As I recall Jumbo went into the race with dual leaders. Of the two the rider with three GT wins was in my eyes the the first amongst equals. My clumsy language in suggesting Vinegaard was the back up, my bad.



I think that was indeed the official line. But the thing with dual (or even triple - hi, Movistar) leaders is that sooner or later the team has to back one over the other. It seemed the early stages of last year's Tour were almost a competition for the Jumbo leadership. Which the hay bale then sorted out for them.I agree, Roglic should definitely have been "first among equals" at the very least. If anything, it was a bit disrespectful - with his exceedingly impressive palmares - to ask him to share leadership with Vingegaard. But it feels like Jumbo have never really been 100% behind him, despite his record - perhaps only at the 2020 Tour, and we know what happened there.The mooted move to Ineos, which never happened, would have made sense all round. Then we could have had a fully-supported Rog/Pog/Vin showdown in this year's Tour. How's that for mouth-watering?Shame to hear about today. The weather has been shocking - but frankly, it's causing more serious problems than the disruption of a bike race.