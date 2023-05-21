That was the exact reverse of what I was expecting - for Roglic to ride Thomas and Almeida off his wheel.



Roglic didn't crack - and didn't look in distress at all - but clearly wanted to keep spinning the smaller gear rather than kick up the ratio to keep up with the leaders. It looked a bit like riding to the meter, not taking the risk of going into the red.



Perhaps if the stakes had been higher, Roglic would have placed the metaphorical tape over his meter and ridden on his guts. As it is, there are big stages still to come - and limiting his losses today could yet come to be seen as a smart move.



Either that, or he really doesn't have it. In which case, Thomas and Almeida look pretty evenly matched. I'd normally fancy Thomas in a TT ahead of Almeida, but frankly anything could happen on Saturday's course.