself up on the rest day? I guess it's possible, but I just don't think there's that sort of freedom in the teams these days to do that sort of thing.

If Jonas is doping there's no chance Pog isn't. It's like when we found out all Armstrong's competitors were doping. At that point it was no longer credible to believe Armstrong wasn't. It's not credible to think Pogacar can compete with Jonas while he's clean and Jonas is doping.

There could well be cheating happening but I don't think this TT says much either way. 
Online Rosario

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29806 on: Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm
Nah - I reckon you see 5% in TTs not uncommonly. Within the pro peloton there is huge variance between what riders are capable of. And within a Grand Tour form waxes and wanes. Happy to be proved wrong about that mind.

And what do people think he did? Doped himself up on the rest day? I guess it's possible, but I just don't think there's that sort of freedom in the teams these days to do that sort of thing.

If Jonas is doping there's no chance Pog isn't. It's like when we found out all Armstrong's competitors were doping. At that point it was no longer credible to believe Armstrong wasn't. It's not credible to think Pogacar can compete with Jonas while he's clean and Jonas is doping.

There could well be cheating happening but I don't think this TT says much either way.

5% is definitely not the norm at the elite level of the sport and thats only over Pog, over the other top 10 GC contenders its closer to 10%. Even then the splits compared to specialist like Van Aert on the flatter/rolling are probably the most mind boggling of the entire ride.

The the closest performances that spring to mind are Indurain and Ullrich who finished 2-3 minutes over rivals on a couple of occasions but over much larger 60km TT. They were also specialist in the discipline not some 60kg skeleton of a climber though.

Make no mistake what we saw today was a historic performance that will be remembered for a very long time to come.

As for what caused it I have no idea, all the top contenders would blood doping to some extent including Pog so not sure that accounts for such a big gap. If I was to guess hes either found something revolutionary in the wind tunnel aerodynamically or mechanical doping is involved some how.
Offline Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29807 on: Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm »
When the explanation (mechanical doping) becomes more outlandish than the idea hes not cheating you know you need to revert to assuming hes clean whilst being prepared to be wrong given the history and the performance level.
Offline De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29808 on: Yesterday at 10:23:50 pm »
As Vingegaard said himself the other day, we have a right to be sceptical about this sort of performance.

Knight, I hear what you're saying - and you've got a good point.

But... Back to the old saying - can't remember whether I heard it from Boardman or Kimmage, or even someone else, but it was someone who's been there and knows their stuff: "If something looks too good to be true, it probably is".

I know we will just have to let this one play out, but to say it feels off would be an understatement.
Offline the 92A

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29809 on: Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm »
The biological passports have reduced doping, think we all can agree that, but you'd have to be naive to think they'd eliminated it, easy to watch video's on how the 'fool proof' system can be gamed, I've no desire to be an expert in micro dosing and blood bags, and I'm generally happy to ignore the speculation and enjoy the racing, hoping it's 'relatively' clean but let's just say that TT makes me feel really uneasy. Best Tour of the last few years, I've looked forward to every stage, part of me still looking forward to the queen stage tomorrow, but part of me feels very cynical and  a bit cheated
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29810 on: Yesterday at 10:26:11 pm »
World's first true cyborg? Battery packs in the buttocks?
Online Rosario

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29811 on: Yesterday at 10:28:58 pm »
Of course its outlandish and I dont even feel comfortable saying it but when you see a performance that would stand out in any era of the sport its hard to process or fathom what weve just seen. If anything its a bit of a shock and see moment and I would honestly just love to know the inner details of how hes even produced a performance like that.
Online Rosario

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29812 on: Yesterday at 10:30:40 pm »
Either way its been a great Tour so far and hopefully the rest of the race lives up to what weve already witnessed.
Offline the 92A

