Iíve just seen this finish. He definitely had a gear slip. I watched again with the comms on, Carlton Kirby is horrendous. Heís the reason everyone I know who watches mutes the feed when heís on.



As for the sprint, itís a sprint, shit happens at speed and I thought Phillipsen used his strength, size and experience to bully Girmay. Nothing wrong with his sprinting. Anyone whose ever raced will tell you you have to be brave, prepared to get hurt, all the best understand that.