Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29480 on: May 21, 2023, 10:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on May 21, 2023, 10:37:33 pm
4 of the next 5 stages are pretty brutal on paper. Surely we finally see some GC action starting Tuesday
Don't get those hopes up too high. ;D
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29481 on: May 21, 2023, 10:40:53 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 21, 2023, 10:24:20 pm
Geraint thomas had a good retort I saw today though
https://twitter.com/gcnracing/status/1659879219722059776?s=46&t=RYtl0Il2l5K_ejkHKyVHiA

I dont care the stage was shortened. I do care that they just coasted up the final climb. Ive never seen a GC group so disinterested in racing in any grand tour ever. Its remarkable. Multiple stages now which should have been proper GC sort outs. Instead we see multiple team at the front riding a false tempo. Going no quicker than the breakaway.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29482 on: May 21, 2023, 11:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 21, 2023, 10:39:57 pm
Don't get those hopes up too high. ;D

True they might be too hard and they all just wait until the final MTT  ::)
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29483 on: May 21, 2023, 11:18:03 pm »
The GC battle is reminiscent of the day at the 2016 Vuelta when the peloton sat up en mass and coasted to the line defying the organisers to dq them. That day 93 riders sat up and finished nearly an hour down, well outside the time cut-off. And the organisers allowed them back into the race.  This is what the battle for the GC reminds me of.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29484 on: May 21, 2023, 11:24:58 pm »
Are Ineos just hoping roglic crashes before the end? And roglic is probably happy enough to wait to the TT? Absolutely shocking grand tour. I miss pogacar
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29485 on: May 22, 2023, 12:55:15 pm »
Its because Evenepoel has left the race. If Jumbo and Ineos had to take back a minute from the race leader I think wed see a better race.

In other news; Mark Cavendish confirms retirement  'Its the perfect time to say 2023 will be my final season'.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29486 on: May 23, 2023, 09:16:17 am »
Is today finally the day the giro kicks off?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29487 on: May 23, 2023, 04:04:46 pm »
Oh my. Almeida unreal. Thomas unreal. And so proud of Eddie dunbar
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29488 on: May 23, 2023, 04:31:43 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 23, 2023, 04:04:46 pm
Oh my. Almeida unreal. Thomas unreal. And so proud of Eddie dunbar

We have a race!!! Not least because of the order of the top 3. Roglic 3rd on the day and 3rd in GC. Obviously 29 seconds back isn't huge but it suggests his form might not be there. Kuss saved him, he'd have lost loads more time without him there.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29489 on: May 23, 2023, 09:51:39 pm »
That was the exact reverse of what I was expecting - for Roglic to ride Thomas and Almeida off his wheel.

Roglic didn't crack - and didn't look in distress at all - but clearly wanted to keep spinning the smaller gear rather than kick up the ratio to keep up with the leaders. It looked a bit like riding to the meter, not taking the risk of going into the red.

Perhaps if the stakes had been higher, Roglic would have placed the metaphorical tape over his meter and ridden on his guts. As it is, there are big stages still to come - and limiting his losses today could yet come to be seen as a smart move.

Either that, or he really doesn't have it. In which case, Thomas and Almeida look pretty evenly matched. I'd normally fancy Thomas in a TT ahead of Almeida, but frankly anything could happen on Saturday's course.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29490 on: May 23, 2023, 10:03:01 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on May 23, 2023, 09:51:39 pm
That was the exact reverse of what I was expecting - for Roglic to ride Thomas and Almeida off his wheel.

Roglic didn't crack - and didn't look in distress at all - but clearly wanted to keep spinning the smaller gear rather than kick up the ratio to keep up with the leaders. It looked a bit like riding to the meter, not taking the risk of going into the red.

Perhaps if the stakes had been higher, Roglic would have placed the metaphorical tape over his meter and ridden on his guts. As it is, there are big stages still to come - and limiting his losses today could yet come to be seen as a smart move.

Either that, or he really doesn't have it. In which case, Thomas and Almeida look pretty evenly matched. I'd normally fancy Thomas in a TT ahead of Almeida, but frankly anything could happen on Saturday's course.
thing about the TT is that its a mountain. fuck knows what will happen. you would fancy Thomas to edge Almeida in a flat TT but really a mountain is up in the air
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29491 on: May 24, 2023, 08:46:57 am »
Boom, and indeed, boom!
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29492 on: May 25, 2023, 10:57:41 am »
Another day in the mountains . Fancy healy to win from the break today
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29493 on: May 25, 2023, 01:12:15 pm »
It's also when we'll find out more about Roglic's true condition.

