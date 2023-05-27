« previous next »
Offline Rosario

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29520 on: May 27, 2023, 10:11:30 pm »
Kudos Roglic that was an amazing ride dropped chain and all! He was just on another level compared to everyone else today.
Online De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29521 on: Yesterday at 06:55:11 pm »
If you haven't watched the final stage of the Giro, do yourself a favour. The last 2km was totally thrilling, emotional, action-packed, etc.

No spoilers.
Offline the 92A

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29522 on: Yesterday at 07:37:03 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 06:55:11 pm
If you haven't watched the final stage of the Giro, do yourself a favour. The last 2km was totally thrilling, emotional, action-packed, etc.

No spoilers.
Wow! imagine James Milner on a bike
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29523 on: Yesterday at 07:38:19 pm »
These guys are the fittest of any sports people.

PS, Footballers are as soft as shite.
Online Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29524 on: Yesterday at 07:47:01 pm »
OK that was absolutely brilliant.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29525 on: Yesterday at 07:47:36 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_V-01As8reM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_V-01As8reM</a>
Online De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29526 on: Yesterday at 07:52:04 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 07:37:03 pm
Wow! imagine James Milner on a bike

That Geraint Thomas though, eh? ;-)
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29527 on: Yesterday at 07:55:23 pm »
Todays win reminded me of this.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iCUD0CPKJSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iCUD0CPKJSM</a>
Online Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29528 on: Yesterday at 08:16:33 pm »
If anyone is interested theres racing tomorrow; Ronde Van Limburg. Its run on the same roads as Ronde Van Vlaanderen. Conks and cobbles. Arnaud De Lie was the winner last year.
Offline the 92A

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29529 on: Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 07:52:04 pm
That Geraint Thomas though, eh? ;-)
Got to give it to him things like that make a cynical old fella feel good about a dodgy world of pro cycling https://twitter.com/eurosport/status/1662863721318735872?s=20 Not into 'cycling nationalism' but always loved Cav
Offline Rosario

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29530 on: Yesterday at 11:03:44 pm »
Thats a pretty iconic image with the Colosseum towering over the riders in the background. Great to see Cav get a win hopefully he can follow it up with a win at the Tour one last time.
Online De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29531 on: Today at 12:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 07:55:23 pm
Todays win reminded me of this.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iCUD0CPKJSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iCUD0CPKJSM</a>

Gaviria in the Mark Renshaw role yesterday. Though he forgot to sprint for second.

What's gone wrong with Gaviria? He was fantastic with Quick Step, particularly at the 2017 Giro, but it all seemed to go to pot at UAE (and those repeated covid infections clearly didn't help).

Now he's with the clown car, his timing just seems to be way off - starting sprints 100m too early. Is it the Movistar effect? Can he ever regain his sprinting mojo? 
Offline the 92A

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29532 on: Today at 12:23:57 pm »
I dont have the knowledge of some of you fellas but Ive always seen sprinters like goal scorers specialist role where a few bad results can lead to self doubt and trying too hard and therefore not getting in the right positions. Gaviria along with Cav hadnt won a sprint in this edition with all the team pressure that brings and keeness to prove yourself can lead to going too early.
Online De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29533 on: Today at 01:29:27 pm »
Yeah, it's definitely a confidence game. You can see that once the first win comes, others seem to follow with ease - Sam Bennett (Quick Step version) a couple of years ago was a good example of that.

Some of it's also to do with having the right team around you - which Cav certainly doesn't with Astana. Movistar are not known as a sprint team either.

The comparison with a striker is a good one though. Throughout the Giro, Cav always looked like he knew he could win if he got the right run and the right wheel. Gaviria never looked likely. He hasn't had a major win for years - whereas Cav won a stage in last year's Giro, plus the Tour green jersey in 2021.

This year was a difficult Giro for the sprinters, though. IIRC, none of them won more than a single stage.
