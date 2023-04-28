« previous next »
Author Topic: Pro Cycling 2021  (Read 1263468 times)

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29280 on: April 28, 2023, 03:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 27, 2023, 06:42:48 pm
Ill give you the two Gulf states, but the Israeli team have nothing to do with the government there.

If Im honest Id be more worried that the team principle at Pogacars team is Mauro Gianetti. He was, Im sure you recall the head at Saunier-Duval back during their doping scandals. He also won big races during the 90s. Read into that what you will.



Then theres  Pogacars doctor., Dr Inigo San Millan. His previous cycling experience includes work with numerous pro teams Vitalicio Seguros, ONCE, Saunier Duval & Astana. He has worked with riders such as Beloki, Olano, Horner, Rodriguez, Jackshe, Piepoli, Millar, & Vinokourov.

Dr  Millan  patients as named above.

Joseba Beloki = Operation Puerto

Abraham Olano = EPO retest samples of 98 tour

Chris Horner =ABP abnormalities

Jorge Jackshe = blood doping

Leonardo Piepoli = CERA

David Millar = EPO

Alexander Vinokourov = blood doping

For me there is little chance Pogacar is riding clean.
I've been watching the sport too long to fall for it.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29281 on: April 28, 2023, 03:40:31 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on April 27, 2023, 08:07:11 pm
Thanks for the compliment.

Doping is indeed a vexed issue. It has been so prevalent in cycling down the decades that it is unwise to assume that one's favourite riders are angels.

However, by 2001, it was pretty clear that Armstrong was taking it to a new level - and absolutely obvious by 2004 (the year of the Simeone harangue). After speaking to Christophe Bassons, the Festina rider who was abused by Armstrong in the 1999 Tour because he was writing about riding the Tour "clean", it was hard not to be bothered about doping. Certainly doping a la Lance.

It sounds like you've watched more cycling than me over the decades. So you'll be well placed to comment on how the performances have changed since the Puerto bust. But it seems to me like increased professionalism, better training and equipment, and less dope are resulting in closer races and more credible performances.

This year's classics have been cracking, even though they've largely been a Van-n-Pog show. And the Giro could be superb. Hoping to take in some of the final time trial from a terrace in Tarvisio.
The sport is more even than it was during the Sky era. Froome was a rider that never seemed to have a bad day and thats not normal.

But thats in the past now, and as we saw with Pogacars loss to Vinegaard last year these riders arent superhuman. The levels of performance that were seeing are at the same levels that weve seen from past champions.  These are riders that possess a vulnerability that should be there over three weeks of racing.

As important is the fact that all of the riders winning now are young, theres no outlier type improvements, ala Armstrong, Riis, Froome and Wiggins

It helps that at the minute we dont have a patron within the peloton, a rider everyone else knows Id head and shoulders above the rest, this leads to other riders being prepared to take a chance and attack. This wasnt so under the Banesto, USPS and Sky periods of dominance.

So yeah, I think the sport is cleaner now, but as we know its never going to be clean.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29282 on: April 28, 2023, 06:45:18 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 28, 2023, 03:39:38 pm
For me there is little chance Pogacar is riding clean.
I've been watching the sport too long to fall for it.
Excuse the tardy reply mate, I went out just after my last post.

I agree with you, I doubt hes clean, but he has show himself to be fallible. And that for me is an indication that he and the peloton are a lot cleaner.

As I said to De La, these are young riders replicating the form that we have always seen from riders destined to be leaders, Grand Tour winners, not the outliers that I mentioned above.

Look at Pidcock. This is a rider whos excelled in every discipline he takes part in, and has done from a very young age.

Just today a 20 year old Juan Ayuso took his first win at World Tour level as a pro at Romandie in a time trial at the same town that Contador took his first World Tour pro win. Ayuso will be a team leader at the Grand Tours that Pogacar doesnt ride.


Ive just finished reading through the whole of this thread and one of the points that is repeatedly made on relation to doping is if you going to be a great reader, then that is apparent from an early age. Once again, not as an outlier.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29283 on: April 29, 2023, 10:11:15 am »
Romandie will be worth watching later today. A mountain top finish. Can Ayuso hold on? Will his main threat come from within his team, Yates?

