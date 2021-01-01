Really annoys me that GC contenders take it easy because of a TT or whatever then find themselves a minute down when they could have attacked on a stage like today and potentially gained some back



Yeah its really strange that some of the other teams wouldnt take one of the two opportunities in the first two and a half weeks to try and put Remco under a little pressure. Especially with a flat 35km TT coming up that you would expect him to take another minute or two out of most of the other contenders.Looking like everyone plans on keeping the powder dry until the final few stages which I guess is fair with stages 16,18,19 & 20 all looking pretty brutal. Still disappointing from a spectators point of view though with Giro usually being the most lively three weeks of all the grand tours.