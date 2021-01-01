The thing that gets me is -if I've read the parameters right- it's not as if they've barely broken the rules. Everton fans bemoan the fact they were only £19.5m over the limit, when in fact, they were £19.5m over the PSR threshold of £105m. So they were £120m over the limit. Forest have done the same. Though they had a lower PSR threshold (£61m), they were over it by £34.5m. So they were also well over the limit.



I agree with the idea of a set points deduction, then go up from there, based on the severity of the breach. I'd also include a transfer-in ban for at least one window. Might also add in an additional point deduction if the appeal is deemed frivolous, same as they do with red card appeals. Time to start sharpening teeth here, particularly before the City decisions are made.