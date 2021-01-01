« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nottingham Forest  (Read 57929 times)

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,647
  • YNWA
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #600 on: Today at 09:16:24 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:10:11 am
Stoke on Steroids

The second two words being the most important.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #601 on: Today at 09:32:27 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:57:25 am
They really have a thing for the Cranberries don't they 🤣

Think they were just chuffed with themselves they'd managed to come up with a little ditty, and then flogged it to death. Didn't hear it again after Slot's substitutes set up and scored the equalizer with their first touches.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,393
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #602 on: Today at 09:33:38 am »
Despite me not liking them I really hope they get top 4, they'll be battered in Europe and it stops one of Chelsea and Newcastle getting it and thats brilliant!
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,499
  • Big ideas
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #603 on: Today at 09:38:49 am »
What was the Zombie song, I didn't notice it at all because I was stressing so much about the game.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,241
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #604 on: Today at 09:50:15 am »
"Same old Scousers, always cheating" they sang as two Nottingham Forest players were rolling around on the floor and screaming in agony, having barely been touched, in attempt to get Liverpool players booked or sent off.

Twats.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #605 on: Today at 09:58:13 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:38:49 am
What was the Zombie song, I didn't notice it at all because I was stressing so much about the game.

In Your Head, In Your Head, In Your Head, Arne Arne Arne.

Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:50:15 am
"Same old Scousers, always cheating" they sang as two Nottingham Forest players were rolling around on the floor and screaming in agony, having barely been touched, in attempt to get Liverpool players booked or sent off.

Twats.

Another goldie was the classic "Who's the Scouser in the Black". By Scouser, they obviously mean born-and-bred fucking Manc, like half the rest of them!
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,635
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #606 on: Today at 10:07:35 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:10:11 am
Stoke on Steroids

Yep, prime Rory Delap on those throw ins.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #607 on: Today at 10:11:40 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:50:15 am
"Same old Scousers, always cheating" they sang as two Nottingham Forest players were rolling around on the floor and screaming in agony, having barely been touched, in attempt to get Liverpool players booked or sent off.

Twats.

Coming from a club docked points for cheating too !
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,045
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #608 on: Today at 10:20:30 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:58:13 am
In Your Head, In Your Head, In Your Head, Arne Arne Arne.

Another goldie was the classic "Who's the Scouser in the Black". By Scouser, they obviously mean born-and-bred fucking Manc, like half the rest of them!

TBF, that's funny, he's been stewing on it for months.

On the Scouser in the black, never mind he's a Manc and Utd supporter, they sang that after he gave their player a yellow for getting Jota (iirc) in a wrestling hold and just gripping him for about 10 seconds. Even Fletcher said it was absolutely no attempt to get to the ball and just a cynical foul. Fucking scabs

Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 