Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29400 on: May 15, 2023, 07:53:30 am »
Well, that's a pity. As much as Remco is not my favourite rider, I was looking forward to a mountain showdown between him and Roglic (and possibly the Ineos riders).

If I were him, I would steer clear of the Tour. He's not at the same GT level as Pogacar or Vingegaard.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29401 on: May 15, 2023, 11:01:25 am »
Quote from: Knight on May 15, 2023, 06:17:14 am
Yeah COVID - it all makes sense. Crap for the race. Potential silver linings - a Brit could win the race very conceivably now. Remco may well go to the tour for a battle Royale with Jonas and Pogacar.
His team doesnt have the resources to attempt two GC GT battles. Plus the team is going to be built around Alaphillipe. More importantly, Evenepoel is nowhere near the level of Vinegaard and Pogacar.

Let him recover and aim for the Vuelta.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29402 on: May 15, 2023, 11:02:03 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on May 15, 2023, 07:53:30 am
Well, that's a pity. As much as Remco is not my favourite rider, I was looking forward to a mountain showdown between him and Roglic (and possibly the Ineos riders).

If I were him, I would steer clear of the Tour. He's not at the same GT level as Pogacar or Vingegaard.
This.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29403 on: May 15, 2023, 07:19:34 pm »
The Belgian public is gagging for a Remco Tour debut. Quick Step boss Lefevere, as you implied, less so.

I understand that you have to fill daily newspapers, but I don't wish to comment on that, Lefevere said. The Tour team has not been decided yet, except for a few names. The whole team around Remco is currently still at the Giro. Hell recover first and then well sit down together quietly, with Remco's father too. If Remco calls and says, I absolutely want to go to the Tour, then it's something else. But he's not going to do that.

https://www.cyclingnews.com/news/too-soon-to-talk-about-remco-evenepoel-riding-the-tour-de-france-says-lefevere/


Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29404 on: May 15, 2023, 07:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 15, 2023, 11:01:25 am
His team doesnt have the resources to attempt two GC GT battles. Plus the team is going to be built around Alaphillipe. More importantly, Evenepoel is nowhere near the level of Vinegaard and Pogacar.

Let him recover and aim for the Vuelta.

He doesn't have the team for any GC attempts, this Giro team isn't very good uphill. If that defined what he did he should never go to a grand tour! Re level - are you sure? Over a 3 week grand tour probably not but his peak level is up there with them.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29405 on: May 15, 2023, 09:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May 15, 2023, 07:58:00 pm
He doesn't have the team for any GC attempts, this Giro team isn't very good uphill. If that defined what he did he should never go to a grand tour! Re level - are you sure? Over a 3 week grand tour probably not but his peak level is up there with them.
In fairness pogacar has won the tour with no team. However remco isnt pogacar. But it can be done, as long as you have jumbo visma etc pacing the climbs he can sit on Jonas wheel
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29406 on: May 16, 2023, 07:04:02 am »
Quote from: Knight on May 15, 2023, 07:58:00 pm
He doesn't have the team for any GC attempts, this Giro team isn't very good uphill. If that defined what he did he should never go to a grand tour! Re level - are you sure? Over a 3 week grand tour probably not but his peak level is up there with them.

It's the GT level we're talking about. Last year's Vuelta victory is a little deceptive - Roglic would probably have caught him but for that stupid crash with Fred Wright.

We'll never know how this year's Giro would have panned out, but I strongly suspected that Roglic would have crushed Remco on the serious climbs, especially in the third week.

Remco is clearly an excellent rider, and it would be ludicrous to suggest otherwise. But he does have some obvious weaknesses, especially as a GT rider. And he would be better off working on those in La Vuelta than getting a kicking in Le Tour.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29407 on: May 16, 2023, 02:40:56 pm »
Utterly filthy weather on today's stage. Vlasov is out - quit due to illness.

So are we saying Kamna stands a chance on GC, or are we realistically down to 4? That would be Thomas, G-Hart, Roglic and Almeida.

Caruso now giving it a go with some of his Bahrain team-mates to get a gap on a very slippy descent and get into the GC conversation as well.

In the expensive-but-very-fragile kit dept: Will Barta snapped his costly Canyon on said slippy slope. Wouldn't get that with steel or titanium, mate. Or aluminium, for that matter.

The old adage was "strong, light, cheap - choose any two". But they seem to be missing "strong" from the options these days.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29408 on: May 16, 2023, 03:11:59 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on May 16, 2023, 02:40:56 pm
Utterly filthy weather on today's stage. Vlasov is out - quit due to illness.

