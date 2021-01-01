« previous next »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm
I was 7 when he won the tour so no didnt see him live. I doubt he maintained fitness for a year and was able to win monuments and classics too though.
Most if not all cyclists back then couldnt race through the season back then. Its only in this past 10/12 years that its become normal for GC GT riders to be able to have season long form peaks.
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:02:32 pm
All riders who win races post EPO are suspect. Just got to understand that and let it go. If we worried about whos doping thered be no point watching the racing.

Agree to some extent. As I say to the young 'uns - enjoy the racing and let the dope testers take care of that side of things.

But you and I both know that top level racing now is a world away from the EPO-fuelled late 90s, when riders with blood thicker than yer nan's custard were racing full gas up climb after climb for shits and giggles. The doping may not have stopped, but it's clearly a lot more under control than it was.

Pantani - enjoyed his '98 Tour win over Ullrich, completing a rare Giro-Tour double. But he was nothing like the all-rounder that Pogačar already is. Roglič also has a more rounded palmares - and Remco is definitely heading that way.

Speaking of Remco - if he's riding the Vuelta after saying he wouldn't, is that Quick Step desperately trying to salvage something from a pretty barren season?
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 11:42:17 pm
Agree to some extent. As I say to the young 'uns - enjoy the racing and let the dope testers take care of that side of things.

But you and I both know that top level racing now is a world away from the EPO-fuelled late 90s, when riders with blood thicker than yer nan's custard were racing full gas up climb after climb for shits and giggles. The doping may not have stopped, but it's clearly a lot more under control than it was.

Pantani - enjoyed his '98 Tour win over Ullrich, completing a rare Giro-Tour double. But he was nothing like the all-rounder that Pogačar already is. Roglič also has a more rounded palmares - and Remco is definitely heading that way.

Speaking of Remco - if he's riding the Vuelta after saying he wouldn't, is that Quick Step desperately trying to salvage something from a pretty barren season?
Riders back then peaked for short periods. If you look back in their palmares theres no riders winning from the spring thru autumn. The season long peaks are unnatural thats why riders back then didnt race all year. This is a modern era phenomena, by modern I mean in the last decade or so.

As to their racing, I  read last week that both Pogacar and Vinegaard rode up Tourmalet faster than any one in the pre EPO era, this would have included Armstrong, Ullrich and Mayo. The numbers dont lie.

If we want to be enthralled and entertained then this is it. I dont care about doping, anyone whose watched the sport knows what goes on and it will always go on. And with the rewards what theyre, can you blame the riders?

Evenepoel made the choice, Im not certain Madiot has a say in this decision. With he, Roglic and hopefully some decent riders, Mas, maybe, along with those being punished for underperforming at the TDF, it should be an interesting Vuelta. See below.

4 flat stages.
2 flat stages with high-altitude finales.
6 hilly stages.
7 mountain stages.
1 team trial stage and 1 individual time-trial stages.


Is anyone planning a trip to Glasgow for the Worlds? I went to Harrogate for the weekend races, it was really good.

Im not bothering with this years, personal reasons. The Worlds is always a great time to see great racing up close, especially those up and coming riders you wouldnt normally see.
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:07:30 am
Is anyone planning a trip to Glasgow for the Worlds? I went to Harrogate for the weekend races, it was really good.

Im not bothering with this years, personal reasons. The Worlds is always a great time to see great racing up close, especially those up and coming riders you wouldnt normally see.
Other half lives in Motherwell so Im heading over. Handy train in and a day on the beer, class craic
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:02:38 pm
Other half lives in Motherwell so Im heading over. Handy train in and a day on the beer, class craic
Thats great mate. Hope the weathers better than it was in Yorkshire.
Going to be an interesting day on the stage. Big break, shit weather predicted and loads of ups and downs.
GC men on the early attack 😂 I have backed mohoric for this stage
