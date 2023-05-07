« previous next »
« Reply #29320 on: May 7, 2023, 09:19:18 pm »
Van Vleuten was totally untouchable in the tour last year. Clearly not so today whats happened? Just a form issue? Other riders improved?
« Reply #29321 on: May 7, 2023, 10:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May  7, 2023, 09:19:18 pm
Being 40 doesnt help. :D  I think shes preparing with her GT races in mind.

Shes winding down as shes retiring at the end of the season. I think shes only doing races shes interested in this season. In fact I think today was only her second stage race, I know she rode earlier this year at Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Feminines. I dont think she won a stage or had a podium place. itzulia I would think will be her next outing, she rides for Movistarall that said, shes just won at Vuelta Femenina. Yet another GT on an already great palmares.

Shell ride at the Giro d'Italia Donne and the Tour de France Femmes, its possible she retires with all three GTs.
« Reply #29322 on: May 8, 2023, 05:38:54 pm »
Todays Giro was exciting for about 30 seconds, tops. Riders didnt want to know, probably because of the length of the stage.
« Reply #29323 on: May 8, 2023, 06:00:27 pm »
Roglic looked a little surprised when Evenepoel went for the intermediate sprint. But yes was not the most exciting stage....length of stage probably had something to do with it.
« Reply #29324 on: May 8, 2023, 11:23:23 pm »
Stage 4 should be more interesting as we should see UAE,Ineos and Jumbo-Visma test out the strength of Evenepoels team on the approach to and on the  final climb, the Colle Molella. This is 9.6 km at 6.2%, is also the first GC-grade climb of this Giro, with its 3 km section at over 9% near the top which might see the first real attacks of this edition. The top is at 3 km to go, basically all false flat until the finish in Lago Laceno.
« Reply #29325 on: Yesterday at 09:55:18 am »
It's not hard enough till the final 3 ks and then it's 3ks of flat after those 3ks so I don't think there'll be much by way of GC action. You're more likely to see riders who don't have it drop off the back of the group than meaningful attacks off the front. There should be a group fighting it out for the stage victory though (a perfect stage for Remco to give up the jersey).
« Reply #29326 on: Yesterday at 03:01:56 pm »
Looks like Remco is indeed trying to give up not just his pink jersey, but the white one too. Clever boy - no podiums, press conferences... or dope tests (unless drawn at random or targeted).

I know he's (another) generational talent, but it isn't easy to warm to him. The endless "worship me" antics in the final straight of Liege - when his main rival was in hospital - were a bit much. A bit too C. Ronaldo for my liking.

So - forza Rogla!
« Reply #29327 on: Yesterday at 03:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  7, 2023, 10:55:49 am
Nice to see this thread revitalised. Used to read it a lot, but not comment that often as my knowledge these days (and always) is a bit limited.

Grew up watching the Tour back in the day when Indurain was dominating. Always enjoy watching it, but have definitely watched less in recent times. Hoping this will help me get back into it a bit more.

If you're focusing on the grand tours, you've chosen the right time to get back into it. There's a younger generation - Pogacar, Vingegaard, Evenepoel - who should be fighting it out at the sharp end for years to come.

Hindley is a smidge older but won the Giro last year. And it may be that Pidcock develops the three-week chops to join them.

Plus there are some older riders still lighting it up - primarily Roglic. And classics riders who can also do spectacular things in GT stages - van der Poel, van Aert, maybe still Alaphilippe.

The only thing we don't have is a dominant sprinter, a la Cav, Zabel, Kittel, Cipollini. Those riders look increasingly like an old-school centre forward.
« Reply #29328 on: Yesterday at 04:13:42 pm »
Boring today then. I'm off on Friday and will be watching, that stage definitely gives opportunities for the GC. I'm not sure what is going to happen mind and who will take it up. Presumably Roglic needs to attack Remco, but Roglic doesn't do attacks on mountains, he just 'Roglifies' the stage in the last 200 metres. Plus Roglic seemed a bit off it in the TT on Saturday (although lost no time to Remco up the climb itself) so is he a little undercooked right now and will hit his peak in the 3rd week? If that's the case it might not be in his interest for it to be too hard this early. Ineos should probbaly be going all in with attacks from multiple riders but today they just rode pointless tempo up the climb so they probably don't have the imagination.
« Reply #29329 on: Yesterday at 08:26:06 pm »
UCI getting some strong criticism here. Not sure whether this issue is safe to talk about here!

https://t.co/tZsjweGU6Y
« Reply #29330 on: Today at 11:40:44 am »
...Perhaps not then!

Have barely seen Cav so far at the Giro, hoping he might be involved today.
« Reply #29331 on: Today at 12:37:07 pm »
Remco is down and hurt. Fuck
« Reply #29332 on: Today at 01:23:28 pm »
A dog on the road! Is he ok?!? Still in the race?
« Reply #29333 on: Today at 05:12:02 pm »
What a ridiculous stage. Fuck all happened yet multiple big crashes including Cav crossing the line flying through the air. Would say he was at fault for his own crash though. Remco went down twice and roglic once. Luckily the roads were soaking so it takes a little sting off the road rash but I guess we wont know for a few days the full extent of the crashes.
Good win by groves today.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29334 on: Today at 05:59:48 pm »
The  Navarra Womens race was good. Nice ride by the winner too.
« Reply #29335 on: Today at 10:48:24 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:12:02 pm
What a ridiculous stage. Fuck all happened yet multiple big crashes including Cav crossing the line flying through the air. Would say he was at fault for his own crash though. Remco went down twice and roglic once. Luckily the roads were soaking so it takes a little sting off the road rash but I guess we wont know for a few days the full extent of the crashes.
Good win by groves today.

Yes Cavendish was Involved but not in the way Id hoped!
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29336 on: Today at 11:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:48:24 pm
Yes Cavendish was Involved but not in the way Id hoped!
he did look good for the five seconds he sprinted
