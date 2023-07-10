« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 738 739 740 741 742 [743]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pro Cycling 2023  (Read 1292369 times)

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29680 on: July 10, 2023, 10:58:49 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on July 10, 2023, 10:06:42 pm
I was 7 when he won the tour so no didnt see him live. I doubt he maintained fitness for a year and was able to win monuments and classics too though.
Most if not all cyclists back then couldnt race through the season back then. Its only in this past 10/12 years that its become normal for GC GT riders to be able to have season long form peaks.
Logged

Online De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29681 on: July 10, 2023, 11:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on July 10, 2023, 06:02:32 pm
All riders who win races post EPO are suspect. Just got to understand that and let it go. If we worried about whos doping thered be no point watching the racing.

Agree to some extent. As I say to the young 'uns - enjoy the racing and let the dope testers take care of that side of things.

But you and I both know that top level racing now is a world away from the EPO-fuelled late 90s, when riders with blood thicker than yer nan's custard were racing full gas up climb after climb for shits and giggles. The doping may not have stopped, but it's clearly a lot more under control than it was.

Pantani - enjoyed his '98 Tour win over Ullrich, completing a rare Giro-Tour double. But he was nothing like the all-rounder that Pogačar already is. Roglič also has a more rounded palmares - and Remco is definitely heading that way.

Speaking of Remco - if he's riding the Vuelta after saying he wouldn't, is that Quick Step desperately trying to salvage something from a pretty barren season?
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29682 on: Yesterday at 08:04:31 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on July 10, 2023, 11:42:17 pm
Agree to some extent. As I say to the young 'uns - enjoy the racing and let the dope testers take care of that side of things.

But you and I both know that top level racing now is a world away from the EPO-fuelled late 90s, when riders with blood thicker than yer nan's custard were racing full gas up climb after climb for shits and giggles. The doping may not have stopped, but it's clearly a lot more under control than it was.

Pantani - enjoyed his '98 Tour win over Ullrich, completing a rare Giro-Tour double. But he was nothing like the all-rounder that Pogačar already is. Roglič also has a more rounded palmares - and Remco is definitely heading that way.

Speaking of Remco - if he's riding the Vuelta after saying he wouldn't, is that Quick Step desperately trying to salvage something from a pretty barren season?
Riders back then peaked for short periods. If you look back in their palmares theres no riders winning from the spring thru autumn. The season long peaks are unnatural thats why riders back then didnt race all year. This is a modern era phenomena, by modern I mean in the last decade or so.

As to their racing, I  read last week that both Pogacar and Vinegaard rode up Tourmalet faster than any one in the pre EPO era, this would have included Armstrong, Ullrich and Mayo. The numbers dont lie.

If we want to be enthralled and entertained then this is it. I dont care about doping, anyone whose watched the sport knows what goes on and it will always go on. And with the rewards what theyre, can you blame the riders?

Evenepoel made the choice, Im not certain Madiot has a say in this decision. With he, Roglic and hopefully some decent riders, Mas, maybe, along with those being punished for underperforming at the TDF, it should be an interesting Vuelta. See below.

4 flat stages.
2 flat stages with high-altitude finales.
6 hilly stages.
7 mountain stages.
1 team trial stage and 1 individual time-trial stages.


Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29683 on: Yesterday at 08:07:30 am »
Is anyone planning a trip to Glasgow for the Worlds? I went to Harrogate for the weekend races, it was really good.

Im not bothering with this years, personal reasons. The Worlds is always a great time to see great racing up close, especially those up and coming riders you wouldnt normally see.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,470
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29684 on: Yesterday at 12:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 08:07:30 am
Is anyone planning a trip to Glasgow for the Worlds? I went to Harrogate for the weekend races, it was really good.

