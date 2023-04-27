« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2021

lobsterboy

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29280 on: Yesterday at 03:39:38 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 27, 2023, 06:42:48 pm
Ill give you the two Gulf states, but the Israeli team have nothing to do with the government there.

If Im honest Id be more worried that the team principle at Pogacars team is Mauro Gianetti. He was, Im sure you recall the head at Saunier-Duval back during their doping scandals. He also won big races during the 90s. Read into that what you will.



Then theres  Pogacars doctor., Dr Inigo San Millan. His previous cycling experience includes work with numerous pro teams Vitalicio Seguros, ONCE, Saunier Duval & Astana. He has worked with riders such as Beloki, Olano, Horner, Rodriguez, Jackshe, Piepoli, Millar, & Vinokourov.

Dr  Millan  patients as named above.

Joseba Beloki = Operation Puerto

Abraham Olano = EPO retest samples of 98 tour

Chris Horner =ABP abnormalities

Jorge Jackshe = blood doping

Leonardo Piepoli = CERA

David Millar = EPO

Alexander Vinokourov = blood doping

For me there is little chance Pogacar is riding clean.
I've been watching the sport too long to fall for it.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29281 on: Yesterday at 03:40:31 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on April 27, 2023, 08:07:11 pm
Thanks for the compliment.

Doping is indeed a vexed issue. It has been so prevalent in cycling down the decades that it is unwise to assume that one's favourite riders are angels.

However, by 2001, it was pretty clear that Armstrong was taking it to a new level - and absolutely obvious by 2004 (the year of the Simeone harangue). After speaking to Christophe Bassons, the Festina rider who was abused by Armstrong in the 1999 Tour because he was writing about riding the Tour "clean", it was hard not to be bothered about doping. Certainly doping a la Lance.

It sounds like you've watched more cycling than me over the decades. So you'll be well placed to comment on how the performances have changed since the Puerto bust. But it seems to me like increased professionalism, better training and equipment, and less dope are resulting in closer races and more credible performances.

This year's classics have been cracking, even though they've largely been a Van-n-Pog show. And the Giro could be superb. Hoping to take in some of the final time trial from a terrace in Tarvisio.
The sport is more even than it was during the Sky era. Froome was a rider that never seemed to have a bad day and thats not normal.

But thats in the past now, and as we saw with Pogacars loss to Vinegaard last year these riders arent superhuman. The levels of performance that were seeing are at the same levels that weve seen from past champions.  These are riders that possess a vulnerability that should be there over three weeks of racing.

As important is the fact that all of the riders winning now are young, theres no outlier type improvements, ala Armstrong, Riis, Froome and Wiggins

It helps that at the minute we dont have a patron within the peloton, a rider everyone else knows Id head and shoulders above the rest, this leads to other riders being prepared to take a chance and attack. This wasnt so under the Banesto, USPS and Sky periods of dominance.

So yeah, I think the sport is cleaner now, but as we know its never going to be clean.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29282 on: Yesterday at 06:45:18 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 03:39:38 pm
For me there is little chance Pogacar is riding clean.
I've been watching the sport too long to fall for it.
Excuse the tardy reply mate, I went out just after my last post.

I agree with you, I doubt hes clean, but he has show himself to be fallible. And that for me is an indication that he and the peloton are a lot cleaner.

As I said to De La, these are young riders replicating the form that we have always seen from riders destined to be leaders, Grand Tour winners, not the outliers that I mentioned above.

Look at Pidcock. This is a rider whos excelled in every discipline he takes part in, and has done from a very young age.

Just today a 20 year old Juan Ayuso took his first win at World Tour level as a pro at Romandie in a time trial at the same town that Contador took his first World Tour pro win. Ayuso will be a team leader at the Grand Tours that Pogacar doesnt ride.


Ive just finished reading through the whole of this thread and one of the points that is repeatedly made on relation to doping is if you going to be a great reader, then that is apparent from an early age. Once again, not as an outlier.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29283 on: Today at 10:11:15 am
Romandie will be worth watching later today. A mountain top finish. Can Ayuso hold on? Will his main threat come from within his team, Yates?

Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29284 on: Today at 10:30:33 am
Ive just seen a report that Matteo Jorgensen is going to Jumbo-Visma for 24. A great addition if its true. Jorgensen as we saw at the Tour Of Oman is a good, young prospect, a possible future GC rider. Versatile too, decent one day rider, will fit in well at Jumbo.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29285 on: Today at 03:22:12 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 10:11:15 am
Romandie will be worth watching later today. A mountain top finish. Can Ayuso hold on? Will his main threat come from within his team, Yates?
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 10:30:33 am
Ive just seen a report that Matteo Jorgensen is going to Jumbo-Visma for 24. A great addition if its true. Jorgensen as we saw at the Tour Of Oman is a good, young prospect, a possible future GC rider. Versatile too, decent one day rider, will fit in well at Jumbo.
Todays stage? Worth watching.
