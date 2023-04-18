« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 727 728 729 730 731 [732]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pro Cycling 2021  (Read 1262761 times)

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29240 on: April 18, 2023, 05:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 18, 2023, 05:29:32 pm
Remco is the obvious challenger to Pog. But is he not riding?
I thought he was? Looking forward to seeing how Pog destroys everyone on the mur tomorrow
Logged
YNWA

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29241 on: April 18, 2023, 06:15:07 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April 18, 2023, 05:56:40 pm
I thought he was? Looking forward to seeing how Pog destroys everyone on the mur tomorrow

He is, just checked. Alright then, Remco vs Pog. That is gonna be very tasty.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29242 on: April 18, 2023, 07:30:01 pm »
Either of you watched the Tour of The Alps? Been a good two opening stages with mountain top finishes. Local lad Jack Haig has featured in both stages.

Local to Liverpool, Southport.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29243 on: April 18, 2023, 07:52:35 pm »
Flèche Wallone is on tomorrow. And Pogacar is down to ride. Is it possible to win all three races from this week?
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29244 on: April 18, 2023, 07:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 18, 2023, 07:30:01 pm
Either of you watched the Tour of The Alps? Been a good two opening stages with mountain top finishes. Local lad Jack Haig has featured in both stages.

Local to Liverpool, Southport.

Has passed me by so far, might catch up on GCN+

Ah didnt know that, need to watch out for him more.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29245 on: April 18, 2023, 08:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 18, 2023, 07:55:02 pm
Has passed me by so far, might catch up on GCN+

Ah didnt know that, need to watch out for him more.
Have at look here. Tomorrow looks hard.


https://www.tourofthealps.eu/en/
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29246 on: April 18, 2023, 10:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 18, 2023, 07:55:02 pm
Has passed me by so far, might catch up on GCN+

Ah didnt know that, need to watch out for him more.
SorryI was just joking. Southport in Australia. Should have posted a few smileys. ;D
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29247 on: April 18, 2023, 10:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 18, 2023, 07:30:01 pm
Either of you watched the Tour of The Alps? Been a good two opening stages with mountain top finishes. Local lad Jack Haig has featured in both stages.

Local to Liverpool, Southport.
Tao looking in the best form since he won the giro. This years giro is going to be unreal.
Fancy pog to win the Ardennes treble.
Logged
YNWA

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29248 on: April 19, 2023, 05:48:43 pm »
Watched the climb to the finish at the Tour of the Alpes, it was decent too.

I only watched the last ten km of FW, didnt need more than that. Great job by the winner as they rode the Muur.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,875
  • IFWT
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29249 on: April 20, 2023, 10:43:00 am »
Can people stop using abbreviations on this thread please.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29250 on: April 20, 2023, 11:00:29 am »
Quote from: Millie on April 20, 2023, 10:43:00 am
Can people stop using abbreviations on this thread please.

But so many names are so hard to spell right!
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29251 on: April 20, 2023, 11:09:41 am »
Quote from: Millie on April 20, 2023, 10:43:00 am
Can people stop using abbreviations on this thread please.
Sorry mate. Ill do better in the future. :D

Liege-Bastogne-Liege next up, can Gilberts 2014 (?)  triple be replicated by Pogacar?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29252 on: April 20, 2023, 11:26:12 am »
Quote from: Millie on April 20, 2023, 10:43:00 am
Can people stop using abbreviations on this thread please.

Soz.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,875
  • IFWT
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29253 on: April 20, 2023, 12:56:06 pm »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29254 on: April 20, 2023, 03:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 20, 2023, 11:00:29 am
But so many names are so hard to spell right!
Like Scheldeprijs or Etoile de Besseges. ;D

To be honest I just assumed if you were posting in here youd know what I meant when I posted FW.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,875
  • IFWT
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29255 on: April 20, 2023, 03:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 20, 2023, 03:06:24 pm
Like Scheldeprijs or Etoile de Besseges. ;D

To be honest I just assumed if you were posting in here youd know what I meant when I posted FW.