Im not bothering with this years, personal reasons. The Worlds is always a great time to see great racing up close, especially those up and coming riders you wouldnt normally see.
Other half lives in Motherwell so Im heading over. Handy train in and a day on the beer, class craic
Logged
YNWA

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29685 on: Yesterday at 12:18:01 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 12:02:38 pm
Other half lives in Motherwell so Im heading over. Handy train in and a day on the beer, class craic
Thats great mate. Hope the weathers better than it was in Yorkshire.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29686 on: Yesterday at 12:19:20 pm »
Going to be an interesting day on the stage. Big break, shit weather predicted and loads of ups and downs.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,470
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29687 on: Yesterday at 12:48:37 pm »
GC men on the early attack 😂 I have backed mohoric for this stage
Logged
YNWA

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29688 on: Yesterday at 01:39:10 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 12:48:37 pm
GC men on the early attack 😂 I have backed mohoric for this stage
Thats a good shout, as soon as the peloton calms down, if. ;D
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29689 on: Yesterday at 02:07:43 pm »
I love these mad transition stages. Bonkers from the off.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,470
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29690 on: Yesterday at 02:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 02:07:43 pm
I love these mad transition stages. Bonkers from the off.
Can never predict the effect of the rest day
Logged
YNWA

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29691 on: Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm »
these boys arent doing the power to weight of the Uber doped lot.

https://twitter.com/naichacacycling/status/1678369130313916417?s=21&t=3ZvE7UYwcLUAZRw48_b1oA

I dont think people really understand the massive leaps - in terms of bike tech, training, diet and recovery since the EPO era. Theyre going a lot quicker now yes. But you cant simply call that down to doping.
Logged

Online De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29692 on: Yesterday at 11:54:21 pm »
One of the cycling websites got Sonny Colbrelli to ride race bikes from every decade from the 80s to now. The differences in times both on the flat and uphill were significant.

And, as you say, the sports science, nutrition, other equipment and all round professionalism are all on a much higher level now.

I'd be an idiot to think that doping wasn't still around in some form. And some riders' feats seem truly incredible (hi, Wout). But having followed pro cycling since the 1980s, I'm confident that it's a lot cleaner than it was.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,470
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29693 on: Today at 12:24:56 am »
I feel like the performances post covid have went up a level, not helped the the WADA saying they were cutting testing due to the virus. Wout has came back like the terminator lol
Logged
YNWA

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29694 on: Today at 07:32:50 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 11:54:21 pm
One of the cycling websites got Sonny Colbrelli to ride race bikes from every decade from the 80s to now. The differences in times both on the flat and uphill were significant.

And, as you say, the sports science, nutrition, other equipment and all round professionalism are all on a much higher level now.

I'd be an idiot to think that doping wasn't still around in some form. And some riders' feats seem truly incredible (hi, Wout). But having followed pro cycling since the 1980s, I'm confident that it's a lot cleaner than it was.

Interesting. Plus I suspect cycling was behind where it should have been in the 90s and 00s because why bother ekeing out little gains with nutrition etc when you could make massive ones on EPO or blood doping.
Logged

Online De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29695 on: Today at 07:45:37 am »
It was a real arms race in the 1990s especially. Everyone was convinced that everyone else was on the juice, which made it a self-fulfilling prophesy. Of the top 10 in the 2003 Tour, which was the most entertaining of the Armstrong era, I think only Zubeldia and, ahem, Armstrong never got popped by the testers.

Edit: just had a shufty - Sastre also remained un-popped.

Here's that piece about the impact the bikes have. Caveat: the tests were organised by Bahrain, which is one of the more sussy teams in the current peloton, and they're clearly aiming to flog the Merida Scultura. https://www.cyclingnews.com/features/how-much-faster-are-modern-bikes-sonny-colbrelli-and-bahrain-victorious-find-out/
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:14 am by De La Goal »
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29696 on: Today at 11:25:46 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm
these boys arent doing the power to weight of the Uber doped lot.

https://twitter.com/naichacacycling/status/1678369130313916417?s=21&t=3ZvE7UYwcLUAZRw48_b1oA

I dont think people really understand the massive leaps - in terms of bike tech, training, diet and recovery since the EPO era. Theyre going a lot quicker now yes. But you cant simply call that down to doping.
Thats one climb.

