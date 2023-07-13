Jumbo lost a lot of riders very early on that climb yesterday. I would wonder if theyve got enough legs in the team to really put UAE to the sword. Kuss is super strong but the rest cracked early enough. Maybe they are just bluffing for the next few stages though.
After my mare yesterday Im loath to reply.
I think that Jumbo deliberately had their riders, apart from Kuss, dropped off early, saving energy for this stage.
I think Jumbo will send a rider, Benoot in the break and then tap out a strong pace. Its two day till they top up, and I think these are the two most important stages.
After yesterday and the way UAE rode for just 8 seconds I think UAE will adopt a different strategy today. But as we saw yesterday I know less than Jon Snow.