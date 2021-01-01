« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 731 732 733 734 735 [736]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pro Cycling 2023  (Read 1267329 times)

Offline De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29400 on: Yesterday at 07:53:30 am »
Well, that's a pity. As much as Remco is not my favourite rider, I was looking forward to a mountain showdown between him and Roglic (and possibly the Ineos riders).

If I were him, I would steer clear of the Tour. He's not at the same GT level as Pogacar or Vingegaard.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29401 on: Yesterday at 11:01:25 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:17:14 am
Yeah COVID - it all makes sense. Crap for the race. Potential silver linings - a Brit could win the race very conceivably now. Remco may well go to the tour for a battle Royale with Jonas and Pogacar.
His team doesnt have the resources to attempt two GC GT battles. Plus the team is going to be built around Alaphillipe. More importantly, Evenepoel is nowhere near the level of Vinegaard and Pogacar.

Let him recover and aim for the Vuelta.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29402 on: Yesterday at 11:02:03 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 07:53:30 am
Well, that's a pity. As much as Remco is not my favourite rider, I was looking forward to a mountain showdown between him and Roglic (and possibly the Ineos riders).

If I were him, I would steer clear of the Tour. He's not at the same GT level as Pogacar or Vingegaard.
This.
Logged

Offline De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29403 on: Yesterday at 07:19:34 pm »
The Belgian public is gagging for a Remco Tour debut. Quick Step boss Lefevere, as you implied, less so.

I understand that you have to fill daily newspapers, but I don't wish to comment on that, Lefevere said. The Tour team has not been decided yet, except for a few names. The whole team around Remco is currently still at the Giro. Hell recover first and then well sit down together quietly, with Remco's father too. If Remco calls and says, I absolutely want to go to the Tour, then it's something else. But he's not going to do that.

https://www.cyclingnews.com/news/too-soon-to-talk-about-remco-evenepoel-riding-the-tour-de-france-says-lefevere/


Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29404 on: Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 11:01:25 am
His team doesnt have the resources to attempt two GC GT battles. Plus the team is going to be built around Alaphillipe. More importantly, Evenepoel is nowhere near the level of Vinegaard and Pogacar.

Let him recover and aim for the Vuelta.

He doesn't have the team for any GC attempts, this Giro team isn't very good uphill. If that defined what he did he should never go to a grand tour! Re level - are you sure? Over a 3 week grand tour probably not but his peak level is up there with them.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29405 on: Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
He doesn't have the team for any GC attempts, this Giro team isn't very good uphill. If that defined what he did he should never go to a grand tour! Re level - are you sure? Over a 3 week grand tour probably not but his peak level is up there with them.
In fairness pogacar has won the tour with no team. However remco isnt pogacar. But it can be done, as long as you have jumbo visma etc pacing the climbs he can sit on Jonas wheel
Logged
YNWA

Offline De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29406 on: Today at 07:04:02 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
He doesn't have the team for any GC attempts, this Giro team isn't very good uphill. If that defined what he did he should never go to a grand tour! Re level - are you sure? Over a 3 week grand tour probably not but his peak level is up there with them.

It's the GT level we're talking about. Last year's Vuelta victory is a little deceptive - Roglic would probably have caught him but for that stupid crash with Fred Wright.

We'll never know how this year's Giro would have panned out, but I strongly suspected that Roglic would have crushed Remco on the serious climbs, especially in the third week.

Remco is clearly an excellent rider, and it would be ludicrous to suggest otherwise. But he does have some obvious weaknesses, especially as a GT rider. And he would be better off working on those in La Vuelta than getting a kicking in Le Tour.
Logged

Offline De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29407 on: Today at 02:40:56 pm »
Utterly filthy weather on today's stage. Vlasov is out - quit due to illness.

So are we saying Kamna stands a chance on GC, or are we realistically down to 4? That would be Thomas, G-Hart, Roglic and Almeida.

Caruso now giving it a go with some of his Bahrain team-mates to get a gap on a very slippy descent and get into the GC conversation as well.

In the expensive-but-very-fragile kit dept: Will Barta snapped his costly Canyon on said slippy slope. Wouldn't get that with steel or titanium, mate. Or aluminium, for that matter.

The old adage was "strong, light, cheap - choose any two". But they seem to be missing "strong" from the options these days.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29408 on: Today at 03:11:59 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 02:40:56 pm
Utterly filthy weather on today's stage. Vlasov is out - quit due to illness.

So are we saying Kamna stands a chance on GC, or are we realistically down to 4? That would be Thomas, G-Hart, Roglic and Almeida.

Caruso now giving it a go with some of his Bahrain team-mates to get a gap on a very slippy descent and get into the GC conversation as well.

In the expensive-but-very-fragile kit dept: Will Barta snapped his costly Canyon on said slippy slope. Wouldn't get that with steel or titanium, mate. Or aluminium, for that matter.

The old adage was "strong, light, cheap - choose any two". But they seem to be missing "strong" from the options these days.
Said before the race started that I thought Kamna would end up the leader. Barguil with a crash, does not look good, collarbone.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29409 on: Today at 03:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
He doesn't have the team for any GC attempts, this Giro team isn't very good uphill. If that defined what he did he should never go to a grand tour! Re level - are you sure? Over a 3 week grand tour probably not but his peak level is up there with them.
And that's a very bad thing. Imagine he stays in this race and Ineos send Sivakov up the road, Evenepoel has to burn through his already weak team to bring him back. This was what I meant the other day when I suggested this week would be very interesting to see whether Evenepoel could cope with several different riders attacking him over the stages to come.

And the victory at a GT was not the most impressive, after stage 16, when Roglic leaves the nearest rider was Mas, two minutes back, not really a test, imo.

His level as a GT-GC rider is good, just below Vinegaard, but not close to Pogacar, who is a phenom, the best talent I've seen in decades.  This is not a slur on the lad, I've been watching him since he rode at San Juan, where was the best young rider and then when he took the overall at Baloise in 19. I do think he's capable of winning at the TDF and I too hope he's able to become a TDF winner.

If he rides at the Dauphine and does well then I think Alaphillipe might get a bit pissy. I though would let him go into training camp mode after the Dauphine and then Klasikoa, The Worlds, The Vuelta and end the year at the Italian Autumn Classics, where he will face Pogacar.

Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29410 on: Today at 03:52:23 pm »
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29411 on: Today at 08:57:31 pm »
Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2023.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas will host its eighth edition from May 18-21, 2023 for the top women's teams. The race is part of the Women's WorldTour for the third year in a row.

Tomorrow.

Stage 1: Quintanaortuño - Medina de Pomor, 115km.13.30.GCN.
Stage 2: Sotresgudo - Lerma, 119km.   
Stage 3: Calereuga - Aranda de Duero, 112km.   
Stage 4: Tordómar - Lagunas de Neila, 121km.   
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 731 732 733 734 735 [736]   Go Up
« previous next »
 