Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #29360 on: Today at 06:59:52 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 06:48:01 pm
also.... is Marc Hirshi back?
Hes racing at Hongorie.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #29361 on: Today at 07:16:29 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 06:59:52 pm
Hes racing at Hongorie.
And he won today. Has he won a race since that year he was unreal. 2019?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #29362 on: Today at 07:20:37 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 07:16:29 pm
And he won today. Has he won a race since that year he was unreal. 2019?
He won at Flèche- Wallone and also a stage at the TDF in 2020.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #29363 on: Today at 07:23:27 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 07:16:29 pm
And he won today. Has he won a race since that year he was unreal. 2019?
He won well today. Ill put the video up in a minute.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #29364 on: Today at 07:26:04 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lM3RBkgqyk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lM3RBkgqyk8</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #29365 on: Today at 08:40:09 pm
Man that was a brutal watch today. GC contenders just soft pedalling till the sprint.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #29366 on: Today at 08:47:22 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 08:40:09 pm
Man that was a brutal watch today. GC contenders just soft pedalling till the sprint.
Really annoys me that GC contenders take it easy because of a TT or whatever then find themselves a minute down when they could have attacked on a stage like today and potentially gained some back
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #29367 on: Today at 09:03:23 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 08:47:22 pm
Really annoys me that GC contenders take it easy because of a TT or whatever then find themselves a minute down when they could have attacked on a stage like today and potentially gained some back

Yeah its really strange that some of the other teams wouldnt take one of the two opportunities in the first two and a half weeks to try and put Remco under a little pressure. Especially with a flat 35km TT coming up that you would expect him to take another minute or two out of most of the other contenders.

Looking like everyone plans on keeping the powder dry until the final few stages which I guess is fair with stages 16,18,19 & 20 all looking pretty brutal. Still disappointing from a spectators point of view though with Giro usually being the most lively three weeks of all the grand tours.
