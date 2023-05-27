« previous next »
Offline Rosario

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29520 on: May 27, 2023, 10:11:30 pm »
Kudos Roglic that was an amazing ride dropped chain and all! He was just on another level compared to everyone else today.
Online De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29521 on: Yesterday at 06:55:11 pm »
If you haven't watched the final stage of the Giro, do yourself a favour. The last 2km was totally thrilling, emotional, action-packed, etc.

No spoilers.
Offline the 92A

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29522 on: Yesterday at 07:37:03 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 06:55:11 pm
If you haven't watched the final stage of the Giro, do yourself a favour. The last 2km was totally thrilling, emotional, action-packed, etc.

No spoilers.

No spoilers.
Wow! imagine James Milner on a bike
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29523 on: Yesterday at 07:38:19 pm »
These guys are the fittest of any sports people.

PS, Footballers are as soft as shite.
Online Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29524 on: Yesterday at 07:47:01 pm »
OK that was absolutely brilliant.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29525 on: Yesterday at 07:47:36 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_V-01As8reM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_V-01As8reM</a>
Online De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29526 on: Yesterday at 07:52:04 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 07:37:03 pm
Wow! imagine James Milner on a bike

That Geraint Thomas though, eh? ;-)
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29527 on: Yesterday at 07:55:23 pm »
Todays win reminded me of this.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iCUD0CPKJSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iCUD0CPKJSM</a>
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29528 on: Yesterday at 08:16:33 pm »
If anyone is interested theres racing tomorrow; Ronde Van Limburg. Its run on the same roads as Ronde Van Vlaanderen. Conks and cobbles. Arnaud De Lie was the winner last year.
Offline the 92A

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29529 on: Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 07:52:04 pm
That Geraint Thomas though, eh? ;-)
Got to give it to him things like that make a cynical old fella feel good about a dodgy world of pro cycling https://twitter.com/eurosport/status/1662863721318735872?s=20 Not into 'cycling nationalism' but always loved Cav
Offline Rosario

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29530 on: Yesterday at 11:03:44 pm »
Thats a pretty iconic image with the Colosseum towering over the riders in the background. Great to see Cav get a win hopefully he can follow it up with a win at the Tour one last time.
Online De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29531 on: Today at 12:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 07:55:23 pm
Todays win reminded me of this.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iCUD0CPKJSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iCUD0CPKJSM</a>

Gaviria in the Mark Renshaw role yesterday. Though he forgot to sprint for second.

What's gone wrong with Gaviria? He was fantastic with Quick Step, particularly at the 2017 Giro, but it all seemed to go to pot at UAE (and those repeated covid infections clearly didn't help).

Now he's with the clown car, his timing just seems to be way off - starting sprints 100m too early. Is it the Movistar effect? Can he ever regain his sprinting mojo? 
Offline the 92A

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29532 on: Today at 12:23:57 pm »
I dont have the knowledge of some of you fellas but Ive always seen sprinters like goal scorers specialist role where a few bad results can lead to self doubt and trying too hard and therefore not getting in the right positions. Gaviria along with Cav hadnt won a sprint in this edition with all the team pressure that brings and keeness to prove yourself can lead to going too early.
Online De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29533 on: Today at 01:29:27 pm »
Yeah, it's definitely a confidence game. You can see that once the first win comes, others seem to follow with ease - Sam Bennett (Quick Step version) a couple of years ago was a good example of that.

Some of it's also to do with having the right team around you - which Cav certainly doesn't with Astana. Movistar are not known as a sprint team either.

The comparison with a striker is a good one though. Throughout the Giro, Cav always looked like he knew he could win if he got the right run and the right wheel. Gaviria never looked likely. He hasn't had a major win for years - whereas Cav won a stage in last year's Giro, plus the Tour green jersey in 2021.

This year was a difficult Giro for the sprinters, though. IIRC, none of them won more than a single stage.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29534 on: Today at 03:46:26 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 12:02:54 pm
Gaviria in the Mark Renshaw role yesterday. Though he forgot to sprint for second.

What's gone wrong with Gaviria? He was fantastic with Quick Step, particularly at the 2017 Giro, but it all seemed to go to pot at UAE (and those repeated covid infections clearly didn't help).

Now he's with the clown car, his timing just seems to be way off - starting sprints 100m too early. Is it the Movistar effect? Can he ever regain his sprinting mojo?
He took his annual win at San Juan earlier this year year, but other than a win at the TDP in 21 he been conspicuously missing at the pointy end of the races hes done. As to Movistar, they dont do lead-outs, do they? I was lucky in not getting Covid, I can only imagine how debilitating it would be for an athlete in any sport reliant upon your cardio vascular system. Also, iirc Cavendish went through a period when he couldnt buy a win, prior to him coming back at the TDF in 21.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29535 on: Today at 03:52:25 pm »
Just turned on Limburg and its got sprint finish and win for Merlier* written all over it.

