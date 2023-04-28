For me there is little chance Pogacar is riding clean.

I've been watching the sport too long to fall for it.



Excuse the tardy reply mate, I went out just after my last post.I agree with you, I doubt hes clean, but he has show himself to be fallible. And that for me is an indication that he and the peloton are a lot cleaner.As I said to De La, these are young riders replicating the form that we have always seen from riders destined to be leaders, Grand Tour winners, not the outliers that I mentioned above.Look at Pidcock. This is a rider whos excelled in every discipline he takes part in, and has done from a very young age.Just today a 20 year old Juan Ayuso took his first win at World Tour level as a pro at Romandie in a time trial at the same town that Contador took his first World Tour pro win. Ayuso will be a team leader at the Grand Tours that Pogacar doesnt ride.Ive just finished reading through the whole of this thread and one of the points that is repeatedly made on relation to doping is if you going to be a great reader, then that is apparent from an early age. Once again, not as an outlier.