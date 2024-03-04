So many of their dickhead fans defending Yates Kung fu kick with he didnt touch him



Sad bastards dont know the laws of the game. Law 12. A kick or attempted kick, or a jump at an opponent are both deemed foul play. Add in the reckless endangerment of other players



Ive even seen slime defending the abuse of the mascot and his mum by asking what did they expect going in the home end.

They were sat behind the dugout (in the more expensive seats) presumably as part of their day, and those scumbags abused them. Anyone defending that is a proper gobshite.



There were two of their fans, a guy in glasses and a bald guy screaming abuse about cheating scousers. Forest should be able to identify them and issue them with a ban. If not, then the FA should slap an order on them requiring that section of seats to be empty.

Feller running on the pitch should be in court soon enough.

Horrible element to their fanbase.