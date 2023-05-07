Nice to see this thread revitalised. Used to read it a lot, but not comment that often as my knowledge these days (and always) is a bit limited.
Grew up watching the Tour back in the day when Indurain was dominating. Always enjoy watching it, but have definitely watched less in recent times. Hoping this will help me get back into it a bit more.
If you're focusing on the grand tours, you've chosen the right time to get back into it. There's a younger generation - Pogacar, Vingegaard, Evenepoel - who should be fighting it out at the sharp end for years to come.
Hindley is a smidge older but won the Giro last year. And it may be that Pidcock develops the three-week chops to join them.
Plus there are some older riders still lighting it up - primarily Roglic. And classics riders who can also do spectacular things in GT stages - van der Poel, van Aert, maybe still Alaphilippe.
The only thing we don't have is a dominant sprinter, a la Cav, Zabel, Kittel, Cipollini. Those riders look increasingly like an old-school centre forward.