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29813 on: Yesterday at 10:32:31 pm »
Marginal gains ;)
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29814 on: Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
The biological passports have reduced doping, think we all can agree that, but you'd have to be naive to think they'd eliminated it, easy to watch video's on how the 'fool proof' system can be gamed, I've no desire to be an expert in micro dosing and blood bags, and I'm generally happy to ignore the speculation and enjoy the racing, hoping it's 'relatively' clean but let's just say that TT makes me feel really uneasy. Best Tour of the last few years, I've looked forward to every stage, part of me still looking forward to the queen stage tomorrow, but part of me feels very cynical and  a bit cheated
The performances from Jumbo visma post covid (after the suspension of most drug testing) have been insane. WVA went from being a good cross man and a nearly man on the road to being a literal cyborg who won on ventoux. Jonas rise from nowhere because of a starva segment etc. I doubt the new program is anything like the old one, why would it be, the innovators are miles ahead of the testers.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29815 on: Yesterday at 10:44:24 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm
the innovators are miles ahead of the testers.
This is very much my feeling, regulators are always reacting, whilst those cheating with something new have a lead time.

If the governing bodies and regulators do not know what it is, they are not testing for it's presence. Until they discover something that can not ban it.

The cheaters always have the advantage.

That said, I am not saying anyone in cycling is cheating, or in other physical sports ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29816 on: Today at 02:46:50 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 17, 2023, 08:47:42 am
I remember him! Best name in sport! Didnt he have a wild sprinting action?
You must old. He was nuts, all snarl, growl and elbows.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29817 on: Today at 02:50:35 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on July 17, 2023, 09:00:37 am
Sky - the clue was in the line on the back of their jerseys. They said this represented the line they would not cross in pursuit of victory. The corollary of this is that they would do everything up to that line within the rules. Thus their, ahem, tactical use of "therapeutic use exemptions" which allowed their riders to use medication that also happened to deliver a performance boost. This is what got Wiggins into hot water, over his use of triamcinolone to tackle respiratory problems. But the UCI approved the TUE, so Sky thought they were covered.

But Sky were also far more methodical than the existing pro teams - and the "marginal gains" approach really does have merit. If you watch the Movistar doco series on Netflix, you'll see the contrast with one of the other well-funded teams. There was plenty of low-hanging fruit in terms of getting an edge.

As for Froome - the official narrative is that undiagnosed bilharzia (a parasitic infection) had caused him to underperform in his earlier years. The only serious doping allegation he's faced is his use of salbutomol for asthma. Most studies show there is no performance benefit from salbutomol (unlike another asthma medication, clenbuterol). Those of us who use it know that salbutomol just helps you breathe normally, without offering a performance boost. I'm definitely of the mind that the crash ruined Froome, just as a similar crash ruined the much younger Bernal.

Enough doping talk.

I've spent some time with Pogacar. He's an extremely confident young man who actively enjoys inflicting pain on his opponents. He does indeed have panache to burn - and is hugely enjoyable to watch in action. Slovenians would much rather it were Roglic, mind...
You and I are going to have agreed to disagree. Sky werent in the least bit transparent. The transformation takes place outside of the team, Ill allow that.

The laptop. The Jiffy bag. The report by Sheffield uni into Henaos blood values.Froomes moto moment in 13, and his power numbers being released by someone on that team.Thats off the top of my head. All completely opaque.

In way was that team clean.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29818 on: Today at 02:55:35 am »
Quote from: Knight on July 17, 2023, 11:56:03 am
Right so we agree that hes not the same rider. It makes total sense that age and a horrific injury would do that. It makes no sense at all that not doping would do it because why would he stop? Unless were going full on conspirscy theory and think that Froomes doping was organised by Sky so now hes no longer at the team he no longer has access to their programme. But if thats the case why are so many riders so much better than Ineos riders these days? no need to respond if youre not interested in the conversation, which would be totally fair enough.
The the riders Ineos they have on their roster right now are being beaten by better riders, thats why. Why do you think Brailsford is tapping up Evenepoel? Ill answer for you, its because theres not a future GC rider on that team.

