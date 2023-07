So, yesterday. That was as Rosario rightly points out a generational ride, a once in the viewing lifetime of many cycling fans.



The closest to this in recent years would be Pogacarís ride in the it to La Planche des Belles Filles.

Having had a little look and help from some people I know,the nearest to the gaps that have been found are these.*



5.33 - Anquetil vs Bouvet - Tour 1961.

4.38 - Vinge vs Pog - Tour 2023.

4.2 - Poulidor vs Gabica - Vuelta 1965.

3.77 - Maes vs Visers - Tour 1939.

3.43 - Moser vs Fignon - Giro 1984. The four itt from the past are also a lot longer in length than yesterdayís stage. This is riders who were first and second on GC at the time of the itt.



We can see from this that four of the five are pre the EPO era and can be seen as clean, as related to the post EPO era. Of the other riders on the list they were all taking the peds of the day, nothing that alters the make up of their bloods or anything remotely like what riders today have access to.



Now since I first posted on here Iíve bit my tongue and been restrained in relation people, itís just politeness. But I need to say this, if anyone thinks that riders that win GTí s are clean they are ignorant of the sports history or wilful in their support of riders. You donít, canít win on pan y aqua in this day. Back in the day maybe, the odd race, but in reality not even then.



What Vinegaard did today is unprecedented in my time of following and watching pro- cycling. To have 5% advantage over Pogacar is ridiculous, to have 8% over WVA, is just stupid, yet he managed to have a 13% advantage over riders like Madouas, itís not remotely normal. Put it this way, if you run imagine how much faster youíd be able to run over a marathon, 5% is around 12 minutes quicker, thatís not normal, unless youíre assisted, and not by saving 100 grams off your bike by not having paint on it, or special shoesÖor the best one I read, not eating too much fibre, therefore not carrying as much waste in your gutsÖsomeoneís full of shit, just not Vinegaard. It reads a lot like the Armstrong bots and the Sky fanboys in their era. As the French say, plus ca change.



Weíve been here before with riders from every peloton from Indurain on, itís the new norm, Armstrong and Indurainís huge cardio vascular system, massive vo2, and cancer. Wiggins weight loss and miraculous power gains, Froome and his Bilzharia. Thereís always a reason/explanation for how riders transformÖbecause the in real world away from their narrative the reality for pro-cycling is simple, the fragile nature of the economy itís in canít afford more scandal, but as long as the to ratings are good and the money keeps rolling in nothing will change from the UCI and ASO.



*There was an itt ride by Federico Bahomontes in the 62 TDF were he put, iirc, 4.96 into Planckaert., but that wasnít first and second on GC