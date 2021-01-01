« previous next »
Funny how they claim to care about the "football pyramid" but have no problems breaking rules and sending others down that pyramid. Would be nice if some of these clubs just took some responsibility.
If they were smart they should just accept the relatively minimal punishment given they will probably still stay up. They're the kind of club that if they get their finances in order will benefit from other clubs getting deductions in the future (including Everton very soon).
Send in Clatts, hell see you right
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 04:00:37 pm
Fuck their fans ,theyre poison.they dont think theyve done any wrong ,hard done by ,wah,wah,wah.
Forest are cheats  pure and simple ,knew what they were  doing but with the owner they have is it any wonder .
Sooner they go back to oblivion the better.

Spot on.  "World famous City Ground" my arse
Could they be said to havedropped the ball?
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:03:25 pm
"Unique circumstances" = "we went on a spending spree"?
We spent money as freely as we pissed water  isnt much of an excuse.  Theyve got off exceptionally lightly
The thing that gets me is -if I've read the parameters right- it's not as if they've barely broken the rules. Everton fans bemoan the fact they were only £19.5m over the limit, when in fact, they were £19.5m over the PSR threshold of £105m. So they were £120m over the limit. Forest have done the same. Though they had a lower PSR threshold (£61m), they were over it by £34.5m. So they were also well over the limit.

I agree with the idea of a set points deduction, then go up from there, based on the severity of the breach. I'd also include a transfer-in ban for at least one window. Might also add in an additional point deduction if the appeal is deemed frivolous, same as they do with red card appeals. Time to start sharpening teeth here, particularly before the City decisions are made.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 06:08:23 pm
Send in Clatts, hell see you right

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:38:06 pm
https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2024/march/18/club-statement/

LOL.

Oh do fuck off - you get promoted, obey the rules, get relegated, you're then one of the 3 richest clubs in the division you were in 12 months prior, so you can outspend most clubs and you get promoted again.