You should never just assume.  I watch a fair amount of cycling but I don't know everything, far from it.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29256 on: April 20, 2023, 03:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 18, 2023, 10:07:10 pm
SorryI was just joking. Southport in Australia. Should have posted a few smileys. ;D

Ah that makes more sense.

Cycling is hard enough to get into without threads like this whixh could be a gateway into it a bit getting inaccessible through abbreviations so I reckon its a reasonable request.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29257 on: April 20, 2023, 04:40:53 pm »







It is.

Ive been into cycling since I was a little kid, I won my first time trial in the u-11 section, there was only me riding though. ;D

Watching pro-cycling for over 50 years now and Im still learning stuff, so people newish to the sport and its terminology it all can seem a bit confusing. Ill make sure to remember that in my future posts.
« Last Edit: April 20, 2023, 04:44:57 pm by Baby Huey »
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29258 on: April 20, 2023, 04:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Millie on April 20, 2023, 03:23:56 pm
You should never just assume.  I watch a fair amount of cycling but I don't know everything, far from it.
Youre right, assumptions are the mother of screw ups. As Ive said it wont happen again. ;)
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29259 on: April 20, 2023, 08:55:03 pm »
The UAE team for liege is stacked. I am very excited for pogacar v remco although unless remco can put decent distance into him on a hill then he has no chance of beating him. If they both get away together Pogacar wins
Logged
YNWA

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29260 on: April 22, 2023, 07:12:18 pm »
Might we see two riders taking all three Ardennes classics tomorrow?

I cant see past Pogacar, and the only rider who I think can beat Vollering is Van Vleuten, and her form this season has been spotty to say the least.

Should be fun.
Logged

Offline AA1122

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • You will look down and the tea will be gone.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29261 on: April 23, 2023, 12:17:47 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on April 10, 2023, 11:05:39 am
Van Aert must be fuming he got that puncture. Almost as much as me when it happens on the way to work.

I would have loved to have saw how that played out with Van Aert seemingly fresh and ready for battle.

Can't see past Pogacar either today. I won't be following the race today. Will watch highlights later. Evenepoel is only a year younger than Pogacar, but Pogacar feels so much more established. I've only really watched Evenepoel in the Vuelta, where the competition was not as high. But, I have not seen that magic from him just yet. Seems an interesting character though.
Logged
All around you walls are tumbling down. Stop staring at the ground.

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29262 on: April 23, 2023, 04:03:50 pm »
Gutted that pog crashed. Remco destroyed the rest. Great to see ben Healy going so well again, he just doesn't have any sort of kick in a sprint
Logged
YNWA

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29263 on: April 23, 2023, 07:56:40 pm »
Ahh I thought little Tom Pidcock could stay with him for a bit there. Bless him, he'd win a bunch but he's been extremely unfortunate to come into the peloton at the same sort of time as Pog, Remco, Van Aert, Van Der Poel and Jonas. Wonder if he'd be better off competing in the grand tours, feels like he's little enough to get some pretty outrageous power to weight on the long climbs.

Hope Pog isn't too badly injured, anyone know the latest?
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29264 on: April 23, 2023, 08:12:39 pm »
UAE have said Pogacar has fractures to his left scaphoid and lunate bones. He will have to treat the fracture to the left scaphoid bone.

Should be able to ride a stationary bike in a week, Id think.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29265 on: April 23, 2023, 08:20:31 pm »
Pog had operation today on the wrist. Hopefully be grand
Logged
YNWA

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29266 on: April 23, 2023, 08:41:21 pm »
Heres the finish to the womens race.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RCHWsj2miYc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RCHWsj2miYc</a>





Logged

Offline A Langheck

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29267 on: April 26, 2023, 01:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 23, 2023, 07:56:40 pm
Ahh I thought little Tom Pidcock could stay with him for a bit there. Bless him, he'd win a bunch but he's been extremely unfortunate to come into the peloton at the same sort of time as Pog, Remco, Van Aert, Van Der Poel and Jonas. Wonder if he'd be better off competing in the grand tours, feels like he's little enough to get some pretty outrageous power to weight on the long climbs.