A cycling buddy who used to be a sporting director for one of the top women's teams told me he didn't know what to make of Roglic's performance on Tuesday. He said the fact that he was spinning at high cadence indicated that his overall condition couldn't have been too bad. But he reckoned it would be hard to predict how things would go over the next three stages.

Should be fun and games then.

One thing that can be guaranteed - if Roglic is still in the running on Saturday, half of Slovenia will be on that mountain - it's only just over the border.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29494 on: May 25, 2023, 07:46:16 pm »
Roglic and Thomas going very well today. Ridiculous ride by jay vine to keep Almeida in it. Eddie did well again today. Mad that infos had him riding as a domestique for Pavel sivakov.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29495 on: Yesterday at 07:11:17 am »
I don't think Roglic is at his best. If he had been, Thomas would have been left to chug steadily up those climbs by himself, with Almeida a l-o-n-g way behind.

So that would make Thomas favourite for the win. He looks in strong form. Almeida may suffer even more today if he was struggling yesterday.

What happens next, bearing in mind we have the Queen Stage and an insane mountain time trial to finish things off?

- Roglic and Thomas keep pace with each other today, and it's all on Saturday's CLM
- Roglic has been riding himself back into form and really puts the hammer down today, leaving the rest eating his dust
- Roglic really isn't in form and is found out on today's more testing stage. Thomas finally gets his Giro stage win.

Or something else? Looking forward to this.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29496 on: Yesterday at 09:18:55 am »
Remco would have won this Giro pretty easily.

Thomas looking really, really good. Bridged to Roglic when he accelerated from Kuss's wheel really easily yesterday. You almost want to see him try and take time today if he's better than Almeida/Roglic (which I think he might be) but that's risky before such a hard TT tomorrow. I suspect Almeida and Roglic both feel they need time on Thomas before the TT so there should be action.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29497 on: Yesterday at 10:04:47 am »
Roglic might fear the words mountain time trial.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29498 on: Yesterday at 04:32:47 pm »
Ah man thought G had some time there. I wonder if hed attacked earlier if hed have got some. Roglic always ends in the last few metres brilliantly. Hopefully those 3 seconds for Roglic wont be important tomorrow.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29499 on: Yesterday at 07:21:29 pm »
Of course, those 3 seconds are bound to prove crucial!

Well, it panned out pretty much per the first option in my "what happens next". So it really is all on the final time trial. By the way they rode today, both Roglic and Thomas are confident they have what it takes. Only one of them can be correct.

Thomas has the advantage of riding last, and will surely have Roglic's precise pace relayed to his lughole. Roglic will have, pretty much, a home crowd. But did you see the Contador recce of the climb on Eurosport? As he said himself: "mama mia!"

I'm planning to head to Tarvisio - I don't live that far away - but won't be heading up the mountain. It'll be highly controlled and will be full of refreshed Slovenians.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29500 on: Yesterday at 07:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:18:55 am
Remco would have won this Giro pretty easily.

I contend that Remco would never have won this Giro. He seems to like things just so. This is, after all, a rider who blamed his bike's paint job for his relatively poor performance on one stage. And nothing has been "just so" over the past 3 weeks.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29501 on: Today at 08:19:30 am »
He'd have had a HUGE gap after the 2nd TT (had it not been for Covid). Riders that like things just so like big gaps at the top of GC standings.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29502 on: Today at 08:54:06 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 07:25:00 pm
I contend that Remco would never have won this Giro. He seems to like things just so. This is, after all, a rider who blamed his bike's paint job for his relatively poor performance on one stage. And nothing has been "just so" over the past 3 weeks.
Have a great day mate.  :wave
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29503 on: Today at 09:52:30 am »
Think the big diesel GT gets it done and today. Been really composed at measuring his effort so far this Giro.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29504 on: Today at 11:36:23 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:54:06 am
Have a great day mate.  :wave

Ta. Unfortunately had to cancel the trip to Tarvisio, as work intervened. They must have known...  >:(

Looking forward to following on TV though. The Guardian saying 26 seconds should be enough for Thomas this morning. Have they actually looked at the course? You could lose 26 seconds in 200 metres if you are on a bad day - or even just get the gearing slightly wrong.

Watch Roglic spin up on his 44. I mean - that's crackers. The biggest cog I have on my MTB is a 34. I know he's got a 1x drive train, but still. I wonder what front chain ring he's going for?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29505 on: Today at 11:39:19 am »
The Guardian's coverage betrays a significant lack of understanding of how the sport works sometimes.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29506 on: Today at 11:52:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:19:30 am
He'd have had a HUGE gap after the 2nd TT (had it not been for Covid). Riders that like things just so like big gaps at the top of GC standings.

