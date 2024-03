No charges yet then for behaviour of the owner, or the fans near the dugout? No comment about Clattenburgs role and public quotes which implied he had access to PGMOL.



We were told that we had to respect the ref after the Spurs debacle, but Forest were happy to use Tierney as a scapegoat for their loss.



If Forest and their fans had an objective to show themselves as bitter and petty, they couldn’t have done a better job.



Pathetic.