Quote from: Rosario on May 21, 2023, 10:37:33 pm
4 of the next 5 stages are pretty brutal on paper. Surely we finally see some GC action starting Tuesday
Don't get those hopes up too high. ;D
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 21, 2023, 10:24:20 pm
Geraint thomas had a good retort I saw today though
https://twitter.com/gcnracing/status/1659879219722059776?s=46&t=RYtl0Il2l5K_ejkHKyVHiA

I dont care the stage was shortened. I do care that they just coasted up the final climb. Ive never seen a GC group so disinterested in racing in any grand tour ever. Its remarkable. Multiple stages now which should have been proper GC sort outs. Instead we see multiple team at the front riding a false tempo. Going no quicker than the breakaway.
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 21, 2023, 10:39:57 pm
Don't get those hopes up too high. ;D

True they might be too hard and they all just wait until the final MTT  ::)
The GC battle is reminiscent of the day at the 2016 Vuelta when the peloton sat up en mass and coasted to the line defying the organisers to dq them. That day 93 riders sat up and finished nearly an hour down, well outside the time cut-off. And the organisers allowed them back into the race.  This is what the battle for the GC reminds me of.
Are Ineos just hoping roglic crashes before the end? And roglic is probably happy enough to wait to the TT? Absolutely shocking grand tour. I miss pogacar
Its because Evenepoel has left the race. If Jumbo and Ineos had to take back a minute from the race leader I think wed see a better race.

In other news; Mark Cavendish confirms retirement  'Its the perfect time to say 2023 will be my final season'.
Is today finally the day the giro kicks off?
Oh my. Almeida unreal. Thomas unreal. And so proud of Eddie dunbar
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 04:04:46 pm
Oh my. Almeida unreal. Thomas unreal. And so proud of Eddie dunbar

We have a race!!! Not least because of the order of the top 3. Roglic 3rd on the day and 3rd in GC. Obviously 29 seconds back isn't huge but it suggests his form might not be there. Kuss saved him, he'd have lost loads more time without him there.
That was the exact reverse of what I was expecting - for Roglic to ride Thomas and Almeida off his wheel.

Roglic didn't crack - and didn't look in distress at all - but clearly wanted to keep spinning the smaller gear rather than kick up the ratio to keep up with the leaders. It looked a bit like riding to the meter, not taking the risk of going into the red.

Perhaps if the stakes had been higher, Roglic would have placed the metaphorical tape over his meter and ridden on his guts. As it is, there are big stages still to come - and limiting his losses today could yet come to be seen as a smart move.

Either that, or he really doesn't have it. In which case, Thomas and Almeida look pretty evenly matched. I'd normally fancy Thomas in a TT ahead of Almeida, but frankly anything could happen on Saturday's course.
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 09:51:39 pm
That was the exact reverse of what I was expecting - for Roglic to ride Thomas and Almeida off his wheel.

Roglic didn't crack - and didn't look in distress at all - but clearly wanted to keep spinning the smaller gear rather than kick up the ratio to keep up with the leaders. It looked a bit like riding to the meter, not taking the risk of going into the red.

Perhaps if the stakes had been higher, Roglic would have placed the metaphorical tape over his meter and ridden on his guts. As it is, there are big stages still to come - and limiting his losses today could yet come to be seen as a smart move.

Either that, or he really doesn't have it. In which case, Thomas and Almeida look pretty evenly matched. I'd normally fancy Thomas in a TT ahead of Almeida, but frankly anything could happen on Saturday's course.
thing about the TT is that its a mountain. fuck knows what will happen. you would fancy Thomas to edge Almeida in a flat TT but really a mountain is up in the air