Well, that's what Remco reckons. He talks big - and often delivers big too. But we really don't know what would have happened had Covid not intervened. Or, indeed, had G-Hart stayed upright on that corner.

My suspicion is that Remco would have faded as the race went on. I think he would have suffered a lot on yesterday's stage, for sure. And he probably would have fallen off a few more times as well.

All speculation - and there's also a strong possibility that you're right and I'm wrong. Do you think he'll attempt the Tour next season or give the Giro another go?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29507 on: Today at 11:53:30 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:39:19 am
The Guardian's coverage betrays a significant lack of understanding of how the sport works sometimes.

Yeah, but it was a specialist writer, Jeremy Whittle. He really should know better.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29508 on: Today at 02:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:39:19 am
The Guardian's coverage betrays a significant lack of understanding of how the sport works sometimes.
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 11:53:30 am
Yeah, but it was a specialist writer, Jeremy Whittle. He really should know better.
All the journalists who write about pro-cycling have a vested interest in not rocking the boat, writing puff pieces that mean they still have access to the teams they cover. The only time you see writers calling out teams is when the journalists arent embedded in the sport, journalists like Dan Roan and Matt Lawton who arent reliant on Brailsfords largesse and can ask questions that get other journalists blackballed, ala Kimmage.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29509 on: Today at 02:22:15 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 11:36:23 am
Ta. Unfortunately had to cancel the trip to Tarvisio, as work intervened. They must have known...  >:(

Looking forward to following on TV though. The Guardian saying 26 seconds should be enough for Thomas this morning. Have they actually looked at the course? You could lose 26 seconds in 200 metres if you are on a bad day - or even just get the gearing slightly wrong.

Watch Roglic spin up on his 44. I mean - that's crackers. The biggest cog I have on my MTB is a 34. I know he's got a 1x drive train, but still. I wonder what front chain ring he's going for?
That sucks, I was hoping for some on the spot updates. ;D
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29510 on: Today at 02:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 02:21:03 pm
All the journalists who write about pro-cycling have a vested interest in not rocking the boat, writing puff pieces that mean they still have access to the teams they cover. The only time you see writers calling out teams is when the journalists arent embedded in the sport, journalists like Dan Roan and Matt Lawton who arent reliant on Brailsfords largesse and can ask questions that get other journalists blackballed, ala Kimmage.

Which is why, for example, the massive corruption within the Olympic movement wasn't really revealed until 1999. It took a wonderful investigative journalist, Andrew Jennings, to expose it all. Some other, favoured/lickspittle journalists actually held "B" passes - the accreditation usually given to the so-called "Olympic Family". There were some quite big names among that shower.

As for Tarvisio:

https://twitter.com/BHRVictorious/status/1662390103686168576
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29511 on: Today at 03:29:34 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 11:36:23 am
Watch Roglic spin up on his 44. I mean - that's crackers. The biggest cog I have on my MTB is a 34. I know he's got a 1x drive train, but still. I wonder what front chain ring he's going for?

Contador has just been giving Roglic's bike the once-over. The chain ring is a 40. Contador was agog that the largest sprocket (44) was bigger.

For perspective, my MTB set up is a 2x10 and IIRC it's 28-42 and 11-34. So Roglic's lowest gear is only a smidgen higher than mine (which I never use, honest). And both his bike and his body are considerably lighter than mine.

With his high-cadence style, he's going to fly up.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29512 on: Today at 05:00:25 pm »
What a ride by Roglic!!! Superb win.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29513 on: Today at 05:00:29 pm »
So gutted for Geraint. But that was Roglic's TT all day long.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29514 on: Today at 05:03:26 pm »
RCS got the finish they wanted. As much as I moaned about the race,  the finish was superb.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29515 on: Today at 05:06:00 pm »
Roglic was incredible up there. G didnt crack or anything, he was second on the stage. But Roglic just destroyed everyone.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29516 on: Today at 05:11:26 pm »
I really didn't know who I wanted to win - until Roglic dropped his chain. After that, I was very much down with the Slovenian massive. Čestitam Rogla!

What a way to win a bike race. A shame for G - but that's why they call a CLM the race of truth.

I guess that 44 did its job - but also inadvertenly added to the drama.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29517 on: Today at 05:22:07 pm »
A chain retainer weighs a few grams and costs next to nothing.  ;D

Nice to see a gravel drivetrain getting an outing at a GT.

What a great interview there with Thomasacknowledging Roglics superiority and also still having a sense of humour.

