« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 739 740 741 742 743 [744]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pro Cycling 2023  (Read 1294751 times)

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29720 on: Yesterday at 04:34:24 am »
Next 5 stages are looking particularly tasty for some GC action. 4 mountain stages and a TT, bring it on!
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29721 on: Yesterday at 07:56:25 am »
Ive been away since Friday. Back tomorrow afternoon, hopefully for the climax of the stage. Very exciting and pleased Ive not missed that much by way of GC action. I suspect Pog blasts clear near the top of the final climb today. UAE should keep the break under control.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29722 on: Yesterday at 08:07:53 am »
Been some Tour for Cofidis.

Bastille Day today, so lets see what the French have planned. Youd normally expect Pinot to try on a finale like this but I dont think he has the legs this time. Lets see if Barguil or Alaphilippe try.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29723 on: Yesterday at 08:25:06 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:07:53 am
Been some Tour for Cofidis.

Bastille Day today, so lets see what the French have planned. Youd normally expect Pinot to try on a finale like this but I dont think he has the legs this time. Lets see if Barguil or Alaphilippe try.
Its a GC day today mate. I cant see a break making it to the finish line due to the length of the stage. I would like to see a French on this day, but.

 
Quote from: Baby Huey on July 13, 2023, 04:19:29 pm
Reminiscent of his win at the Tour in 16.
Anyone who remembers the way Izagirre won on the penultimate stage at the 16 TDF should have realised that once he crested that climb on his own that the stage was done. The only difference between yesterday and 16 was the weather and the quality of those chasing/attempting to bring him back.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29724 on: Yesterday at 08:26:13 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:56:25 am
Ive been away since Friday. Back tomorrow afternoon, hopefully for the climax of the stage. Very exciting and pleased Ive not missed that much by way of GC action. I suspect Pog blasts clear near the top of the final climb today. UAE should keep the break under control.
Would you like me to post the vids from the last few or have you seen the finishes?
Logged

Offline scalatore

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29725 on: Yesterday at 02:16:00 pm »
I think today suits Pog. Tomorrow I'm leaning towards Jonas if Jumbo can get their shit together. It's must watch from here.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:25:16 pm by scalatore »
Logged

Offline scalatore

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29726 on: Yesterday at 02:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:56:25 am
Ive been away since Friday. Back tomorrow afternoon, hopefully for the climax of the stage. Very exciting and pleased Ive not missed that much by way of GC action. I suspect Pog blasts clear near the top of the final climb today. UAE should keep the break under control.

Shameless plug, but I've got the daily highlights for free on Cyclry if you want to catch up. I've also been sent the UEC Track champs, just been lazy about getting them up because I don't think anybody cares with the TdF going on.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,474
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29727 on: Yesterday at 04:20:06 pm »
Lot of effort today form uae for just 9 seconds
Logged
YNWA

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29728 on: Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm »
Pogacar looks way stronger than Vingegaard. He rode away from like he was stood still in no time.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,474
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29729 on: Yesterday at 08:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Pogacar looks way stronger than Vingegaard. He rode away from like he was stood still in no time.
You think? That was an insane attack by pog. Took him a while to get a few seconds. I think jonas did quite well
Logged
YNWA

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29730 on: Yesterday at 08:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 08:25:06 am
Its a GC day today mate. I cant see a break making it to the finish line due to the length of the stage. I would like to see a French on this day, but.

Ha. You know nothing.

Lazy bastards at UAE. ;D
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29731 on: Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Pogacar looks way stronger than Vingegaard. He rode away from like he was stood still in no time.
It was an attack born of anger at the way his team allowed those bonus seconds to be taken by Kwiato.

A day pulling on the front wasted.

Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 08:08:31 pm
You think? That was an insane attack by pog. Took him a while to get a few seconds. I think jonas did quite well
Did all he could, that was a brutal attack. Be good to see Pogacar and Evenepoel at LBL next year.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29732 on: Yesterday at 09:39:33 pm »
I think Pog is better than Jonas unless Jumbo can make a day insanely hard. Thing is they risk Pog still being better and taking minutes not seconds in a situation like that. Think Pog roglifies (as in does what roglic does and takes load of bonus seconds to win it) if they dont try that though. Guess the TT will probably decide tactics for the rest of the race.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29733 on: Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm »
Tomorrow is the most important stage in the whole race, imo. This should be the day Jumbo test out and attempt to expose any perceived weakness in the support of Pogacar. All that Pogacar has to do is stay with Vinegaard, looks easy written down, it wont be.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29734 on: Today at 07:15:47 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm
Tomorrow is the most important stage in the whole race, imo. This should be the day Jumbo test out and attempt to expose any perceived weakness in the support of Pogacar. All that Pogacar has to do is stay with Vinegaard, looks easy written down, it wont be.