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29284 on: April 29, 2023, 10:30:33 am »
Ive just seen a report that Matteo Jorgensen is going to Jumbo-Visma for 24. A great addition if its true. Jorgensen as we saw at the Tour Of Oman is a good, young prospect, a possible future GC rider. Versatile too, decent one day rider, will fit in well at Jumbo.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29285 on: April 29, 2023, 03:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 29, 2023, 10:11:15 am
Romandie will be worth watching later today. A mountain top finish. Can Ayuso hold on? Will his main threat come from within his team, Yates?
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 29, 2023, 10:30:33 am
Ive just seen a report that Matteo Jorgensen is going to Jumbo-Visma for 24. A great addition if its true. Jorgensen as we saw at the Tour Of Oman is a good, young prospect, a possible future GC rider. Versatile too, decent one day rider, will fit in well at Jumbo.
Todays stage? Worth watching.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29286 on: April 29, 2023, 04:09:30 pm »
This bastard deserves a real bullet and his team should be fucked off as well.

Quote
Cat shooting cyclist dropped by team

The promising Italian cyclist who shot dead a cat from his bedroom window has been dropped by his Trek-Segafredo team.

Former world under-19 champion Antonio Tiberi said in February he was trying out an air rifle when he shot dead a cat belonging to former head of state in San Marino, Federico Pedini Amati.

Tiberi was fined 4,000 euros and handed a 20-day suspension from Trek-Segafredo.

But the team said Friday that they were disappointed with Tiberi during the suspension period.

"The rider's actions during his suspension did not meet our criteria for a return to competition. With the rider's contract now terminated, he is free to sign with another team," Trek said.

Trek are part of the top tier of world cycling events and have 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen, Italian climber Giulio Ciccone and American all-rounder Quinn Simmons on their team.

During his suspension  :no
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29287 on: Yesterday at 04:39:50 pm »
What on earth did he do during his suspension then? The mind boggles......



Fernando Gaviria wins the final stage of Tour de Romandie; Adam Yates wins the overall.


Anyway for off-road fans, PFP (Ineos) returns to MTB in France, and wins - and on what looks like a new XC Pinarello bike. Seems Pidcock was a DNF in the men's race won by Alpecin's Sam Gaze.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29288 on: Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm »
Theres more racing starting tomorrow with the La Vuelta Femenina. A week long race.

Starting with a Stage 1 team time trial, Torrevieja to Torrevieja. Its a bit short for a ttt at just over 14km.

As is always said with these stages, you wont win the race here, but you could quite easily lose the race here.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29289 on: Today at 06:59:54 am »
Quote from: A Langheck on Yesterday at 04:39:50 pm
What on earth did he do during his suspension then? The mind boggles......



Fernando Gaviria wins the final stage of Tour de Romandie; Adam Yates wins the overall.


Anyway for off-road fans, PFP (Ineos) returns to MTB in France, and wins - and on what looks like a new XC Pinarello bike. Seems Pidcock was a DNF in the men's race won by Alpecin's Sam Gaze.
Have a look here.

https://escapecollective.cc/are-pidcock-and-ferrand-prevot-racing-an-unreleased-pinarello-mtb/
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29290 on: Today at 07:48:53 am »
Quote from: Lad on April 17, 2023, 08:40:52 am
That's one view. I would suggest though that his input kept the thread constantly near the top of the page and therefore generated interest and enthusiasm from people who wouldn't normally bother, and maybe have even encouraged others to take up cycling.
Ive been lurking on here since 2010 and Dave opened my eyes to several races that Id never thought of watching, and Ive been into pro-cycling all my life. He introduced me to cyclo-cross due to a conversation he had with someone re a race taking place that day, in 2015, that race was the Worlds, the first time I was to see MVDP and WVA race against each other. He was also instrumental in me watching the Womens racing, something Id never thought of doing. And in the winter months both he and Redbyrdz kept my interest piqued with their back and forth. Thanks both of you.