So are we saying Kamna stands a chance on GC, or are we realistically down to 4? That would be Thomas, G-Hart, Roglic and Almeida.

Caruso now giving it a go with some of his Bahrain team-mates to get a gap on a very slippy descent and get into the GC conversation as well.

In the expensive-but-very-fragile kit dept: Will Barta snapped his costly Canyon on said slippy slope. Wouldn't get that with steel or titanium, mate. Or aluminium, for that matter.

The old adage was "strong, light, cheap - choose any two". But they seem to be missing "strong" from the options these days.
Said before the race started that I thought Kamna would end up the leader. Barguil with a crash, does not look good, collarbone.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29409 on: May 16, 2023, 03:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May 15, 2023, 07:58:00 pm
He doesn't have the team for any GC attempts, this Giro team isn't very good uphill. If that defined what he did he should never go to a grand tour! Re level - are you sure? Over a 3 week grand tour probably not but his peak level is up there with them.
And that's a very bad thing. Imagine he stays in this race and Ineos send Sivakov up the road, Evenepoel has to burn through his already weak team to bring him back. This was what I meant the other day when I suggested this week would be very interesting to see whether Evenepoel could cope with several different riders attacking him over the stages to come.

And the victory at a GT was not the most impressive, after stage 16, when Roglic leaves the nearest rider was Mas, two minutes back, not really a test, imo.

His level as a GT-GC rider is good, just below Vinegaard, but not close to Pogacar, who is a phenom, the best talent I've seen in decades.  This is not a slur on the lad, I've been watching him since he rode at San Juan, where was the best young rider and then when he took the overall at Baloise in 19. I do think he's capable of winning at the TDF and I too hope he's able to become a TDF winner.

If he rides at the Dauphine and does well then I think Alaphillipe might get a bit pissy. I though would let him go into training camp mode after the Dauphine and then Klasikoa, The Worlds, The Vuelta and end the year at the Italian Autumn Classics, where he will face Pogacar.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29410 on: May 16, 2023, 03:52:23 pm »
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29411 on: May 16, 2023, 08:57:31 pm »
Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2023.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas will host its eighth edition from May 18-21, 2023 for the top women's teams. The race is part of the Women's WorldTour for the third year in a row.

Tomorrow.

Stage 1: Quintanaortuño - Medina de Pomor, 115km.13.30.GCN.
Stage 2: Sotresgudo - Lerma, 119km.   
Stage 3: Calereuga - Aranda de Duero, 112km.   
Stage 4: Tordómar - Lagunas de Neila, 121km.   
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29412 on: May 16, 2023, 11:55:26 pm »
As was expected, the organizers scrapped the Cima Coppi, Colle del Gran San Bernardo and the race will pass into Switzerland through the tunnel instead. It won't change much tactically but it's still a loss to Il Giro's prestige. According to Mauro Vegni, the road was cleared of snow but the danger of avalanches is just too high to risk.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29413 on: Yesterday at 07:17:52 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 16, 2023, 03:35:11 pm
If he rides at the Dauphine and does well then I think Alaphillipe might get a bit pissy. I though would let him go into training camp mode after the Dauphine and then Klasikoa, The Worlds, The Vuelta and end the year at the Italian Autumn Classics, where he will face Pogacar.

Sounds a sensible programme. Maybe Suisse instead of Dauphine? And what chance a re-match with Roglic at La Vuelta?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29414 on: Yesterday at 07:28:14 am »
The Italian press, Giro organisers and Slovenia's national coach have all been throwing shade at Remco, the latter insinuating that he bailed because he knew he wasn't going to win the GC:

Slovenian national coach Martin Hvastija reportedly insinuated that Evenepoel left the Giro because he didn't have a three-minute lead on his rivals.

Meanwhile, it seems the Italians are experiencing buyer's remorse:

The Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport which is owned by the same company as the Giro d'Italia, criticised Evenepoel's sudden departure, suggesting it lacked respect for the race and the maglia rosa.

A Gazzetta dello Sport comment on Tuesday said: "A great champion builds their career by how they face up to difficulties," suggesting Evenepoel could have stayed in the Giro d'Italia.

The Tuttobiciweb website suggested that Evenepoel and Soudal-QuickStep were paid 500,000 for him to ride the Giro d'Italia and so the team should have informed RCS Sport and thanked them.