His current 'all round' palmares is pretty impressive; currently the only rider mixing up 3 disciplines - and World class in all of them. His best discipline at the moment is XC MTB; his light weight and decent power is pretty potent on the longer climbs, and he's technically excellent. People forget that MvdP has never beaten him in an XCO race......
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29268 on: April 26, 2023, 04:38:50 pm »
Why does every sport I have ever loved have to be targeted by the sports washers.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29269 on: April 26, 2023, 10:51:35 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 26, 2023, 04:38:50 pm
Why does every sport I have ever loved have to be targeted by the sports washers.
cycling especially. No idea why. Israel, Bahrain, UAE all big investors
Logged
YNWA

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,126
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29270 on: April 26, 2023, 11:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 20, 2023, 04:43:26 pm
Youre right, assumptions are the mother of screw ups. As Ive said it wont happen again. ;)
None of us are perfect, I just came in to thank you for taking the time and effort to revive an old much loved thread, chapeau, I got pissed off with pro cycling and probably just get up for the TdF these days ;)
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29271 on: Yesterday at 06:14:44 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on April 26, 2023, 11:10:43 pm
None of us are perfect, I just came in to thank you for taking the time and effort to revive an old much loved thread, chapeau, I got pissed off with pro cycling and probably just get up for the TdF these days ;)
Thanks. I like pro-cycling, and have all my life. I love the grand tours and the spectacle that are the landscapes and of riders fighting for three weeks in all weathers and disciplines. I do prefer the lesser races though. My favourite of these races are the Italian Autumn Classics. These races are often overlooked as the season comes to its close at Lombardy, a race that is the culmination of the aforementioned Classics.


If you dont know them theyre, The Giro dellEmilia, GP Bruno Beghelli and Tre Valli Varesine, which make up the trittico Lombardo, or Lombardy triple, while Milano-Torino, Gran Piemonte and Lombardia round out the trittico di autunno, with the autumn triptych the more prestigious of the two.

But theres loads of racing before then.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29272 on: Yesterday at 06:42:48 pm »

Ill give you the two Gulf states, but the Israeli team have nothing to do with the government there.

If Im honest Id be more worried that the team principle at Pogacars team is Mauro Gianetti. He was, Im sure you recall the head at Saunier-Duval back during their doping scandals. He also won big races during the 90s. Read into that what you will.



Then theres  Pogacars doctor., Dr Inigo San Millan. His previous cycling experience includes work with numerous pro teams Vitalicio Seguros, ONCE, Saunier Duval & Astana. He has worked with riders such as Beloki, Olano, Horner, Rodriguez, Jackshe, Piepoli, Millar, & Vinokourov.

Dr  Millan  patients as named above.

Joseba Beloki = Operation Puerto

Abraham Olano = EPO retest samples of 98 tour

Chris Horner =ABP abnormalities

Jorge Jackshe = blood doping

Leonardo Piepoli = CERA

David Millar = EPO

Alexander Vinokourov = blood doping
Logged

Offline De La Goal

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29273 on: Yesterday at 07:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:42:48 pm
Ill give you the two Gulf states, but the Israeli team have nothing to do with the government there.

If Im honest Id be more worried that the team principle at Pogacars team is Mauro Gianetti. He was, Im sure you recall the head at Saunier-Duval back during their doping scandals. He also won big races during the 90s. Read into that what you will.



Then theres  Pogacars doctor., Dr Inigo San Millan. His previous cycling experience includes work with numerous pro teams Vitalicio Seguros, ONCE, Saunier Duval & Astana. He has worked with riders such as Beloki, Olano, Horner, Rodriguez, Jackshe, Piepoli, Millar, & Vinokourov.

Dr  Millan  patients as named above.

Joseba Beloki = Operation Puerto

Abraham Olano = EPO retest samples of 98 tour

Chris Horner =ABP abnormalities

Jorge Jackshe = blood doping

Leonardo Piepoli = CERA

David Millar = EPO

Alexander Vinokourov = blood doping


I've spent time with a couple of riders in your post - Millar and Pogacar. Millar, a couple of years before he was popped. Frankly, he didn't seem "right" to me at the time. Put it this way, the EPO revelations in 2004 didn't come as a shock.

Pogacar comes across very relaxed and open. The people around him likewise. He's been phenomenal since he was a junior, so it's not as if the performances have come from nowhere.

