So, yesterday. That was as Rosario rightly points out a generational ride, a once in the viewing lifetime of many cycling fans.



The closest to this in recent years would be Pogacars ride in the it to La Planche des Belles Filles.

Having had a little look and help from some people I know,the nearest to the gaps that have been found are these.*



5.33 - Anquetil vs Bouvet - Tour 1961.

4.38 - Vinge vs Pog - Tour 2023.

4.2 - Poulidor vs Gabica - Vuelta 1965.

3.77 - Maes vs Visers - Tour 1939.

3.43 - Moser vs Fignon - Giro 1984. The four itt from the past are also a lot longer in length than yesterdays stage. This is riders who were first and second on GC at the time of the itt.



We can see from this that four of the five are pre the EPO era and can be seen as clean, as related to the post EPO era. Of the other riders on the list they were all taking the peds of the day, nothing that alters the make up of their bloods or anything remotely like what riders today have access to.



Now since I first posted on here Ive bit my tongue and been restrained in relation people, its just politeness. But I need to say this, if anyone thinks that riders that win GT s are clean they are ignorant of the sports history or wilful in their support of riders. You dont, cant win on pan y aqua in this day. Back in the day maybe, the odd race, but in reality not even then.



What Vinegaard did today is unprecedented in my time of following and watching pro- cycling. To have 5% advantage over Pogacar is ridiculous, to have 8% over WVA, is just stupid, yet he managed to have a 13% advantage over riders like Madouas, its not remotely normal. Put it this way, if you run imagine how much faster youd be able to run over a marathon, 5% is around 12 minutes quicker, thats not normal, unless youre assisted, and not by saving 100 grams off your bike by not having paint on it, or special shoes or the best one I read, not eating too much fibre, therefore not carrying as much waste in your guts someones full of shit, just not Vinegaard. It reads a lot like the Armstrong bots and the Sky fanboys in their era. As the French say, plus ca change.



Weve been here before with riders from every peloton from Indurain on, its the new norm, Armstrong and Indurains huge cardio vascular system, massive vo2, and cancer. Wiggins weight loss and miraculous power gains, Froome and his Bilzharia. Theres always a reason/explanation for how riders transform because the in real world away from their narrative the reality for pro-cycling is simple, the fragile nature of the economy its in cant afford more scandal, but as long as the to ratings are good and the money keeps rolling in nothing will change from the UCI and ASO.



*There was an itt ride by Federico Bahomontes in the 62 TDF were he put, iirc, 4.96 into Planckaert., but that wasnt first and second on GC



