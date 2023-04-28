For me there is little chance Pogacar is riding clean.
I've been watching the sport too long to fall for it.
Excuse the tardy reply mate, I went out just after my last post.
I agree with you, I doubt hes clean, but he has show himself to be fallible. And that for me is an indication that he and the peloton are a lot cleaner.
As I said to De La, these are young riders replicating the form that we have always seen from riders destined to be leaders, Grand Tour winners, not the outliers that I mentioned above.
Look at Pidcock. This is a rider whos excelled in every discipline he takes part in, and has done from a very young age.
Just today a 20 year old Juan Ayuso took his first win at World Tour level as a pro at Romandie in a time trial at the same town that Contador took his first World Tour pro win. Ayuso will be a team leader at the Grand Tours that Pogacar doesnt ride.
Ive just finished reading through the whole of this thread and one of the points that is repeatedly made on relation to doping is if you going to be a great reader, then that is apparent from an early age. Once again, not as an outlier.