It seems that winning friends and influencing people is another aspect Remco needs to work on.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29415 on: Yesterday at 03:15:54 pm »
Another hellish day on the Giro. Not much fun this year. Very attritional.

Spoiler
G-Hart is out after a heavy fall on a descent. Thomas and Roglic both down too, but riding on ATOW.
[close]
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29416 on: Yesterday at 04:13:09 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 07:17:52 am
Sounds a sensible programme. Maybe Suisse instead of Dauphine? And what chance a re-match with Roglic at La Vuelta?
I did think of Suisse, but the Dauphine usually features a couple of stages that are in the TDF. I still think the Vuelta though. Roglic and anyone else whose Tour doesn't go as planned.

Bit brutal at the Giro today. ;D
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29417 on: Yesterday at 05:16:40 pm »
Just need Eddie dunbar to stay on his bike and away from covid and hes on for a great finish
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29418 on: Yesterday at 11:08:07 pm »
Staying away from covid might be an even bigger challenge than the weather. Four SQS riders didn't start today due to infection. Given Remco's withdrawal, the team is now down to three. Not been a great spring for Quick Step, Liege aside.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29419 on: Yesterday at 11:43:05 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 11:08:07 pm
Staying away from covid might be an even bigger challenge than the weather. Four SQS riders didn't start today due to infection. Given Remco's withdrawal, the team is now down to three. Not been a great spring for Quick Step, Liege aside.
The remco climbing unit to the tour conspiracy continues...
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29420 on: Today at 07:36:35 am »
 :o
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29421 on: Today at 09:40:31 am »
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29422 on: Today at 10:28:23 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 16, 2023, 03:35:11 pm
And that's a very bad thing. Imagine he stays in this race and Ineos send Sivakov up the road, Evenepoel has to burn through his already weak team to bring him back. This was what I meant the other day when I suggested this week would be very interesting to see whether Evenepoel could cope with several different riders attacking him over the stages to come.

And the victory at a GT was not the most impressive, after stage 16, when Roglic leaves the nearest rider was Mas, two minutes back, not really a test, imo.

His level as a GT-GC rider is good, just below Vinegaard, but not close to Pogacar, who is a phenom, the best talent I've seen in decades.  This is not a slur on the lad, I've been watching him since he rode at San Juan, where was the best young rider and then when he took the overall at Baloise in 19. I do think he's capable of winning at the TDF and I too hope he's able to become a TDF winner.

If he rides at the Dauphine and does well then I think Alaphillipe might get a bit pissy. I though would let him go into training camp mode after the Dauphine and then Klasikoa, The Worlds, The Vuelta and end the year at the Italian Autumn Classics, where he will face Pogacar.

Pogacar was well beaten at Le tour last year though. Hes the best overall rider in the world but 3 week grand tour wise - Jonas was decently better than him last year. We dont know with Remco yet Id say. He won the vuelta, hes brilliant in TTs, hes brilliant in one day races that are really hard. The only question is if he can put it together for 3 weeks at the very highest level. He can clearly put it together at a very high level - see the vuelta. Until he actually races in Le tour and finishes it were not going to know. Perhaps its best that he goes to the vuelta again and tries to finish (and win) another grand tour.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29423 on: Today at 05:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:28:23 am
Pogacar was well beaten at Le tour last year though. Hes the best overall rider in the world but 3 week grand tour wise - Jonas was decently better than him last year. We dont know with Remco yet Id say. He won the vuelta, hes brilliant in TTs, hes brilliant in one day races that are really hard. The only question is if he can put it together for 3 weeks at the very highest level. He can clearly put it together at a very high level - see the vuelta. Until he actually races in Le tour and finishes it were not going to know. Perhaps its best that he goes to the vuelta again and tries to finish (and win) another grand tour.
Can Evenepoel ride the TDF after basing his form around the Giro?

If he does the Dauphine he can gauge his form against Vinegaard. He could ride the TDF, win a few stages and have a decent overall, but I still think long term he'd be better off going with Dauphine-Nats-Klasikoa-Worlds-Vuelta and the Italian Autumn classics, just the Lombardia triple.  I think Evenepoel will win races again this season, I just don't think he's a level to lead a team at the TDF, competing for the overall yet.

As for Pogacar last year, even the best lose races they are favourites for. His team wasn't as strong as Jumbo-Visma and that told in the end.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29424 on: Today at 06:33:13 pm »
Fun tomorrow.



