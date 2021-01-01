« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nottingham Forest  (Read 44841 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,132
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 03:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:45:34 pm
It's not mad. It's deliberate. Liverpool are hated, so it doesn't suit their narrative that one of our players almost got clobbered without repercussion. Feels like there's an incident like this almost every game that just gets ignored.

the club and Scousers, so its quite the combo! The fanbases of these other clubs are deeply insecure, and hate that Liverpool the city and its people simply dont give a shit about conforming.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 03:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:45:34 pm
It's not mad. It's deliberate. Liverpool are hated, so it doesn't suit their narrative that one of our players almost got clobbered without repercussion. Feels like there's an incident like this almost every game that just gets ignored.

Yeah it's deliberate... which is mad haha

Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,990
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 04:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:13:41 pm
the club and Scousers, so its quite the combo! The fanbases of these other clubs are deeply insecure, and hate that Liverpool the city and its people simply dont give a shit about conforming.

It's why I believe there is a genuine bias against the club that stems from a hatred of the city. We don't conform, never have done, and it makes us an easy target.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,985
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 04:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:10:54 pm
It's why I believe there is a genuine bias against the club that stems from a hatred of the city. We don't conform, never have done, and it makes us an easy target.


Not just 'don't conform', but gleefully delighting in not conforming - and very obviously not giving a flying fuck that it rubs many people up. The national dirge anthem is a case in point.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 04:46:09 pm »
No charges yet then for behaviour of the owner, or the fans near the dugout? No comment about Clattenburgs role and public quotes which implied he had access to PGMOL.

We were told that we had to respect the ref after the Spurs debacle, but Forest were happy to use Tierney as a scapegoat for their loss.

If Forest and their fans had an objective to show themselves as bitter and petty, they couldnt have done a better job.

Pathetic.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 05:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:46:09 pm
No charges yet then for behaviour of the owner, or the fans near the dugout? No comment about Clattenburgs role and public quotes which implied he had access to PGMOL.

We were told that we had to respect the ref after the Spurs debacle, but Forest were happy to use Tierney as a scapegoat for their loss.

If Forest and their fans had an objective to show themselves as bitter and petty, they couldnt have done a better job.

Pathetic.

And zero mentions of that little boy and his mum.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,132
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 05:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:46:09 pm
No charges yet then for behaviour of the owner, or the fans near the dugout? No comment about Clattenburgs role and public quotes which implied he had access to PGMOL.

We were told that we had to respect the ref after the Spurs debacle, but Forest were happy to use Tierney as a scapegoat for their loss.

If Forest and their fans had an objective to show themselves as bitter and petty, they couldnt have done a better job.

Pathetic.

A fan ran onto the pitch as well to try and confront the ref.

Not a word about that either :lmao
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,377
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 05:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:54:12 pm
A fan ran onto the pitch as well to try and confront the ref.

Not a word about that either :lmao

Haven't seen it mentioned anywhere, would be headline news if it was one of us.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,132
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 06:03:39 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 05:55:06 pm
Haven't seen it mentioned anywhere, would be headline news if it was one of us.

You can see it from around the 50 second mark of this:

https://x.com/clee_lf/status/1764237134968307847?s=20

Also worth noting - no one there is annoyed with the ref, they are just pissed off at their own players not clearing the ball!

 
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,238
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 06:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:46:09 pm
No charges yet then for behaviour of the owner, or the fans near the dugout? No comment about Clattenburgs role and public quotes which implied he had access to PGMOL.

We were told that we had to respect the ref after the Spurs debacle, but Forest were happy to use Tierney as a scapegoat for their loss.

If Forest and their fans had an objective to show themselves as bitter and petty, they couldnt have done a better job.

Pathetic.

If Tom Werner or John Henry ran onto the pitch to confront a ref - right now we'd be wondering if Liverpool were going to be suspended from the Premier League/docked points because the media/fans of other clubs/other clubs wouldn't rest until there was a hearing, a hanging, and a beheading for brigning hte game into disrepute.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,754
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 06:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:54:12 pm
A fan ran onto the pitch as well to try and confront the ref.

Not a word about that either :lmao

I only saw that as it was on a video a Forest fan filmed. Its from the 18yd line roughly, on the same side of the goal Mac chips the cross from.

Video is funny "fucking just clear it" "fucking get it away" "get it out for fucks sake" then the goal :lmao
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,377
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 06:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:03:39 pm
You can see it from around the 50 second mark of this:

https://x.com/clee_lf/status/1764237134968307847?s=20

Also worth noting - no one there is annoyed with the ref, they are just pissed off at their own players not clearing the ball!

Oh I've seen it myself, just haven't seen it mentioned anywhere in the fallout after the game.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm »
Brazzers should sponsor Forest next season with all their moaning
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #493 on: Today at 05:56:17 pm »
Looks like they've finally been charged. Nothing so far about the fans though.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #494 on: Today at 06:19:21 pm »

Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,990
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #495 on: Today at 06:20:50 pm »
Deduct them 5 points.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #496 on: Today at 06:35:08 pm »
Forest supporters are the some of the biggest gobshites in football.I have the misfortune to live and work among them and have for done for decades and be in no doubt they hate our club and the city with a passion.
Saturday was just how rabid they get about us whenever we play so for me ,watching them get like they did after Darwins goal and the way it boiled their piss was just heaven.
They are typical of the mentality of this area in general with their small minded ,brexit loving ,gstk singing attitude,like Leicester,derby,stoke etc .
They were scabs in 1984 and backed thatcher all the way never thinking that she would turn on them but then decimated the notts coalfield and they still voted for her !! .they still dont think they did any wrong but they dont like being reminded of it .this is also the complete opposite of Liverpool and scousers which is another reason why there is such hatred towards Liverpool,were everything theyre not.
You would have thought that they would have a bit of a bond ,being they were the opposition in 1989 ,but they took the whole pack of lies on board like the rest of the country and even more so when that odious piece of shit clough started spitting out his venom and lies and believed it all..cloughy says it like it is is a remark I heard many times .
The sooner these no marks get relegated back to obscurity the better for me .believe me these lot are the very worst you can ever encounter and yes ,Ive met red and blue mancs ,bitters ,geordies ,London supporters of many persuasion and with them it is sort of expected but forest are this under the radar plucky underdog but theyre every bit as bitter about us as an evertonian .
Hopefully thats the last time we have to go to that shit hole for a very long time
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,684
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #497 on: Today at 07:18:44 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on March  4, 2024, 11:10:20 am
Clough was a lifelong socialist.
Yet he acted like Thatcher in drag. A horrible, horrible little man.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,990
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #498 on: Today at 07:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:18:44 pm
Yet he acted like Thatcher in drag. A horrible, horrible little man.

Absolutely. He didn't have a shred of class or humility. Arrogant fucker.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,985
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #499 on: Today at 07:57:57 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 06:35:08 pm
Forest supporters are the some of the biggest gobshites in football.
Welcome to the site mate  :wave
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #500 on: Today at 07:58:53 pm »
Clough was a disgrace ,he fuelled the anti Liverpool sentiment with his Hillsborough remarks and was completely unrepentant about it till his death.
An odious individual.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 