I think there been less than twenty pages of posts since he last posted in 2017. This thread is on a life support machine.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29291 on: Today at 09:46:46 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 07:48:53 am
Ive been lurking on here since 2010 and Dave opened my eyes to several races that Id never thought of watching, and Ive been into pro-cycling all my life. He introduced me to cyclo-cross due to a conversation he had with someone re a race taking place that day, in 2015, that race was the Worlds, the first time I was to see MVDP and WVA race against each other. He was also instrumental in me watching the Womens racing, something Id never thought of doing. And in the winter months both he and Redbyrdz kept my interest piqued with their back and forth. Thanks both of you.

I think there been less than twenty pages of posts since he last posted in 2017. This thread is on a life support machine.

Ive been a cyclist and a cycling fan all my life. I remember watching the Eddie Soens classic at Aintree racecourse 40 years ago and getting the buzz of close up competitive racing, and Ive subsequently been to many races since.
A highlight for me a few years back was when a group of us did a session on the London Olympic Velodrome track on fixed wheels bikes, something I couldnt recommend highly enough for anyone with an interest in cycling. What an adrenaline filled hour that was. Can book it online.
Dave kept that interest alive for me on here with his informative writing and you yourself are keeping this thread more active.
Chapeau to you mate.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29292 on: Today at 05:06:30 pm »
Gearing up for the Giro... There's a nice interview with Primoz Roglic here, which actually gets that he has a rather enjoyable, understated sense of humour. I think his deadpan answers to daft questions are often misconstrued.

The final meaningful stage is a mountain time trial starting in Tarvisio, just over the border from Slovenia. Even the early part through the town has got some short, sharp climbs. Then it gets very pointy.

Not a very pleasant way to end a 3-week stage race, but it could make for a grand showdown if Rog, Remco, Tao and/or G are all within striking distance of each other. Or maybe someone else... UAE have both Almeida and Vine. And should Vlasov be in the conversation?

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29293 on: Today at 07:16:32 pm »
The best, most compelling and competitive race Ive seen this season was at Catalunya, I expected that to be the battle for the overall, Roglic vs Evenepoel. Of the others I dont see any of Vlasov, Almeida or Thomas being good enough to thwart the plans of the two premier riders here. In fact I can see both Ineos and Bora getting more rewards from Geoghan-Hart and Kamna.

A rider I will be keeping an eye on is Thymen Arensman, who took the Queen stage at the Vuelta last year, beating both Mas and Angel Lopez to the line. Good tter really good climber, a future GC rider for Ineos.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29294 on: Today at 07:33:56 pm »


Tomorrows stage at the Vuelta Femenina should end in a sprint, but does feature a climb that doesnt have the hardest gradients in the last 20 kilometres. After that its pretty much pan flat.

Heres todays podium, if anyones interested.


1-Team Jumbo-Visma-18.03.
2-Canyon//SRAM Racing-18.04.
3-Trek - Segafredo-18.12.

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29295 on: Today at 07:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 07:16:32 pm
The best, most compelling and competitive race Ive seen this season was at Catalunya, I expected that to be the battle for the overall, Roglic vs Evenepoel. Of the others I dont see any of Vlasov, Almeida or Thomas being good enough to thwart the plans of the two premier riders here. In fact I can see both Ineos and Bora getting more rewards from Geoghan-Hart and Kamna.

A rider I will be keeping an eye on is Thymen Arensman, who took the Queen stage at the Vuelta last year, beating both Mas and Angel Lopez to the line. Good tter really good climber, a future GC rider for Ineos.

Kamna is an interesting one. Has he ever been let off the leash to challenge for GC?
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29296 on: Today at 11:01:56 pm »
anyone entering the velogames for the giro?
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29297 on: Today at 11:43:28 pm »
As an aside, old clip now, but seen there's an interest on here, probably just about relevant to the 'pro thread', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99wJn5QBvyg defy anyone who's been on a bike not to be impressed with this 1.14 pidcock hits some oil, proper bike handling