Jumbo lost a lot of riders very early on that climb yesterday. I would wonder if theyve got enough legs in the team to really put UAE to the sword. Kuss is super strong but the rest cracked early enough. Maybe they are just bluffing for the next few stages though.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29735 on: Today at 08:38:46 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:15:47 am
Jumbo lost a lot of riders very early on that climb yesterday. I would wonder if theyve got enough legs in the team to really put UAE to the sword. Kuss is super strong but the rest cracked early enough. Maybe they are just bluffing for the next few stages though.
After my mare yesterday Im loath to reply. :D I think that Jumbo deliberately had their riders, apart from Kuss, dropped off early, saving energy for this stage.

I think Jumbo will send a rider, Benoot in the break and then tap out a strong pace. Its two day till they top up, and I think these are the two most important stages.

After yesterday and the way UAE rode for just 8 seconds I think UAE will adopt a different strategy today. But as we saw yesterday I know less than Jon Snow. ;D
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,524
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29736 on: Today at 10:23:49 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:38:46 am
After my mare yesterday Im loath to reply. :D I think that Jumbo deliberately had their riders, apart from Kuss, dropped off early, saving energy for this stage.
I agree. I think theyre fine with losing small chunks to Pog here and there, because they intend to go for a sustained effort on a stage like today and put the race to bed. Im sure thats why we saw TJV riders dropping back.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29737 on: Today at 12:36:14 pm »
Interesting start.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29738 on: Today at 12:38:51 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 10:23:49 am
I agree. I think theyre fine with losing small chunks to Pog here and there, because they intend to go for a sustained effort on a stage like today and put the race to bed. Im sure thats why we saw TJV riders dropping back.
They will have seen the power outputs on their monitors and decided that they could afford to allow the mass of the team to take it easy, and Kuss would be able to watch over Vinegaard.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29739 on: Today at 01:42:11 pm »
Carnage on the stage, at least 5 abandons. Amongst them Shaw, Bardet and Chaves.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29740 on: Today at 04:32:32 pm »
This is the best TDF Ive seen in decades.
Logged

Online the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29741 on: Today at 04:37:27 pm »
Done the Col de joux plane and descent into Morzine in 2017 never thought years later see such drama where id crawled up 😂
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29742 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm »
This is brilliant
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29743 on: Today at 04:41:11 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 04:38:48 pm
This is brilliant
We are blessed with three generational talents. Its a pity Evenepoel isnt here.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29744 on: Today at 04:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 04:41:11 pm
We are blessed with three generational talents. Its a pity Evenepoel isnt here.
Thos two motorbike riders might find themselves leaving the Tour tonight.
Logged

Offline Kenny19

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
  • Dreaming our dreams and drifting within
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29745 on: Today at 04:42:40 pm »
Pogacar must be fuming with those motorcycles blocking him
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29746 on: Today at 04:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 04:42:40 pm
Pogacar must be fuming with those motorcycles blocking him
He should have kept his eyes on a swivel. See the replay then.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,524
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29747 on: Today at 04:46:11 pm »
Spoiler
That was some bad luck for Pogacar. Wonder how pivotal that could end up being
[close]
.

Brilliant stuff to watch.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:30:43 pm by the 92A »
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29748 on: Today at 04:47:53 pm »
Spoiler
UAE need to 1-2 the stage here.
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 05:29:33 pm by the 92A »
Logged

Offline scalatore

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29749 on: Today at 04:49:21 pm »
That felt like one of those iconic moments we'll be referencing decades later. Shoulder to shoulder almost track standing like a sprint on the velodrome. This really is a golden age for road cycling.

Spoiler
Those motorbikes screwed Pog, stopping his attack and putting him on the front in the run up to the summit. He kicked way too far out though, when he's the best in the world at doing what he actually needed to do in that situation.
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:24 pm by the 92A »
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,209
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29750 on: Today at 04:50:59 pm »
Spoiler
Not sure why Pog didn't go again after the bikes fucked off. Fair play to Jonas for making the most of it though.
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 05:28:04 pm by the 92A »
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,524
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29751 on: Today at 04:55:27 pm »
I guess Pogacar was originally going for not just the bonus seconds, but a sizeable lead overall.
Spoiler
If not I imagine he would have gone for the safer option of just taking the bonus and a one second lead overall.
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 05:18:33 pm by the 92A »
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29752 on: Today at 05:02:10 pm »
So, those two moto riders are in trouble, Gianetti had a bad temper as a rider, seeing that happen to his rider

Spoiler
Rodriguez, great descent and deserved victory. Still dont understand why Ineos have allowed him to leave.

As yesterday, so today.Jumbo paced with their entire team for a whole stage for 1 second (should have lost 2). Take that as a huge win for Pogacar.
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 05:14:49 pm by the 92A »
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29753 on: Today at 05:20:05 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 04:38:48 pm
This is brilliant
Caught up in the moment, lad. Thanks. :wave
Logged

Online the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29754 on: Today at 05:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 05:20:05 pm
Caught up in the moment, lad. Thanks. :wave
We all did still processing that
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29755 on: Today at 05:37:03 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 05:32:10 pm
We all did still processing that
As I said earlier, I think has been the best TDF for a long time. Indurain, Armstrong and then Sky killed it as a competition, these two are head and shoulders above everyone else, but its a race between them, and thats making for great viewing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 739 740 741 742 743 [744]   Go Up
« previous next »
 