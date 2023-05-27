Bennett fell out with Quick Step's boss, Patrick Lefevere, who thinks he's better than any rider. That's why there's such a turnover of sprinters on that team.



Tom Boonen stuck around - but he became more of a classics specialist (a brilliant one at that) than a GT sprinter. Plenty of others have just washed through the team after falling foul of Lefevere - Cav (twice), Kittell, Bennett, Gaviria... perhaps someone can suggest some other names?



Sam is very much a confidence rider, and when you have leferve questioning his mental strength then it does absolutely nothing for the rider. Quickstep are a team for winning, but not necessarily paying very well from what I can see, they offer sprinters the chance to win and maybe move on for a good contract after a year or two.

Lefevre seems a horrible man to be honest, he's trying his usual shite now with alaphilippe now.



Theres a reason Lefevere gets away with attitude, hes the most successful gm in cycling. Theres no one working in cycling right now whose had the amount of success that hes had, and as he says himself, As pros they have to earn as much money as possible, his departed stars, adding: "But look at the sprinters who left us," referring to how the careers of Elia Viviani Fernando Gaviria and Marcel Kittel all went off the rails upon departing from the team.As to Alaphillipe, this started after Alaphillipe wanted to use the 22 Vuelta to prepare for the Worlds. As Lefevere said hes not paying him to prepare for the Worlds. He wasnt wrong either. And now he wants Alaphillipe to start winning again, once again nothing wrong with that.Its a business based around getting results, Lefevere does that, he might not be the most popular GM but he is the most successful.