*Thats the kiss of death for Merlier. ;D
Offline Lad

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29536 on: Today at 04:31:21 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 01:29:27 pm
Yeah, it's definitely a confidence game. You can see that once the first win comes, others seem to follow with ease - Sam Bennett (Quick Step version) a couple of years ago was a good example of that.

Some of it's also to do with having the right team around you - which Cav certainly doesn't with Astana. Movistar are not known as a sprint team either.

The comparison with a striker is a good one though. Throughout the Giro, Cav always looked like he knew he could win if he got the right run and the right wheel. Gaviria never looked likely. He hasn't had a major win for years - whereas Cav won a stage in last year's Giro, plus the Tour green jersey in 2021.

This year was a difficult Giro for the sprinters, though. IIRC, none of them won more than a single stage.

Bennett got injured allowing Cav to step in and have a great TdF in 21...OK I only follow the big races but I don't recall hearing his name much since then.
Online De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29537 on: Today at 05:27:49 pm »
Bennett fell out with Quick Step's boss, Patrick Lefevere, who thinks he's better than any rider. That's why there's such a turnover of sprinters on that team.

Tom Boonen stuck around - but he became more of a classics specialist (a brilliant one at that) than a GT sprinter. Plenty of others have just washed through the team after falling foul of Lefevere - Cav (twice), Kittell, Bennett, Gaviria... perhaps someone can suggest some other names?
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29538 on: Today at 05:44:58 pm »
Sam is very much a confidence rider, and when you have leferve questioning his mental strength then it does absolutely nothing for the rider. Quickstep are a team for winning, but not necessarily paying very well from what I can see, they offer sprinters the chance to win and maybe move on for a good contract after a year or two.
Lefevre seems a horrible man to be honest, he's trying his usual shite now with alaphilippe now.
Online De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29539 on: Today at 06:17:52 pm »
I'm not sure what the QS budget might be - apparently Soudal have punted in a fair whack to see their name on Remco's back - but I don't think they're in the same league as Ineos, Jumbo, UAE, Movistar or even Bora. And that does seem to be their M.O. - win with the "wolfpack" then move on to someone who'll actually pay you.

Gaviria was pulling in 1.8m/year from UAE in his final year with them. The only QS rider in the top 20 earners last year was Alaphilippe. I'm sure Remco's getting at least as much now though.

https://www.cyclingtips.com/2022/03/report-the-pelotons-biggest-salaries-in-2022/
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29540 on: Today at 06:27:26 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 05:27:49 pm
Bennett fell out with Quick Step's boss, Patrick Lefevere, who thinks he's better than any rider. That's why there's such a turnover of sprinters on that team.

Tom Boonen stuck around - but he became more of a classics specialist (a brilliant one at that) than a GT sprinter. Plenty of others have just washed through the team after falling foul of Lefevere - Cav (twice), Kittell, Bennett, Gaviria... perhaps someone can suggest some other names?
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:44:58 pm
Sam is very much a confidence rider, and when you have leferve questioning his mental strength then it does absolutely nothing for the rider. Quickstep are a team for winning, but not necessarily paying very well from what I can see, they offer sprinters the chance to win and maybe move on for a good contract after a year or two.
Lefevre seems a horrible man to be honest, he's trying his usual shite now with alaphilippe now.
Lefevre seems a horrible man to be honest, he's trying his usual shite now with alaphilippe now.
Theres a reason Lefevere gets away with attitude, hes the most successful gm in cycling. Theres no one working in cycling right now whose had the amount of success that hes had, and as he says himself, As pros they have to earn as much money as possible,  his departed stars, adding: "But look at the sprinters who left us," referring to how the careers of Elia Viviani Fernando Gaviria and Marcel Kittel all went off the rails upon departing from the team.

As to Alaphillipe, this started after Alaphillipe  wanted to use the 22 Vuelta to prepare for the Worlds. As Lefevere said hes not paying him to prepare for the Worlds. He wasnt wrong either. And now he wants Alaphillipe to start winning again, once again nothing wrong with that.

Its a business based around getting results, Lefevere does that, he might not be the most popular GM but he is the most successful.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29541 on: Today at 07:06:53 pm »
If you didnt see the race earlier. You only need the last km. See some terrible bike handling too.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RIpRtM5snkM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RIpRtM5snkM</a>
Online De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29542 on: Today at 07:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 06:27:26 pm
Its a business based around getting results, Lefevere does that, he might not be the most popular GM but he is the most successful.

Not this year, he's not (though your analysis is 100% on point)! Worst classics season for them in many years - only Remco at Liege acting as a figleaf.

It's intriguing - in finding himself with a real GC prospect (Almeida and Mas don't count ;-)), has Lefevere compromised the true nature of the team? It's a kind of Asprilla at Newcastle - even Nunez at Liverpool - situation...