The question that you and pretty much every other supporter of this team and its two GT winner cant answer to anyone satisfaction; how did two pretty average riders become GT winners, and one the best rider of his generation.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29819 on: Today at 03:02:48 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 17, 2023, 03:48:27 pm
It's a huge leap from, "I don't want idiots causing crashes", to, "Let's sanitise the sport".

As these idiots are very obviously recorded and identifiable, the simplest answer would be to have them pay the medical bills and to the cost of broken equipment which they cause.
Good morning, are you well. Ill be nice to you as you like movies. ;D

To do as you ask the organisers would have to barrier the whole route, its not doable, logistically or financially. As to the law and recompense, thats on the police and the team involved. Were in a moment were every tit wants their condensed 15 minutes of fame, the accidents that occur because of this will continue as people are stupid. You go the game? You know what really bugs at the ground, and bear in mind Ive not been since I became my mums carer in 2010, c*nts taking selfies, filming the game, while the games on, were supposed to have an educated fan base, yet.

As with motos knocking off, killing riders, these accidents, especially at the bigger races will continue and probably become more frequent.

Offline Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29820 on: Today at 03:05:22 am »
Talking of movies and apropos of yesterdays stageyesterday was the date that Aliens was released. Just thought it was relevant. ;D
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29821 on: Today at 04:00:03 am »
So, yesterday. That was as Rosario rightly points out a generational ride, a once in the viewing lifetime of many cycling fans.

The closest to this in recent years would be Pogacars ride in the it to La Planche des Belles Filles.
Having had a little look and help from some people I know,the nearest to the gaps that have been found are these.*

5.33 - Anquetil vs Bouvet - Tour 1961.
4.38 - Vinge vs Pog - Tour 2023.
4.2 - Poulidor vs Gabica - Vuelta 1965.
3.77 - Maes vs Visers - Tour 1939.
3.43 - Moser vs Fignon - Giro 1984. The four itt from the past are also a lot longer in length than yesterdays stage. This is riders who were first and second on GC at the time of the itt.

We can see from this that four of the five are pre the EPO era and can be seen as clean, as related to the post EPO era.  Of the other riders on the list they were all taking the peds of the day, nothing that alters the make up of their bloods or anything remotely like what riders today have access to.

Now since I first posted on here Ive bit my tongue and been restrained in relation people, its just politeness. But I need to say this, if anyone thinks that riders that win GT s are clean they are ignorant of the sports history or wilful in their support of riders. You dont, cant win on pan y aqua in this day. Back in the day maybe, the odd race, but in reality not even then.

What Vinegaard did today is unprecedented in my time of following and watching pro- cycling. To have 5% advantage over Pogacar is ridiculous, to have 8% over WVA, is just stupid, yet he managed to have a 13% advantage over riders like Madouas, its not remotely normal. Put it this way, if you run imagine how much faster youd be able to run over a marathon, 5% is around 12 minutes quicker, thats not normal, unless youre assisted, and not by saving 100 grams off your bike by not having paint on it, or special shoesor the best one I read, not eating too much fibre, therefore not carrying as much waste in your gutssomeones full of shit, just not Vinegaard. It reads a lot like the Armstrong bots and the Sky fanboys in their era. As the French say, plus ca change.

Weve been here before with riders from every peloton from Indurain on, its the new norm, Armstrong and Indurains huge cardio vascular system, massive  vo2, and cancer. Wiggins weight loss and miraculous power gains, Froome and his Bilzharia. Theres always a reason/explanation for how riders transformbecause the in real world away from their narrative the reality for pro-cycling is simple, the fragile nature of the economy its in cant afford more scandal, but as long as the to ratings are good and the money keeps rolling in nothing will change from the UCI and ASO.

*There was an itt ride by Federico Bahomontes in the 62 TDF were he put, iirc, 4.96 into Planckaert., but that wasnt first and second on GC

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29822 on: Today at 06:50:17 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 02:46:50 am
You must old. He was nuts, all snarl, growl and elbows.

Proper old. :D

My cousins were always into the Tour so remember watching it with them in the early Indurain days. Although first memory is watching Stephen Roche won it while on holiday in North Wales (me not him).