But as you say, the team is problematic. I wondered why he would tie himself to Gianetti et al on a long-term contract when the smell around them is so bad.

I suppose the kindest analysis is that there aren't many teams with the resources to mount a credible Grand Tour general classification challenge, plus enter strong teams in the classics, etc., all of which Pogacar wants to do. Moves to Ineos or Jumbo never seemed likely - and he'd be mad to move to the clown car (Movistar).

UAE is the team that he knows, there are loads of Slovenians connected to it and it's been built around him. To all intents and purposes, it's *his* team. Maybe he's learned from Cavendish's mistake in leaving HTC to go to Sky.

But really, after all these years, I don't take anything or anyone for granted.

Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29274 on: Yesterday at 07:34:10 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 07:21:00 pm

I've spent time with a couple of riders in your post - Millar and Pogacar. Millar, a couple of years before he was popped. Frankly, he didn't seem "right" to me at the time. Put it this way, the EPO revelations in 2004 didn't come as a shock.

Pogacar comes across very relaxed and open. The people around him likewise. He's been phenomenal since he was a junior, so it's not as if the performances have come from nowhere.

But as you say, the team is problematic. I wondered why he would tie himself to Gianetti et al on a long-term contract when the smell around them is so bad.

I suppose the kindest analysis is that there aren't many teams with the resources to mount a credible Grand Tour general classification challenge, plus enter strong teams in the classics, etc., all of which Pogacar wants to do. Moves to Ineos or Jumbo never seemed likely - and he'd be mad to move to the clown car (Movistar).

UAE is the team that he knows, there are loads of Slovenians connected to it and it's been built around him. To all intents and purposes, it's *his* team. Maybe he's learned from Cavendish's mistake in leaving HTC to go to Sky.

But really, after all these years, I don't take anything or anyone for granted.
If Im being honest, doping doesnt bother me. I mentioned it because its an elephant in Pogacars room. I think the kid is a phenomenal, a generational talent, ala all the greats. I agree hes a where he is based around money, I can only think of a few teams that he could go to and be paid what hes worth, and you point out hes happy where he is.

As in all sports, theres times when a phenom pops up and dominates, we all recall Merckxs first Tour de France, I really do think this is the territory that Pogacars is in right now, whether hes able to continue only time will tell.

Most important of all hes good for the sport, open and engaging, unlike some of the past riders weve seen winning.

Great post by the way.
Logged

Offline De La Goal

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29275 on: Yesterday at 08:07:11 pm »
Thanks for the compliment.

Doping is indeed a vexed issue. It has been so prevalent in cycling down the decades that it is unwise to assume that one's favourite riders are angels.

However, by 2001, it was pretty clear that Armstrong was taking it to a new level - and absolutely obvious by 2004 (the year of the Simeone harangue). After speaking to Christophe Bassons, the Festina rider who was abused by Armstrong in the 1999 Tour because he was writing about riding the Tour "clean", it was hard not to be bothered about doping. Certainly doping a la Lance.

It sounds like you've watched more cycling than me over the decades. So you'll be well placed to comment on how the performances have changed since the Puerto bust. But it seems to me like increased professionalism, better training and equipment, and less dope are resulting in closer races and more credible performances.

This year's classics have been cracking, even though they've largely been a Van-n-Pog show. And the Giro could be superb. Hoping to take in some of the final time trial from a terrace in Tarvisio.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29276 on: Today at 08:38:58 am »
Quick question for those more in the know than me. Has Cav found any form since he moved to Astana ?
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29277 on: Today at 10:03:49 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 08:38:58 am
Quick question for those more in the know than me. Has Cav found any form since he moved to Astana ?
No.

He abandoned on the first stage of Romandie after the road went up and he went out the back, left behind by the other sprinters. IIRC hes yet to win a race in 2023.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
« Reply #29278 on: Today at 10:25:56 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 08:38:58 am
Quick question for those more in the know than me. Has Cav found any form since he moved to Astana ?
Hes not bad but zero lead out. Basically being abandoned in the last km to surf wheels. With a better train he is able to compete
Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 727 728 729 730 731 [732]   Go Up
« previous next »
 