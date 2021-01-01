« previous next »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:01:40 am
*sigh* It just gets worse and worse.
Thomas could actually win it. Stay on the bike and keep turning up for stages.
Mads Pedersen out now.
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 08:54:56 am
As I recall Jumbo went into the race with dual leaders. Of the two the rider with three GT wins was in my eyes the the first amongst equals. My clumsy language in suggesting Vinegaard was the back up, my bad.

I think that was indeed the official line. But the thing with dual (or even triple - hi, Movistar) leaders is that sooner or later the team has to back one over the other. It seemed the early stages of last year's Tour were almost a competition for the Jumbo leadership. Which the hay bale then sorted out for them.

I agree, Roglic should definitely have been "first among equals" at the very least. If anything, it was a bit disrespectful - with his exceedingly impressive palmares - to ask him to share leadership with Vingegaard. But it feels like Jumbo have never really been 100% behind him, despite his record - perhaps only at the 2020 Tour, and we know what happened there.

The mooted move to Ineos, which never happened, would have made sense all round. Then we could have had a fully-supported Rog/Pog/Vin showdown in this year's Tour. How's that for mouth-watering?

Shame to hear about today. The weather has been shocking - but frankly, it's causing more serious problems than the disruption of a bike race. 
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 09:05:46 am
No Tour and no Vuelta for Evenepoel this year, from  Lefevere.

Evenepoel tested negative for the first time this morning.

Focus on Belgian nationals, Worlds and one day races like San Sebastian, Canada and Lombardia

He doesn't fancy lining up another kicking from Roglic in the Vuelta. Lombardia vs Pogacar should be fun though.
Seems like they will do a ceremonial start then jump on the bus and drive to the bottom of the croix de La coeur and ride it anyway. I dunno whats going on 😂
Sounds like the idea was to shorten the stage so riders are only in the cold and rain for a couple of hours to try and reduce the risk of people getting sick. Not much that can be done with how bad the weather has been this Giro but its turning into a real damp squib.
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 09:29:36 am
I think that was indeed the official line. But the thing with dual (or even triple - hi, Movistar) leaders is that sooner or later the team has to back one over the other. It seemed the early stages of last year's Tour were almost a competition for the Jumbo leadership. Which the hay bale then sorted out for them.

I agree, Roglic should definitely have been "first among equals" at the very least. If anything, it was a bit disrespectful - with his exceedingly impressive palmares - to ask him to share leadership with Vingegaard. But it feels like Jumbo have never really been 100% behind him, despite his record - perhaps only at the 2020 Tour, and we know what happened there.

The mooted move to Ineos, which never happened, would have made sense all round. Then we could have had a fully-supported Rog/Pog/Vin showdown in this year's Tour. How's that for mouth-watering?

Shame to hear about today. The weather has been shocking - but frankly, it's causing more serious problems than the disruption of a bike race.
Bernard Hainault and Andy Hampstem are laughing at the protocols. ;D
I wonder if  organisers and UCI would consider switching the Giro and Vuelta on the calendar? This year has obviously been a worst case scenario but even outside of this year the Giro has issues with stages being shortened and mountains being neutralised or removed entirely.
Just seen that the sprint time bonus is early on the first climb. Jumbo to set the pace or leave the jersey with Thomas.

Going to be an interesting,hectic stage.
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 10:32:54 am
I wonder if  organisers would consider switching the Giro and Vuelta on the calendar? This year has obviously been a worst case scenario but even outside of this year the Giro has issues with stages being shortened and mountains being neutralised or removed entirely.
I thought this myself earlier this week. As we know the Vuelta used to be run before the Giro until the calendar change in 95.
And the Vuelta is normally baking hot. Likely (not guaranteed obviously) to be cooler at this time of year.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:56:36 am
And the Vuelta is normally baking hot. Likely (not guaranteed obviously) to be cooler at this time of year.
The Vuelta wont move anyway, its owned by ASO, and it compliments the Tour.

As to the weather, heat can be dealt with a lot easier than rain, ice and cold. When you get melting roads in the TDF, which happens more often than nor, the race just goes on, its not the same as the slick conditions that the riders face and have had to face in several Giros in the last few decades.
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 11:20:21 am
The Vuelta wont move anyway, its owned by ASO, and it compliments the Tour.

As to the weather, heat can be dealt with a lot easier than rain, ice and cold. When you get melting roads in the TDF, which happens more often than nor, the race just goes on, its not the same as the slick conditions that the riders face and have had to face in several Giros in the last few decades.

Joseba Beloki might take issue with that...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sVAKU2LCygc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sVAKU2LCygc</a>
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 11:41:57 am
Joseba Beloki might take issue with that...

<a href="https://youtu.be/sVAKU2LCygc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtu.be/sVAKU2LCygc</a>
;D Never the same rider afterwards.  I cant see that vid. Does it show show Armstrong and his cx skills?
Indeed it does. Try this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVAKU2LCygc


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sVAKU2LCygc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sVAKU2LCygc</a>
I will never understand how these riders put on their rain jackets on while riding uphill. I guess you have to start young.
Is that little one in the background Derek Gee?

Edit: perhaps I'm misreading the meme - I thought the one in the foreground was supposed to be Thomas, who was totally unfazed on the stage.

Ah, whatevs.
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 04:26:09 pm
Is that little one in the background Derek Gee?

Edit: perhaps I'm misreading the meme - I thought the one in the foreground was supposed to be Thomas, who was totally unfazed on the stage.

Ah, whatevs.
It was how I saw them on that final climb. Thanks to Pinot that stage wasn't a huge damp squib.
So this Giro is easily the worst Grand Tour Ive ever seen so far. GC wise that is.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:30:23 pm
So this Giro is easily the worst Grand Tour Ive ever seen so far. GC wise that is.
It's the worst I can remember.
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:38:57 pm
It's the worst I can remember.
They need to stop this backloading mountain stages. Runs the risk of no-one being left to contest them.
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm
They need to stop this backloading mountain stages. Runs the risk of no-one being left to contest them.
How do you do that? There has to be mountain stages and invariably they'll be back to back over the weekend. The race has to take advantage of the terrain they're in and the riders need to get on with the race. Today was shortened due to extreme weather, and then the GC teams decided to ride tempo up the final climb. At times like this it's on the riders not the organisers.

Jumbo rode cleverly, allowing Ineos to burn through riders, riders that they will need in the final week.

Expect to see the peloton ride tempo again on tomorrows stage, it's a breakaway day, in theory.
The last few giro have been mad for putting all the mountains in the final week. The first weekend should have been a back to back mountain showdown for example. I get the idea that they want a crazy final week but we are going to be left with half a peloton of absolutely exhausted riders before we see any proper GC action
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 08:19:18 pm
The last few giro have been mad for putting all the mountains in the final week. The first weekend should have been a back to back mountain showdown for example. I get the idea that they want a crazy final week but we are going to be left with half a peloton of absolutely exhausted riders before we see any proper GC action
It was ever thus. Do you recall what Octave Lapize shouting at the organisers atop Tourmalet? He was heard to shout,  Vous êtes des assassins! Oui, des assassins!. You are murderers! Yes, murderers!. That was 1910.

The image below doesn't show the road properly, it was a dirt track, full of stones.





Yeah - and operate the blacksmith's forge yourself when yer frame snaps. No outside assistance allowed.
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 08:30:58 am
Yeah - and operate the blacksmith's forge yourself when yer frame snaps. No outside assistance allowed.

That story is brilliant, remember it from Graham Fife's TdF book.
