Ill give you the two Gulf states, but the Israeli team have nothing to do with the government there.



If Im honest Id be more worried that the team principle at Pogacars team is Mauro Gianetti. He was, Im sure you recall the head at Saunier-Duval back during their doping scandals. He also won big races during the 90s. Read into that what you will.







Then theres Pogacars doctor., Dr Inigo San Millan. His previous cycling experience includes work with numerous pro teams Vitalicio Seguros, ONCE, Saunier Duval & Astana. He has worked with riders such as Beloki, Olano, Horner, Rodriguez, Jackshe, Piepoli, Millar, & Vinokourov.



Dr Millan patients as named above.



Joseba Beloki = Operation Puerto



Abraham Olano = EPO retest samples of 98 tour



Chris Horner =ABP abnormalities



Jorge Jackshe = blood doping



Leonardo Piepoli = CERA



David Millar = EPO



Alexander Vinokourov = blood doping



I've spent time with a couple of riders in your post - Millar and Pogacar. Millar, a couple of years before he was popped. Frankly, he didn't seem "right" to me at the time. Put it this way, the EPO revelations in 2004 didn't come as a shock.Pogacar comes across very relaxed and open. The people around him likewise. He's been phenomenal since he was a junior, so it's not as if the performances have come from nowhere.But as you say, the team is problematic. I wondered why he would tie himself to Gianetti et al on a long-term contract when the smell around them is so bad.I suppose the kindest analysis is that there aren't many teams with the resources to mount a credible Grand Tour general classification challenge, plus enter strong teams in the classics, etc., all of which Pogacar wants to do. Moves to Ineos or Jumbo never seemed likely - and he'd be mad to move to the clown car (Movistar).UAE is the team that he knows, there are loads of Slovenians connected to it and it's been built around him. To all intents and purposes, it's *his* team. Maybe he's learned from Cavendish's mistake in leaving HTC to go to Sky.But really, after all these years, I don't take anything or anyone for granted.