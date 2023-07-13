Pogacar is a more exciting racer to me than Vingegaard so I would definitely prefer him to win it but really, thank god we dont have the automatons ruining the race by riding tempo that turns everyone else to hangers on only.



The Skyborgs.I was a bit unfair on Migs time, there were some decent editions. But Armstrong was just too dominating, he only looked in trouble in three different occasions in all of his victories. Froome, we all what went on there. Hes back at his original level now, next race is at The Czech Tour.I think everyone likes Pogacar, he is very charismatic, whilst Vinegaard is very similar in disposition to His countryman, Rasmussen.