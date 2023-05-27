Yeah, it's definitely a confidence game. You can see that once the first win comes, others seem to follow with ease - Sam Bennett (Quick Step version) a couple of years ago was a good example of that.



Some of it's also to do with having the right team around you - which Cav certainly doesn't with Astana. Movistar are not known as a sprint team either.



The comparison with a striker is a good one though. Throughout the Giro, Cav always looked like he knew he could win if he got the right run and the right wheel. Gaviria never looked likely. He hasn't had a major win for years - whereas Cav won a stage in last year's Giro, plus the Tour green jersey in 2021.



This year was a difficult Giro for the sprinters, though. IIRC, none of them won more than a single stage.