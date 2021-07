Can't see MvdP staying in yellow; like a true MTB-er he doesn't really do any training on a TT bike....well why would he? Not much use when his main goal is off road in the Olympics.



More than likely that Van Aert will take over the jersey, 31 secs behind, and over 27km should make that up; unless Alaphillipe does a good TT, he's only 8 secs behind the lead.