What are these massive leaps in tech and diet? In the pre hct limit period bikes were lighter, a lot lighter than they are now, as were some of the wheels riders rode on. As for diets, do you know who Michael Rasmussen is? Do a search for images of him. In them youll see diet was as important then as its always been . Riders have obsessed over their weight for over a century, dieting is a new phenomena.

Cycling is cleaner, no more 60% hct levels, but for people to suggest its the cleanest ever is a nonsense. Its a sport thats governed by people that dont look too hard.

Ive been watching cycling for over 50 years and its always been thus. Just enjoy the riders doing what they do, just dont be fooled by what youre seeing.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29697 on: Today at 11:27:19 am »
Sorry about the lack of images, Im still waiting on Open Reach to finish my broadband installation in my new apartment, its only been a month, ten weeks. c*nts! ;D
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29698 on: Today at 11:36:39 am »
Im loath to do this, but Ive been told its part of my ongoing development.

Do any of you ride? As a kid I rode everywhere and raced and also spent two to three weeks every summer with my grandparents and mum touring Europe. I stopped when I was around 15. I loved it, it was fun and educational.

So in 89 I was there that day, a mate and his little brother never came home and I buried it, deep , inside. I was my mums carer for 13 years, and she passed late last year. This April I came very close to making a permanent mistake. Instead of committing suicide I went to the Royal and was kept there on a suicide watch.

Since then Ive gotten a therapist and one of the things weve talked about is what made me happy pre that day and in general .cycling came up, and I was wondering if I could ask for some advice about a bike Ive seen and what kit.

I cant find a 531 steel frame with downtube shifters. ;D

If this is inappropriate in here Ill delete it.

Thanks.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29699 on: Today at 05:37:43 pm »
That was hard work, watching that stage. ;D

In other news, Merliers been taken off the Vuelta squad. Bet hes happy about that. ;)

I can see Evenepoel going to Ineos sooner rather than later. They have everything that he needs already in place, and hes just what they need, a GC GT rider.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,287
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29700 on: Today at 05:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 11:36:39 am
Im loath to do this, but Ive been told its part of my ongoing development.

Do any of you ride? As a kid I rode everywhere and raced and also spent two to three weeks every summer with my grandparents and mum touring Europe. I stopped when I was around 15. I loved it, it was fun and educational.

So in 89 I was there that day, a mate and his little brother never came home and I buried it, deep , inside. I was my mums carer for 13 years, and she passed late last year. This April I came very close to making a permanent mistake. Instead of committing suicide I went to the Royal and was kept there on a suicide watch.

Since then Ive gotten a therapist and one of the things weve talked about is what made me happy pre that day and in general .cycling came up, and I was wondering if I could ask for some advice about a bike Ive seen and what kit.

I cant find a 531 steel frame with downtube shifters. ;D

If this is inappropriate in here Ill delete it.

Thanks.

I dont ride so cant give you any help there but just wanted to wish you good luck and hope you get back in the saddle. Ive not really ridden since my teenage years but agree that theres no better freedom than being that kind of age and taking off with mates.
Logged

Online De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29701 on: Today at 05:50:16 pm »
Cycling is therapy. It can be anything from post-work decompression to working through grief and other serious personal challenges. I'm thinking of The Escape Artist by Matt Seaton. So I'd say you're in the right place.

About kit - steel frame, downshifters - have you tried Retro Bike? Everything you need, plus friendly advice, is there. https://www.retrobike.co.uk/forums/

Hang on, just clocked your smiley - I guess you're not actually after a retro project! By all means fire away though. I'm MTB for the main part, but keep an eye on road bike developments.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:52:26 pm by De La Goal »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 738 739 740 741 742 [743]   Go Up
« previous next »
 