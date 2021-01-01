Stoke on Steroids
They really have a thing for the Cranberries don't they 🤣
What was the Zombie song, I didn't notice it at all because I was stressing so much about the game.
"Same old Scousers, always cheating" they sang as two Nottingham Forest players were rolling around on the floor and screaming in agony, having barely been touched, in attempt to get Liverpool players booked or sent off.Twats.
In Your Head, In Your Head, In Your Head, Arne Arne Arne. Another goldie was the classic "Who's the Scouser in the Black". By Scouser, they obviously mean born-and-bred fucking Manc, like half the rest of them!
Page created in 0.068 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.03]